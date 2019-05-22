Share This Story!
Former Michigan cornerback Benjamin St-Juste transfers to Minnesota
The Detroit News
Published 11:51 a.m. ET May 22, 2019 | Updated 12:11 p.m. ET May 22, 2019
Former Michigan cornerback Benjamin St-Juste has landed at Minnesota as a graduate transfer.
Because he is a graduate transfer he is eligible to play this fall. He will have three years of eligibility.
St-Juste made the announcement Tuesday night via Twitter.
St-Juste missed the 2018 season with a hamstring injury, and earlier this spring Michigan said he had medically retired from football.
He arrived in Ann Arbor as a four-star recruit out of Montreal, Quebec. He played in 12 games as a freshman in 2017, mostly on special teams, making three tackles.
