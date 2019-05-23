CLOSE

After John Beilein's departure, Michigan has turned to Juwan Howard as its next coach. Here's the path ahead for him. Rod Beard, The Detroit News

When former Wolverine Duncan Robinson went undrafted last offseason, he landed an NBA Summer League deal with the Heat.

One of the first people he heard from? Former Fab Five member and Miami assistant Juwan Howard.

“Early on in Summer League last year he immediately reached out to me just because we had the Michigan connection,” Robinson told The Detroit News on Thursday. “That's one of the things that really jumped out to me is his genuine love for Michigan. A lot of players, particularly with a career after Michigan like he had, would maybe distant themselves from the program, but he takes a ton of pride in it.

“He helped me a ton and I'm really thankful having had that experience. I know the Michigan basketball program is certainly lucky to have him."

Howard agreed to a five-year deal Wednesday to return to his alma mater and become the new head coach following John Beilein’s departure to the NBA.

While Michigan’s current players don’t know what they’re getting in a coach in Howard, Robinson certainly does.

Robinson parlayed his strong Summer League showing into a two-way contract with the Heat, which led to him playing in 15 NBA games last season and spending plenty of time around Howard.

“First and foremost, he's a relationship-first type coach and he really prioritizes his relationships with his players,” Robinson said. “And that's not to say that he doesn't really know his X’s and O’s because he does. On the court and teaching and that sort of thing he's great, but the thing that stuck out to me is how genuine he is as a person and how he goes out of his way to show his players that he has a genuine care for them.”

Howard, of course, starred at Michigan from 1991-94 and helped the Wolverines reach back-to-back national titles games. He went on to become the No. 5 pick in the 1994 draft and play 19 years in the NBA, winning two titles with the Heat in 2012 and 2013.

Following his retirement in 2013, he transitioned into an assistant role on Erik Spoelstra’s staff in Miami, where he has spent the past six seasons.

Robinson said given Howard’s track record as both a player and coach, he commanded the respect of every player on the Heat roster.

“He's the type of guy when he speaks up and talks, you listen because he has so much experience and has experienced so much success that when he says something it sticks more often than not,” said Robinson, who signed a two-year standard contract with the Heat in April. 

“As a coach with us he did a lot of the defensive stuff, but one of the things that really impressed me was his ability to understand player development and really help our big men. That was obviously the position he worked with specifically grow and he has a really good understanding of what it takes to be successful at that position.”

Robinson, a 6-foot-8 wing, was known more for his 3-point shooting than his defense during his three seasons in Ann Arbor. Yet, he credited Howard for his improvement on the defensive end due to Howard's expertise from individual, team and schematic standpoints.

