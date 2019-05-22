Juwan Howard will coach Michigan basketball
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan's Fab Five from left, Jimmy King, Juwan Howard, Chris Webber, Jalen Rose and Ray Jackson are shown in this Nov. 1991 file photo in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Michigan's Fab Five from left, Jimmy King, Juwan Howard, Chris Webber, Jalen Rose and Ray Jackson are shown in this Nov. 1991 file photo in Ann Arbor, Mich. AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Juwan Howard celebrates after the Wolvarines beat Ohio State 75-71 in overtime at the Southeast Regional championship game in Lexington, Ky., March 29, 1992.
Michigan's Juwan Howard celebrates after the Wolvarines beat Ohio State 75-71 in overtime at the Southeast Regional championship game in Lexington, Ky., March 29, 1992. AP
Fullscreen
Duke University's Antonio Lang, right, puts pressure on Michigan's Juwan Howard during the first half of Monday's championship game of the Final Four at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn., April 6, 1992. Duke beat Michigan 71-51.
Duke University's Antonio Lang, right, puts pressure on Michigan's Juwan Howard during the first half of Monday's championship game of the Final Four at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn., April 6, 1992. Duke beat Michigan 71-51. AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Juwan Howard answers questions from the media during Michigan's annual picture day on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 1993, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan has finished second in the NCAA basketball tournament the past two years.
Michigan's Juwan Howard answers questions from the media during Michigan's annual picture day on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 1993, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan has finished second in the NCAA basketball tournament the past two years. AP
Fullscreen
Michigan’s Juwan Howard (25) reacts with the crowd as Jalen Rose (5) and Ray Jackson (21) look on during their semi-final game of the Final Four against Kentucky on Saturday, April 3, 1993 at the Superdome in New Orleans.
Michigan’s Juwan Howard (25) reacts with the crowd as Jalen Rose (5) and Ray Jackson (21) look on during their semi-final game of the Final Four against Kentucky on Saturday, April 3, 1993 at the Superdome in New Orleans. AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's center Juwan Howard dunks the ball against Arkansas in the NCAA Midwest Regional championship game in Dallas, March 27, 1994.
Michigan's center Juwan Howard dunks the ball against Arkansas in the NCAA Midwest Regional championship game in Dallas, March 27, 1994. AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat's Juwan Howard in an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday, April 15, 2013, in Cleveland.
Miami Heat's Juwan Howard in an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday, April 15, 2013, in Cleveland. Mark Duncan, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Juwan Howard raises his fist in triumph as the seconds tick off in the Wolverines' NCAA West Regional win over George Washington University in this March 26, 1993 file photo in Seattle.
Michigan's Juwan Howard raises his fist in triumph as the seconds tick off in the Wolverines' NCAA West Regional win over George Washington University in this March 26, 1993 file photo in Seattle. AP
Fullscreen
Washington Wizards forward Juwan Howard (5) drives past Phoenix Suns center Cliff Robinson (30) during second quarter play Sunday, Jan. 4, 1998, at the MCI Center in Washington.
Washington Wizards forward Juwan Howard (5) drives past Phoenix Suns center Cliff Robinson (30) during second quarter play Sunday, Jan. 4, 1998, at the MCI Center in Washington. WILFREDO LEE, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Houston Rockets' Shane Battier, left, is congratulated by Juwan Howard after scoring a three pointer in the fourth quarter of the basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 28, 2007.
Houston Rockets' Shane Battier, left, is congratulated by Juwan Howard after scoring a three pointer in the fourth quarter of the basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 28, 2007. Kevork Djansezian, AP
Fullscreen
Suiting up for his first game since undergoing surgery for testicular cancer in January, Denver Nuggets forward Nene, left, of Brazil, is greeted back to the court by Dallas Mavericks forward Juwan Howard before the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver on Thursday, March 27, 2008.
Suiting up for his first game since undergoing surgery for testicular cancer in January, Denver Nuggets forward Nene, left, of Brazil, is greeted back to the court by Dallas Mavericks forward Juwan Howard before the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver on Thursday, March 27, 2008. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Denver Nuggets forward Juwan Howard jokes around before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of an exhibition NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Oct. 10, 2008.
Denver Nuggets forward Juwan Howard jokes around before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of an exhibition NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Oct. 10, 2008. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Charlotte Bobcats forward Juwan Howard warms up before facing the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter of the Nuggets' 110-99 victory in an NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Jan. 30, 2009.
Charlotte Bobcats forward Juwan Howard warms up before facing the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter of the Nuggets' 110-99 victory in an NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Jan. 30, 2009. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Dallas Mavericks forward Drew Gooden (90) and Portland Trail Blazers forward Juwan Howard (6) during an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2009, in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks forward Drew Gooden (90) and Portland Trail Blazers forward Juwan Howard (6) during an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2009, in Dallas. Tony Gutierrez, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat power forward Juwan Howard plays during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012, in Atlanta.
Miami Heat power forward Juwan Howard plays during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012, in Atlanta. David Goldman, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat free agent forward Juwan Howard throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 24, 2012, in Miami.
Miami Heat free agent forward Juwan Howard throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 24, 2012, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee, AP
Fullscreen
Chris Bosh, left, and Juwan Howard attend the InspIRIE Dinner Gala at the Sherborne Wyndham Grand South Beach on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla.
Chris Bosh, left, and Juwan Howard attend the InspIRIE Dinner Gala at the Sherborne Wyndham Grand South Beach on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla. AP
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard, left, and Jenine Wardally Howard attend the InspIRIE Dinner Gala at the Sherborne Wyndham Grand South Beach on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla.
Juwan Howard, left, and Jenine Wardally Howard attend the InspIRIE Dinner Gala at the Sherborne Wyndham Grand South Beach on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla. AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard calls out to players during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014 in Miami.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard calls out to players during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014 in Miami. Wilfredo Lee, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard makes a point during the second half of the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Las Vegas.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard makes a point during the second half of the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Las Vegas. John Locher, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard signals from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard signals from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, holds back head coach Erik Spoelstra as he yells at an official during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Miami. The Nets won 111-87.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, holds back head coach Erik Spoelstra as he yells at an official during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Miami. The Nets won 111-87. Lynne Sladky, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, works with center Hassan Whiteside during NBA basketball training camp, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Boca Raton, Fla.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, works with center Hassan Whiteside during NBA basketball training camp, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Boca Raton, Fla. Lynne Sladky, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, talks with center Bam Adebayo during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Miami.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, talks with center Bam Adebayo during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Miami. Lynne Sladky, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard watches during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on March 16, 2018.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard watches during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on March 16, 2018. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Fullscreen
Former Michigan Wolverines players Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Jalen Rose cheer for Michigan in the first half against the Louisville Cardinals during the 2013 NCAA Men's Final Four Championship at the Georgia Dome on April 8, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Former Michigan Wolverines players Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Jalen Rose cheer for Michigan in the first half against the Louisville Cardinals during the 2013 NCAA Men's Final Four Championship at the Georgia Dome on April 8, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Juwan Howard, a former Fab Five member and Miami Heat assistant, has had plenty of success throughout his career.

