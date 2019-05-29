Michigan (41-18) and Creighton (38-11), the champion of the Big East, play at 4 p.m. Friday at Goss Stadium in Corvallis. (Photo: Rick Osentoski, Associated Press)

When it's all said and done, the Michigan baseball team hopes its season ends in Omaha, Nebraska, longtime site of the College World Series.

The Wolverines made a quick layover in Omaha on Wednesday — to pick up their first-round opponent.

Seriously.

Michigan's flight had a pit stop in Omaha, where members of the Creighton baseball team boarded and continued on for the remainder of the chartered flight to Corvallis, Oregon, site of their first-round region at Oregon State.

First-round opponents, sharing the overhead compartment. Awkward. Imagine Rocky and Drago sharing an Uber to their fight in the old Soviet Union.

"Quiet flight," quipped Kurt Svoboda, Michigan baseball sports-information director.

Travel logistics for NCAA postseason tournaments is a tricky thing, often arranged in short windows, done in conjunction with the NCAA and its member schools. The NCAA aims for some semblance of convenience and comfort, and charter flights always are the optimal scenario.

But cost, to be sure, is the primary consideration, hence why Central Michigan baseball's trip to Starkville, Mississippi, went like this: bus from Mount Pleasant to Grand Rapids, flight to Minneapolis, flight to Memphis, bus to Mississippi. Apparently, there's no direct flight from Mount Pleasant to Starkville, Miss. Who would've thunk it.

Anyway, it proved to be a big cost relief for Michigan to pick up Creighton on the way.

No word if the Bluejays held their thumbs out on the tarmac.

Michigan (41-18) and Creighton (38-11), the champion of the Big East, play at 4 p.m. Friday at Goss Stadium in Corvallis. The region's host, defending national champion Oregon State (36-18-1), plays Cincinnati (30-29) at 10 Friday.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

The Corvallis regional continues Saturday and Sunday, with a potential game Monday to determine who moves on to the Super Regional.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984