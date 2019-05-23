The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Hill-Green, a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite, joins four-star linebacker Osman Savage and three-star offensive tackle Micah Mazzccua as commits from St. Frances.
Hill-Green is ranked the No. 27 outside linebacker in the country, according to the 247Sports composite, and the No. 14 recruit in Maryland. He is the eighth commitment in Michigan's 2020 recruiting class.