    But when it comes to former NBA players stepping down to coach in the college ranks, success is far from a sure thing.

    Howard joined the wave of ex-pros returning to their alma mater when he agreed to a five-year deal with Michigan Wednesday to replace John Beilein, who left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    While history doesn’t favor Howard, only time will tell if he’ll be able to buck the trend.

    Here’s a rundown of how other NBA-to-college guys have fared:

    Clyde Drexler, Houston 

    The Cougars hoped Drexler would lead the program’s resurgence following his Hall of Fame playing career. Instead, Drexler’s return to his alma mater was short-lived as he never won more than 10 games in a season.Record: 19-39 (two seasons; 1998-2000)

    Patrick Ewing, Georgetown

    Ewing returned to his alma mater in 2017 and went .500 in his first season. The Hoyas were in the NCAA Tournament conversation before they dropped nine of their final 11 games to finish with 15 wins. In his second season, Ewing guided Georgetown to top-25 wins over Villanova and Marquette, and to the program’s first winning record in four seasons, but is still searching for his first NCAA bid. Record: 34-29 (two seasons; 2017-19)

    Penny Hardaway, Memphis

    The former Tigers great made his return to Memphis without any experience as a Division I head coach or assistant and won 22 games — the program’s most since 2013-14 — in Year 1. As a prominent youth coach with many AAU connections, Hardaway’s 2019 recruiting class ranks No. 1 in the nation and features four top-50 recruits, headlined by five-star prospects James Wiseman and Precious Achiuwa. Record: 22-14 (one season; 2018-19)

