Former Michigan defensive back Benjamin St-Juste is transferring to Minnesota. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Former Michigan cornerback Benjamin St-Juste has landed at Minnesota as a graduate transfer.

Because he is a graduate transfer he is eligible to play this fall. He will have three years of eligibility.

St-Juste made the announcement Tuesday night via Twitter.

Told my family be patient watch me go get it #RowtheBoat#Committedpic.twitter.com/o22RE3NgDG — Benjamin St-Juste (@Benj_Juice) May 22, 2019

St-Juste missed the 2018 season with a hamstring injury, and earlier this spring Michigan said he had medically retired from football.

He arrived in Ann Arbor as a four-star recruit out of Montreal, Quebec. He played in 12 games as a freshman in 2017, mostly on special teams, making three tackles.