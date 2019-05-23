Michigan received a commitment from three-star linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. (Photo: Tyler Donohue, 247Sports)

Michigan apparently has secured a pipeline to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green became the third football player from the school to commit to the Wolverines for the 2020 recruiting class, revealing his decision Thursday on Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Hill-Green, a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite, joins four-star linebacker Osman Savage and three-star offensive tackle Micah Mazzccua as commits from St. Frances.

Hill-Green is ranked the No. 27 outside linebacker in the country, according to the 247Sports composite, and the No. 14 recruit in Maryland. He is the eighth commitment in Michigan's 2020 recruiting class.