Michigan's Fab Five from left, Jimmy King, Juwan Howard, Chris Webber, Jalen Rose and Ray Jackson are shown in this Nov. 1991 file photo in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Michigan's Fab Five from left, Jimmy King, Juwan Howard, Chris Webber, Jalen Rose and Ray Jackson are shown in this Nov. 1991 file photo in Ann Arbor, Mich. AP
Michigan's Juwan Howard celebrates after the Wolvarines beat Ohio State 75-71 in overtime at the Southeast Regional championship game in Lexington, Ky., March 29, 1992.
Michigan's Juwan Howard celebrates after the Wolvarines beat Ohio State 75-71 in overtime at the Southeast Regional championship game in Lexington, Ky., March 29, 1992. AP
Duke University's Antonio Lang, right, puts pressure on Michigan's Juwan Howard during the first half of Monday's championship game of the Final Four at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn., April 6, 1992. Duke beat Michigan 71-51.
Duke University's Antonio Lang, right, puts pressure on Michigan's Juwan Howard during the first half of Monday's championship game of the Final Four at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn., April 6, 1992. Duke beat Michigan 71-51. AP
Michigan's Juwan Howard answers questions from the media during Michigan's annual picture day on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 1993, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan has finished second in the NCAA basketball tournament the past two years.
Michigan's Juwan Howard answers questions from the media during Michigan's annual picture day on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 1993, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan has finished second in the NCAA basketball tournament the past two years. AP
Michigan’s Juwan Howard (25) reacts with the crowd as Jalen Rose (5) and Ray Jackson (21) look on during their semi-final game of the Final Four against Kentucky on Saturday, April 3, 1993 at the Superdome in New Orleans.
Michigan’s Juwan Howard (25) reacts with the crowd as Jalen Rose (5) and Ray Jackson (21) look on during their semi-final game of the Final Four against Kentucky on Saturday, April 3, 1993 at the Superdome in New Orleans. AP
Michigan's center Juwan Howard dunks the ball against Arkansas in the NCAA Midwest Regional championship game in Dallas, March 27, 1994.
Michigan's center Juwan Howard dunks the ball against Arkansas in the NCAA Midwest Regional championship game in Dallas, March 27, 1994. AP
Miami Heat's Juwan Howard in an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday, April 15, 2013, in Cleveland.
Miami Heat's Juwan Howard in an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday, April 15, 2013, in Cleveland. Mark Duncan, AP
Michigan's Juwan Howard raises his fist in triumph as the seconds tick off in the Wolverines' NCAA West Regional win over George Washington University in this March 26, 1993 file photo in Seattle.
Michigan's Juwan Howard raises his fist in triumph as the seconds tick off in the Wolverines' NCAA West Regional win over George Washington University in this March 26, 1993 file photo in Seattle. AP
Washington Wizards forward Juwan Howard (5) drives past Phoenix Suns center Cliff Robinson (30) during second quarter play Sunday, Jan. 4, 1998, at the MCI Center in Washington.
Washington Wizards forward Juwan Howard (5) drives past Phoenix Suns center Cliff Robinson (30) during second quarter play Sunday, Jan. 4, 1998, at the MCI Center in Washington. WILFREDO LEE, Associated Press
Houston Rockets' Shane Battier, left, is congratulated by Juwan Howard after scoring a three pointer in the fourth quarter of the basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 28, 2007.
Houston Rockets' Shane Battier, left, is congratulated by Juwan Howard after scoring a three pointer in the fourth quarter of the basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 28, 2007. Kevork Djansezian, AP
Suiting up for his first game since undergoing surgery for testicular cancer in January, Denver Nuggets forward Nene, left, of Brazil, is greeted back to the court by Dallas Mavericks forward Juwan Howard before the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver on Thursday, March 27, 2008.
Suiting up for his first game since undergoing surgery for testicular cancer in January, Denver Nuggets forward Nene, left, of Brazil, is greeted back to the court by Dallas Mavericks forward Juwan Howard before the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver on Thursday, March 27, 2008. David Zalubowski, AP
Denver Nuggets forward Juwan Howard jokes around before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of an exhibition NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Oct. 10, 2008.
Denver Nuggets forward Juwan Howard jokes around before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of an exhibition NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Oct. 10, 2008. David Zalubowski, AP
Charlotte Bobcats forward Juwan Howard warms up before facing the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter of the Nuggets' 110-99 victory in an NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Jan. 30, 2009.
Charlotte Bobcats forward Juwan Howard warms up before facing the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter of the Nuggets' 110-99 victory in an NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Jan. 30, 2009. David Zalubowski, AP
Dallas Mavericks forward Drew Gooden (90) and Portland Trail Blazers forward Juwan Howard (6) during an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2009, in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks forward Drew Gooden (90) and Portland Trail Blazers forward Juwan Howard (6) during an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2009, in Dallas. Tony Gutierrez, AP
Miami Heat power forward Juwan Howard plays during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012, in Atlanta.
Miami Heat power forward Juwan Howard plays during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012, in Atlanta. David Goldman, AP
Miami Heat free agent forward Juwan Howard throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 24, 2012, in Miami.
Miami Heat free agent forward Juwan Howard throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 24, 2012, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee, AP
Chris Bosh, left, and Juwan Howard attend the InspIRIE Dinner Gala at the Sherborne Wyndham Grand South Beach on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla.
Chris Bosh, left, and Juwan Howard attend the InspIRIE Dinner Gala at the Sherborne Wyndham Grand South Beach on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla. AP
Juwan Howard, left, and Jenine Wardally Howard attend the InspIRIE Dinner Gala at the Sherborne Wyndham Grand South Beach on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla.
Juwan Howard, left, and Jenine Wardally Howard attend the InspIRIE Dinner Gala at the Sherborne Wyndham Grand South Beach on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla. AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard calls out to players during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014 in Miami.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard calls out to players during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014 in Miami. Wilfredo Lee, AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard makes a point during the second half of the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Las Vegas.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard makes a point during the second half of the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Las Vegas. John Locher, AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard signals from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard signals from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Carlos Osorio, AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, holds back head coach Erik Spoelstra as he yells at an official during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Miami. The Nets won 111-87.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, holds back head coach Erik Spoelstra as he yells at an official during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Miami. The Nets won 111-87. Lynne Sladky, AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, works with center Hassan Whiteside during NBA basketball training camp, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Boca Raton, Fla.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, works with center Hassan Whiteside during NBA basketball training camp, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Boca Raton, Fla. Lynne Sladky, AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, talks with center Bam Adebayo during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Miami.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, talks with center Bam Adebayo during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Miami. Lynne Sladky, AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard watches during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on March 16, 2018.
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard watches during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on March 16, 2018. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Former Michigan Wolverines players Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Jalen Rose cheer for Michigan in the first half against the Louisville Cardinals during the 2013 NCAA Men's Final Four Championship at the Georgia Dome on April 8, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Former Michigan Wolverines players Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Jalen Rose cheer for Michigan in the first half against the Louisville Cardinals during the 2013 NCAA Men's Final Four Championship at the Georgia Dome on April 8, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
    One by one, the dominoes have fallen.

