Former Michigan coach John Beilein fully endorses the hiring of Juwan Howard as his successor as Wolverines head coach.

"The selection of Juwan was a fabulous one," Beilein wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "He loves UM, knows hoops & has a thirst to coach. He is a great fit to lead UM into the next decade. I will be rooting for Juwan & team every game!"

Beilein left Michigan last week to become head coach of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers. He led the Wolverines for 12 seasons, compiling a record of 278-150, including nine trips to the NCAA Tournament and two national championship games.