    Fred Hoiberg, Iowa State

    When it comes to NBA-to-college success stories, Hoiberg stands alone. He only had NBA front office experience before he returned to his alma mater in 2010 and turned things around. He rattled off four consecutive 20-win seasons and trips to the NCAA Tournament and won back-to-back Big 12 tournament titles before leaving to coach the Chicago Bulls. He has since returned to the college after being hired by Nebraska in March. Record: 115-56 (five seasons; 2010-15)

    Bobby Hurley, Buffalo/Arizona State

    Hurley racked up 42 wins and won back-to-back Mid-American Conference regular-season titles in his two seasons at Buffalo. He also won the conference tournament and led the Bulls to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015. Since heading west to Arizona State, Hurley has recorded at least 20 wins and reached the NCAA Tournament twice in his four seasons at the helm. Record: 115-78 (six seasons; 2013-19)

    Avery Johnson, Alabama

    Following NBA head coaching stints with the Mavericks and Nets, Alabama hoped Johnson’s arrival would turn them into a perennial contender in the Southeastern Conference. Instead, it turned into a four-year run of mediocrity with one trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2018 during NBA lottery pick Collin Sexton’s lone year on campus. Record: 75-62 (four seasons; 2015-19)

    Dan Majerle, Grand Canyon

    The former Central Michigan product has helped Grand Canyon make a successful transition to Division I sports. After going .500 in his first year in 2013-14, the Antelopes have had a winning record every year since, including four straight seasons with at least 20 wins. Majerle’s squads have never finished worst than third in the Western Athletic Conference but have yet to win a regular-season or conference tournament crown. Record: 123-72 (six seasons; 2013-19)

    Danny Manning, Tulsa/Wake Forest

    After guiding Tulsa to the Conference USA regular-season and tournament championships and its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 11 seasons in Year 2, Manning made the move to Wake Forest, where success has been harder to come by. In five seasons with the Demon Deacons, Manning has made has the NCAA Tournament and recorded more than 13 wins just once. Record: 103-122 overall (seven seasons; 2012-19)

    Donyell Marshall, Central Connecticut

    The 15-year NBA journeyman took over a program that had won just nine games over the previous two seasons. Marshall won six games in his first year and more than doubled that to 14 wins in Year 2, which was the team’s highest win total in seven seasons, before it dipped back down to 11 this past season. Record: 31-61 (three seasons; 2016-19)

    Chris Mullin, St. John’s

    Mullin lacked any head-coaching experience before he began his second act at his alma mater. Mullin struggled to reproduce the results from when he starred at the school, failing to crack double-digits wins in Year 1 and finishing below .500 his first three seasons. After leading the Red Storm to 21 wins — tied for the program’s most win this decade — and an appearance in an NCAA First Four game, he stepped down this offseason. Record: 59-73 (four seasons; 2015-19)

    Terry Porter, Portland

    Porter has seen his numbers in the win column decline during his time with the Pilots, going from 11 wins in Year 1 to 10 wins in Year 2 to seven wins this past season. To make matters worse, Portland became the first West Coast Conference team since 2012 to go winless in conference play. Record: 28-69 (three seasons; 2016-19)

    Mark Price, Charlotte

    Price landed his first college head-coaching job more than 15 years after his professional career had wrapped up. It wasn’t worth the wait. The 49ers posted losing records in Price’s first two years before he was fired nine games into his third season in December 2017. Record: 30-42 (three seasons; 2015-17)

    Damon Stoudamire, Pacific

    The former Trail Blazers star spent time as an assistant at Arizona and Memphis before accepted the job at Pacific in 2016. After inheriting a team coming off an eight-win season, he made progress his first two seasons with 11 and 14 wins in Years 1 and 2, respectively. However, Stoudamire wasn’t able to continue those strides as the Tigers posted with another 14-win campaign and ninth-place finish in the 10-team WCC last season. Record: 39-58 (three seasons; 2016-19)

    Isiah Thomas, FIU

    The former Pistons legend dropped down to the college after rough coaching stops with the Pacers and Knicks. And things didn’t get any better during his time at Florida International. Thomas was fired following a disastrous stint where he failed to top 10 wins twice and his best season was an 11-19 campaign. Record: 26-65 (three seasons; 2009-12)

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE