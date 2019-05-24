Buy Photo Braiden McGregor (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Port Huron -- Braiden McGregor of Port Huron Northern, one of the nation’s top defensive end prospects in the 2020 class, will play college football at Michigan, he announced Friday night.

McGregor (6-5, 250 pounds), rated a four-star prospect and the No. 5 strong-side defensive end in the nation by 247Sports, made the announcement at his school.

McGregor picked Michigan over his other finalists – Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Florida.

McGregor becomes the ninth commitment in the Wolverines’ 2020 class and the first defensive end. He is the third player from Michigan in the class, joining Belleville cornerback Andre Seldon and West Bloomfield linebacker Cornell Wheeler.

McGregor was offered by Michigan in April 2018.

“When we got in the car we all just sat there and I said, ‘I cannot believe I just got offered by Michigan!’” McGregor said at the time. “My mom and dad were like, ‘Yeah, it’s unbelievable.’ I called my grandparents and my grandma started to cry because she was so happy for me. My grandpa was real proud of me too.”