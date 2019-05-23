Juwan Howard will coach Michigan basketball
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan's Fab Five from left, Jimmy King, Juwan Howard, Chris Webber, Jalen Rose and Ray Jackson are shown in this Nov. 1991 file photo in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Michigan's Fab Five from left, Jimmy King, Juwan Howard, Chris Webber, Jalen Rose and Ray Jackson are shown in this Nov. 1991 file photo in Ann Arbor, Mich. AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Juwan Howard celebrates after the Wolvarines beat Ohio State 75-71 in overtime at the Southeast Regional championship game in Lexington, Ky., March 29, 1992.
Michigan's Juwan Howard celebrates after the Wolvarines beat Ohio State 75-71 in overtime at the Southeast Regional championship game in Lexington, Ky., March 29, 1992. AP
Fullscreen
Duke University's Antonio Lang, right, puts pressure on Michigan's Juwan Howard during the first half of Monday's championship game of the Final Four at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn., April 6, 1992. Duke beat Michigan 71-51.
Duke University's Antonio Lang, right, puts pressure on Michigan's Juwan Howard during the first half of Monday's championship game of the Final Four at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn., April 6, 1992. Duke beat Michigan 71-51. AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Juwan Howard answers questions from the media during Michigan's annual picture day on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 1993, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan has finished second in the NCAA basketball tournament the past two years.
Michigan's Juwan Howard answers questions from the media during Michigan's annual picture day on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 1993, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan has finished second in the NCAA basketball tournament the past two years. AP
Fullscreen
Michigan’s Juwan Howard (25) reacts with the crowd as Jalen Rose (5) and Ray Jackson (21) look on during their semi-final game of the Final Four against Kentucky on Saturday, April 3, 1993 at the Superdome in New Orleans.
Michigan’s Juwan Howard (25) reacts with the crowd as Jalen Rose (5) and Ray Jackson (21) look on during their semi-final game of the Final Four against Kentucky on Saturday, April 3, 1993 at the Superdome in New Orleans. AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's center Juwan Howard dunks the ball against Arkansas in the NCAA Midwest Regional championship game in Dallas, March 27, 1994.
Michigan's center Juwan Howard dunks the ball against Arkansas in the NCAA Midwest Regional championship game in Dallas, March 27, 1994. AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat's Juwan Howard in an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday, April 15, 2013, in Cleveland.
Miami Heat's Juwan Howard in an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday, April 15, 2013, in Cleveland. Mark Duncan, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Juwan Howard raises his fist in triumph as the seconds tick off in the Wolverines' NCAA West Regional win over George Washington University in this March 26, 1993 file photo in Seattle.
Michigan's Juwan Howard raises his fist in triumph as the seconds tick off in the Wolverines' NCAA West Regional win over George Washington University in this March 26, 1993 file photo in Seattle. AP
Fullscreen
Washington Wizards forward Juwan Howard (5) drives past Phoenix Suns center Cliff Robinson (30) during second quarter play Sunday, Jan. 4, 1998, at the MCI Center in Washington.
Washington Wizards forward Juwan Howard (5) drives past Phoenix Suns center Cliff Robinson (30) during second quarter play Sunday, Jan. 4, 1998, at the MCI Center in Washington. WILFREDO LEE, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Houston Rockets' Shane Battier, left, is congratulated by Juwan Howard after scoring a three pointer in the fourth quarter of the basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 28, 2007.
Houston Rockets' Shane Battier, left, is congratulated by Juwan Howard after scoring a three pointer in the fourth quarter of the basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 28, 2007. Kevork Djansezian, AP
Fullscreen
Suiting up for his first game since undergoing surgery for testicular cancer in January, Denver Nuggets forward Nene, left, of Brazil, is greeted back to the court by Dallas Mavericks forward Juwan Howard before the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver on Thursday, March 27, 2008.
Suiting up for his first game since undergoing surgery for testicular cancer in January, Denver Nuggets forward Nene, left, of Brazil, is greeted back to the court by Dallas Mavericks forward Juwan Howard before the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver on Thursday, March 27, 2008. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Denver Nuggets forward Juwan Howard jokes around before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of an exhibition NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Oct. 10, 2008.
Denver Nuggets forward Juwan Howard jokes around before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of an exhibition NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Oct. 10, 2008. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Charlotte Bobcats forward Juwan Howard warms up before facing the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter of the Nuggets' 110-99 victory in an NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Jan. 30, 2009.
Charlotte Bobcats forward Juwan Howard warms up before facing the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter of the Nuggets' 110-99 victory in an NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Jan. 30, 2009. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Dallas Mavericks forward Drew Gooden (90) and Portland Trail Blazers forward Juwan Howard (6) during an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2009, in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks forward Drew Gooden (90) and Portland Trail Blazers forward Juwan Howard (6) during an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2009, in Dallas. Tony Gutierrez, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat power forward Juwan Howard plays during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012, in Atlanta.
Miami Heat power forward Juwan Howard plays during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012, in Atlanta. David Goldman, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat free agent forward Juwan Howard throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 24, 2012, in Miami.
Miami Heat free agent forward Juwan Howard throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 24, 2012, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee, AP
Fullscreen
Chris Bosh, left, and Juwan Howard attend the InspIRIE Dinner Gala at the Sherborne Wyndham Grand South Beach on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla.
Chris Bosh, left, and Juwan Howard attend the InspIRIE Dinner Gala at the Sherborne Wyndham Grand South Beach on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla. AP
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard, left, and Jenine Wardally Howard attend the InspIRIE Dinner Gala at the Sherborne Wyndham Grand South Beach on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla.
Juwan Howard, left, and Jenine Wardally Howard attend the InspIRIE Dinner Gala at the Sherborne Wyndham Grand South Beach on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla. AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard calls out to players during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014 in Miami.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard calls out to players during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014 in Miami. Wilfredo Lee, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard makes a point during the second half of the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Las Vegas.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard makes a point during the second half of the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Las Vegas. John Locher, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard signals from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard signals from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, holds back head coach Erik Spoelstra as he yells at an official during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Miami. The Nets won 111-87.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, holds back head coach Erik Spoelstra as he yells at an official during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Miami. The Nets won 111-87. Lynne Sladky, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, works with center Hassan Whiteside during NBA basketball training camp, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Boca Raton, Fla.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, works with center Hassan Whiteside during NBA basketball training camp, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Boca Raton, Fla. Lynne Sladky, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, talks with center Bam Adebayo during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Miami.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, talks with center Bam Adebayo during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Miami. Lynne Sladky, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard watches during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on March 16, 2018.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard watches during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on March 16, 2018. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Fullscreen
Former Michigan Wolverines players Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Jalen Rose cheer for Michigan in the first half against the Louisville Cardinals during the 2013 NCAA Men's Final Four Championship at the Georgia Dome on April 8, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Former Michigan Wolverines players Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Jalen Rose cheer for Michigan in the first half against the Louisville Cardinals during the 2013 NCAA Men's Final Four Championship at the Georgia Dome on April 8, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Former Michigan coach John Beilein fully endorses the hiring of Juwan Howard as his successor as Wolverines head coach.

    "The selection of Juwan was a fabulous one," Beilein wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "He loves UM, knows hoops & has a thirst to coach. He is a great fit to lead UM into the next decade. I will be rooting for Juwan & team every game!"

    Beilein left Michigan last week to become head coach of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers. He led the Wolverines for 12 seasons, compiling a record of 278-150, including nine trips to the NCAA Tournament and two national championship games.