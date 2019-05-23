Posted!
Former Michigan coach John Beilein fully endorses the hiring of Juwan Howard as his successor as Wolverines head coach.
"The selection of Juwan was a fabulous one," Beilein wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "He loves UM, knows hoops & has a thirst to coach. He is a great fit to lead UM into the next decade. I will be rooting for Juwan & team every game!"
Beilein left Michigan last week to become head coach of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers. He led the Wolverines for 12 seasons, compiling a record of 278-150, including nine trips to the NCAA Tournament and two national championship games.
W Manuel had great options in front of him! The selection of Juwan was a fabulous one. He loves UM, knows hoops & has a thirst to coach. He is a great fit to lead UM into the next decade of @umichbball. I will be rooting for Juwan & team every game! #goblue#WelcomeHomeJuwan— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) May 23, 2019
