Jordan Nwogu was first-team All-Big Ten as a designated hitter this season. (Photo: Blaine Ohigashi, University of Michigan)

This spring and summer, The Detroit News again will be introducing you to some of the lesser-known sports standouts in the area, including from the United Shore Professional Baseball League, Detroit City FC and Detroit Sun FC, among others. Consider this sort of like speed dating, without the dating.

A special appearance this week for “15 Things You Don’t Know About Me” — Jordan Nwogu, a sophomore outfielder for the Michigan baseball team, which opens NCAA Tournament play Friday night against Creighton at Oregon State.

Nwogu was first-team All-Big Ten this season as a designated hitter, and is batting .338 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs.

1. My favorite brand, by far, is Lululemon.

2. My favorite artists are Eminem and Drake. My favorite Eminem song is "Mockingbird," and my favorite Drake song is "Headlines." With both, it would be "Forever."

3. I love the game of chess. I have a chess app on my phone and play with roommates, as well as random people online.

4. I was born in Ottawa, Canada.

5. I strongly dislike cheese — with the exception of cheese on pizza.

6. I do not like eggs. This became problematic during our 12-day trip to Nebraska during the final week of the season and the Big Ten tournament. Eggs were the main breakfast offering during that time. I always eat the same thing for breakfast — potatoes and sausage or bacon covered with ketchup and hot sauce(!). My teammates always make fun of me for it.

7. Someday I’d like to own a matte black Tesla or Range Rover. I don’t know much about the cars other than they look super cool — and that Tesla has started a new wave of electric automobile production.

Jordan Nwogu and Michigan open NCAA Tournament action Friday. (Photo: University of Michigan)

8. I am Christian.

9. My middle name is Chijioke, which means “God is in charge of creation” in the Igbo language.

10. I started playing travel baseball in middle school. I actually wasn’t all that keen on baseball at first, but a lot of my friends played and I didn’t want to be left out.

11. Both of my parents work at UM.

12. I am studying computer science engineering

13. My friend, Jack Foster, started calling me “JG” in fifth grade and it has stuck.

14. My favorite baseball player is Yasiel Puig. He is an outfielder like me, and plays with so much passion. You can tell he doesn’t care what people think about him and I want to play with that kind of energy and passion — OK, maybe toned down a little bit to better fit my persona!

15. I have two brothers, Nile and Kenan.

Jordan Nwogu, 20, is from Ann Arbor and played in high school at Ann Arbor Pioneer. You can follow him on Twitter @jg500087.

Previous installments

USPBL's Matthew Dallas afraid of the dark, but not Jack In The Box tacos

USPBL's Todd Weiss doesn't discriminate between 'Bachelor,' 'Bachelorette'

Wait, how many baseballs can USPBL's Luis Contreras hold in one hand?

Corvallis Regional

At Goss Stadium, Corvallis, Ore.

FRIDAY

Game 1: Michigan (41-18) vs. Creighton (38-11), 4 p.m.

Game 2: Cincinnati (30-29) vs. Oregon State (36-18-1), 10 p.m.

SATURDAY

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

SUNDAY

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

MONDAY

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (if necessary)

Starkville Regional

At Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

FRIDAY

Game 1: Southern (32-22) vs. Mississippi State (46-13), 1 p.m.

Game 2: Central Michigan (46-12) vs. Miami (39-18), 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

SUNDAY

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

MONDAY

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (if necessary)

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984