Omaha, Neb. — Jordan Nwogu had three hits and knocked in four runs to help Michigan defeat Nebraska, 18-8, in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal round on Saturday.
The teams will play again later Saturday, with the winner advancing to the championship game Sunday.
Jack Blomgren and Christan Bullock both had three hits for the second-seeded Wolverines (41-17).
BOX SCORE: Michigan 18, Nebraska 8
Michigan scored seven runs on eight hits in the top of the first inning, including three before Nebraska recorded an out. Blomgren had the only extra-base hit in the inning, a ground-rule double that scored Nwogu.
Nebraska starter Reece Eddins lasted just one inning. He gave up eight runs on nine hits. The Cornhuskers fell behind 9-0 before rallying with two runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Michigan bounced back with six runs in the sixth, highlighted by Nwogu’s two-run homer.
Angelo Altavilla had three hits for fifth-seeded Nebraska (30-21).
Big Ten tournament
At TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Neb.
All games on Big Ten Network
Wednesday
Game 1: No. 6 Maryland 6, No. 3 Illinois 2
Game 2: No. 7 Ohio State 2, No. 2 Michigan 1
Game 3: No. 8 Iowa 4, No. 1 Indiana 2
Game 4: No. 5 Nebraska 8, No. 4 Minnesota 2
Thursday
Game 5: Michigan 5, Illinois 4
Game 6: Minnesota 9, Indiana 4
Game 7: Maryland vs. Ohio State, suspended
Game 8: Iowa vs. Nebraska, postponed
Friday
Game 7: Ohio State 3, Maryland 2
Game 8: Nebraska 11, Iowa 1
Game 9: Michigan 10, Maryland 4
Game 10: Minnesota 3, Iowa 0
Saturday
Game 11: Michigan 18, Nebraska 8
Game 12: Minnesota 9, Ohio State 6
Game 13: Michigan vs. Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Game 14: Minnesota vs. Ohio State, 10 p.m.
Sunday
Game 15: Championship, 2 p.m.