    Charles Matthews. Jordan Poole. John Beilein. Ignas Brazdeikis. Luke Yaklich.

    Michigan’s three leading scorers, the program’s all-time winningest coach and the team’s defensive guru are all leaving Ann Arbor, and leaving new coach Juwan Howard to pick up the pieces.

    Undoubtedly a tough task awaits Howard, but it’s far from the situation former college stars like Penny Hardaway (Memphis), Patrick Ewing (Georgetown) and Chris Mullin (St. John’s) had to inherit at their scuffling alma maters.

    Michigan basketball is healthy and humming, with 20-win seasons and trips to the Sweet 16 becoming the norm. And now it’s up to Howard to make sure it stays that way.

    While that's easier said than done, that's just one of the immediate challenges Howard will face in his first year on the job.

    Finding right assistants

    One of Howard’s top priorities will be surrounding himself with a strong support staff. That means he’ll need to find assistant coaches who can help him grow, identify those who can help strengthen his weaknesses and learn to effectively delegate responsibilities.

    Given Howard has no head-coaching experience, he could look to add a former college head coach to lean on for guidance for everything on and off the court. And given his role as a defensive-minded assistant with the Miami Heat, he could look to add a de facto offensive coordinator.

    While the timing of Howard’s hiring doesn’t give him a full pool of candidates to pick from, it’s still a balancing act that could take time to figure out.