Juwan Howard will coach Michigan basketball
Michigan's Fab Five from left, Jimmy King, Juwan Howard, Chris Webber, Jalen Rose and Ray Jackson are shown in this Nov. 1991 file photo in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Michigan's Fab Five from left, Jimmy King, Juwan Howard, Chris Webber, Jalen Rose and Ray Jackson are shown in this Nov. 1991 file photo in Ann Arbor, Mich. AP
Michigan's Juwan Howard celebrates after the Wolvarines beat Ohio State 75-71 in overtime at the Southeast Regional championship game in Lexington, Ky., March 29, 1992.
Michigan's Juwan Howard celebrates after the Wolvarines beat Ohio State 75-71 in overtime at the Southeast Regional championship game in Lexington, Ky., March 29, 1992. AP
Duke University's Antonio Lang, right, puts pressure on Michigan's Juwan Howard during the first half of Monday's championship game of the Final Four at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn., April 6, 1992. Duke beat Michigan 71-51.
Duke University's Antonio Lang, right, puts pressure on Michigan's Juwan Howard during the first half of Monday's championship game of the Final Four at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn., April 6, 1992. Duke beat Michigan 71-51. AP
Michigan's Juwan Howard answers questions from the media during Michigan's annual picture day on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 1993, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan has finished second in the NCAA basketball tournament the past two years.
Michigan's Juwan Howard answers questions from the media during Michigan's annual picture day on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 1993, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan has finished second in the NCAA basketball tournament the past two years. AP
Michigan's Juwan Howard (25) reacts with the crowd as Jalen Rose (5) and Ray Jackson (21) look on during their semi-final game of the Final Four against Kentucky on Saturday, April 3, 1993 at the Superdome in New Orleans.
Michigan’s Juwan Howard (25) reacts with the crowd as Jalen Rose (5) and Ray Jackson (21) look on during their semi-final game of the Final Four against Kentucky on Saturday, April 3, 1993 at the Superdome in New Orleans. AP
Michigan's center Juwan Howard dunks the ball against Arkansas in the NCAA Midwest Regional championship game in Dallas, March 27, 1994.
Michigan's center Juwan Howard dunks the ball against Arkansas in the NCAA Midwest Regional championship game in Dallas, March 27, 1994. AP
Miami Heat's Juwan Howard in an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday, April 15, 2013, in Cleveland.
Miami Heat's Juwan Howard in an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday, April 15, 2013, in Cleveland. Mark Duncan, AP
Michigan's Juwan Howard raises his fist in triumph as the seconds tick off in the Wolverines' NCAA West Regional win over George Washington University in this March 26, 1993 file photo in Seattle.
Michigan's Juwan Howard raises his fist in triumph as the seconds tick off in the Wolverines' NCAA West Regional win over George Washington University in this March 26, 1993 file photo in Seattle. AP
Washington Wizards forward Juwan Howard (5) drives past Phoenix Suns center Cliff Robinson (30) during second quarter play Sunday, Jan. 4, 1998, at the MCI Center in Washington.
Washington Wizards forward Juwan Howard (5) drives past Phoenix Suns center Cliff Robinson (30) during second quarter play Sunday, Jan. 4, 1998, at the MCI Center in Washington. WILFREDO LEE, Associated Press
Houston Rockets' Shane Battier, left, is congratulated by Juwan Howard after scoring a three pointer in the fourth quarter of the basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 28, 2007.
Houston Rockets' Shane Battier, left, is congratulated by Juwan Howard after scoring a three pointer in the fourth quarter of the basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 28, 2007. Kevork Djansezian, AP
Suiting up for his first game since undergoing surgery for testicular cancer in January, Denver Nuggets forward Nene, left, of Brazil, is greeted back to the court by Dallas Mavericks forward Juwan Howard before the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver on Thursday, March 27, 2008.
Suiting up for his first game since undergoing surgery for testicular cancer in January, Denver Nuggets forward Nene, left, of Brazil, is greeted back to the court by Dallas Mavericks forward Juwan Howard before the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver on Thursday, March 27, 2008. David Zalubowski, AP
Denver Nuggets forward Juwan Howard jokes around before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of an exhibition NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Oct. 10, 2008.
Denver Nuggets forward Juwan Howard jokes around before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of an exhibition NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Oct. 10, 2008. David Zalubowski, AP
Charlotte Bobcats forward Juwan Howard warms up before facing the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter of the Nuggets' 110-99 victory in an NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Jan. 30, 2009.
Charlotte Bobcats forward Juwan Howard warms up before facing the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter of the Nuggets' 110-99 victory in an NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Jan. 30, 2009. David Zalubowski, AP
Dallas Mavericks forward Drew Gooden (90) and Portland Trail Blazers forward Juwan Howard (6) during an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2009, in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks forward Drew Gooden (90) and Portland Trail Blazers forward Juwan Howard (6) during an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2009, in Dallas. Tony Gutierrez, AP
Miami Heat power forward Juwan Howard plays during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012, in Atlanta.
Miami Heat power forward Juwan Howard plays during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012, in Atlanta. David Goldman, AP
Miami Heat free agent forward Juwan Howard throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 24, 2012, in Miami.
Miami Heat free agent forward Juwan Howard throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 24, 2012, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee, AP
Chris Bosh, left, and Juwan Howard attend the InspIRIE Dinner Gala at the Sherborne Wyndham Grand South Beach on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla.
Chris Bosh, left, and Juwan Howard attend the InspIRIE Dinner Gala at the Sherborne Wyndham Grand South Beach on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla. AP
Juwan Howard, left, and Jenine Wardally Howard attend the InspIRIE Dinner Gala at the Sherborne Wyndham Grand South Beach on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla.
Juwan Howard, left, and Jenine Wardally Howard attend the InspIRIE Dinner Gala at the Sherborne Wyndham Grand South Beach on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla. AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard calls out to players during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014 in Miami.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard calls out to players during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014 in Miami. Wilfredo Lee, AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard makes a point during the second half of the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Las Vegas.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard makes a point during the second half of the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Las Vegas. John Locher, AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard signals from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard signals from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Carlos Osorio, AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, holds back head coach Erik Spoelstra as he yells at an official during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Miami. The Nets won 111-87.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, holds back head coach Erik Spoelstra as he yells at an official during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Miami. The Nets won 111-87. Lynne Sladky, AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, works with center Hassan Whiteside during NBA basketball training camp, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Boca Raton, Fla.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, works with center Hassan Whiteside during NBA basketball training camp, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Boca Raton, Fla. Lynne Sladky, AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, talks with center Bam Adebayo during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Miami.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, talks with center Bam Adebayo during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Miami. Lynne Sladky, AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard watches during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on March 16, 2018.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard watches during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on March 16, 2018. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Former Michigan Wolverines players Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Jalen Rose cheer for Michigan in the first half against the Louisville Cardinals during the 2013 NCAA Men's Final Four Championship at the Georgia Dome on April 8, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Former Michigan Wolverines players Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Jalen Rose cheer for Michigan in the first half against the Louisville Cardinals during the 2013 NCAA Men's Final Four Championship at the Georgia Dome on April 8, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
    During Howard's time on staff, the Heat finished in the top five in the NBA in points allowed per game each of the last six seasons.

    According to Robinson, Howard wasn’t limited to working with the big men and defense. He also had a hand in game prep and some offensive areas and would even play a little bit on the scout team.

    “A lot of the duties are shared,” Robinson said, “so I was able to see him shine in a lot of different ways with the responsibilities.”

    Robinson said Howard was viewed as a “legendary” figure throughout Miami’s locker room and his resume resonates with basketball players at every level.

    “He's been where everyone is trying to go, whether it be in college having gone to multiple Final Fours or in the NBA winning NBA championships,” Robinson said. “Having somebody who has been through that but also humble enough to take the time and pass it on to the younger generation and teach and be a mentor is pretty special.

    “As a recruit in high school, I can't imagine wanting to play for anybody else. A lot of the goals for these young kids is to get to the next level and to the NBA, and who better to play for than a guy who knows exactly what it takes.”

    While Howard knows what it takes to succeed, he's entering a new world having never been a head coach or coached at the college level.

    Robinson said the most important thing is Howard needs to be best version of himself and do things his way at Michigan because nobody can be “Coach Beilein 2.0.”

    “As an alum of the program and somebody that knows Juwan, I think it's a great fit,” Robinson said. “Obviously it's tough to see Coach Beilein go because of the success he's had there, but quite frankly I couldn't think of a better person to replace him and bring in this new era of Michigan basketball. I think he'll do a great job.”