    It wasn’t until Beilein’s fourth year at Michigan he found the right assistants to complement him, and the Wolverines thrived when everyone on staff had their distinct roles. Last season, Beilein focused on the offense and Yaklich handled the defense, while other assistants Saddi Washington worked with the big men and DeAndre Haynes worked with the guards.

    Filling out roster

    As it stands, the Wolverines have three available scholarships for the 2019-20 season and not a whole lot of options. The top 2019 prospects have already found a home and there’s slim pickings on the grad transfer market.

    Michigan has a chance to bring back former signee Jalen Wilson but will have its work cut out. Wilson, who posted an eyeballs emoji on Twitter shortly after Howard’s hiring, has official visits scheduled for Kansas and North Carolina — two schools who are also in need of a wing — and no timeline set for his decision. He’s also the only top-100 recruit in the 247Sports Composite rankings who is still uncommitted.

    Oakland grad transfer Jaevin Cumberland and German prospect Franz Wagner are two other possibilities. Cumberland, a sharp-shooting guard, was offered by Michigan earlier this month, but he could be lured to Cincinnati to join his cousin Jarron Cumberland, who withdrew from the NBA Draft this week. Wagner, the younger brother of former Michigan standout Moritz Wagner, reportedly took an official visit to Michigan shortly after Beilein left for the NBA, which is a less-than-ideal situation for someone who met a staff that might not even remain intact and who has an option to stay with his pro team in Germany.

    Howard will have to decide whether he wants to fill the open roster spots or try to bank one or two of them for the 2020 recruiting cycle, which could put Michigan in a tough spot if injuries strike next season.

    Developing players

    Of the 10 players currently on scholarship, four are sophomores-to-be Colin Castleton, Brandon Johns Jr., David DeJulius and Adrien Nunez, who all averaged less than five minutes and two points per game as freshmen.

    The foursome's offseason development will be critical for a team that has lost close to 60 percent of its scoring and returns only four players with significant playing experience — Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske, Isaiah Livers and Eli Brooks.

    It’ll be up to Howard, who helped develop Miami's big men, to get more out of Castleton, Johns, DeJulius and Nunez and help them take the next step similar to Livers and Poole, who both played vital roles for Michigan as sophomores.

    However, it also depends on what position Howard views as the best fit for each player. While there’s no doubt Castleton could become the reliable backup center Michigan lacked most of last season, Johns spent most of his time at the five instead of his natural position at the four, while DeJulius played at both guard spots.

    The biggest question, though, remains at Poole's vacated two spot. Reserve minutes trickled to Brooks and DeJulius last year but Nunez (6-foot-6) has the prototypical build for the position.

    Establishing a system

    One of the keys to Beilein’s success was his system he ran to fit his personnel and his ability to constantly adjust it to his players’ strengths during the season. Over his time in Ann Arbor, he went from running a two-guard offense and 1-3-1 zone to running an offense that relies on ball-screen action and a defense that’s primarily man-to-man.

    Under Beilein, Michigan was known for taking care of the ball and valuing each possession while working deep into the shot clock. Yet, Howard has spent the last 25 years in the NBA, where the game is played at a faster pace and utilizes more isolation situations, an area Michigan struggled with last season.

    With Yaklich gone, it also remains to be seen whether Howard will maintain some of the defensive principles that have worked over the past two seasons and that the players have bought into.

    Since Howard has never been a head coach, it’s unclear what his system will look like, what style of play he wants to implement and how all that will mesh with the current cast of Wolverines.

    Meeting expectations

    Year in and year out, Beilein judged his team’s success by the same criteria: Did Michigan compete for the Big Ten regular-season title? Did Michigan compete for the Big Ten tournament title? Did Michigan make a run in the NCAA Tournament?

    Those standards won’t change given Michigan’s recent stretch of success that includes five Sweet 16 appearances, two trips to the national title game, two conference tournament titles and a Big Ten regular-season crown over the last seven seasons.

    But there’s more for Howard to uphold than that. During Beilein’s tenure, Michigan was considered one of the cleanest programs in the nation that had no off-the-court issues or NCAA violations.

    It’s big shoes for anyone to fill, even a high-profile alumnus like Howard. But with a core of Simpson, Teske and Livers, Howard has the pieces to win right away and the expectation to pick up where Beilein left off.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

