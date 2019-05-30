Juwan Howard gets emotional as he is introduced as Michigan coach. (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News)

Juwan Howard was introduced as Michigan basketball coach on Thursday with a press conference at the Crisler Center. Here are highlights from Howard and UM athletic director Warde Manuel.

Manuel on the banners

Warde Manuel is asked about the Fab Five banners. He says Juwan Howard is here to coach and is “not here to reunite and raise banners.”

Manuel goes on to say that he hopes the Fab Five will be back together in the Crisler Center. “But this is not about the banners,” Manuel says.

“We took them down permanently as a part of expunging the record,” Manuel says.

#Michigan AD Warde Manuel on the '92 and '93 banners: "Juwan Howard is hired to coach our basketball team and lead us to tremendous success." ... He’s not here to reunite and put banners back. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) May 30, 2019

On the timing

On the timing of the Juwan Howard hire, Warde Manuel says the candidate pool “may have looked different,” had John Beilein left earlier. “But I’m not sure the outcome would have looked different.”

#Michigan AD Warde Manuel on timing of Howard hire in April and coaching candidates: "I don’t know if it would have looked different. The pool may have looked different but I’m not sure the outcome would have been different." — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) May 30, 2019

Manuel on this ‘gamble’

Warde Manuel says he didn’t look at hiring Juwan Howard as a risk.

He says he discovered through the interview process that Howard was a “great person and someone I thought would be a great head coach.”

Manuel says: “Let him develop into a head coach of his own. … I’m going to gamble with people who love this place as much as he does.”

CLOSE Juwan Howard was introduced as the new Michigan basketball coach at Crisler Center. Rod Beard, The Detroit News

'Easy call'

Warde Manuel returns to the podium and says, "You can see why it was an easy call" to hire Juwan Howard.

Howard on banners

Juwan Howard is asked about the Fab Five banners. “That’s something that’s on the table that we will definitely revisit,” he says.

Howard said putting the Fab Five banners back up in Crisler is something that is on the table and will be revisited. Added he doesn't know when it will be talked about, though. — James Hawkins (@jamesbhawkins) May 30, 2019

#Michigan coach Juwan Howard on putting the '92 and '93 banners back up at Crisler Center: "That’s something on the table that we as a staff, myself, Warde (Manuel) and Mark (Schlissel) will definitely revisit. When? I don’t know, can’t make any promises." — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) May 30, 2019

'It's going to be a challenge'

Juwan Howard says “it’s going to be a challenge” to maintain the culture and tradition that has been established in the Michigan basketball program: “There will be doubts. There will be a lot of outside voices.”

Howard says his spiritual faith will help him through this process, and he expects his players to stick together.

Howard: No decisions yet on assistants

Juwan Howard says he hasn’t made any decisions yet about assistant coaches, though he has had discussions with candidates.

Howard says he wants his players to “fight together. … It’s all about team. I want us to enjoy each other’s success. … Brotherhood is everything to me.”

Howard said the biggest challenge for him making the shift to college would be recruiting and familiarizing himself with all the NCAA rules. — James Hawkins (@jamesbhawkins) May 30, 2019

Howard said he's sure there are some out there doubting him as a first-time coach. "Well, you've got to start somewhere don't you?" — James Hawkins (@jamesbhawkins) May 30, 2019

Shout out to Fab Five

Juwan Howard recognizes Jimmy King, who is in attendance, and the other members of the Fab Five.

Howard says he never wanted to be a coach, though he says he was always a coach on the floor. He says he started to get the itch to coach while playing in the NBA. He said that’s when he discovered his calling.

Howard said when he left Michigan he never thought he'd return to be the coach at his alma mater. "Honestly I didn't like coaching." Said in 17th year in NBA he started to get the itch and said coaching became his calling. — James Hawkins (@jamesbhawkins) May 30, 2019

Howard: Second biggest accomplishment

Juwan Howard says he is “overjoyed by this new opportunity” to coach Michigan.

He says he will maintain the “Michigan basketball tradition and the Michigan culture.”

Howard says being named UM coach is the second biggest accomplishment for him. The first was getting a degree from Michigan.

Howard: "I never thought this day would come but I'm overjoyed for this opportunity." Said it's second-biggest accomplishment in his life. No. 1 was getting a degree from Michigan — James Hawkins (@jamesbhawkins) May 30, 2019

#Michigan coach Juwan Howard: "I never thought this day would come, but more importantly, I'm overjoyed for this opportunity." — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) May 30, 2019

Howard: 'Tears of joy'

Juwan Howard says his tears are "tears of joy" as he is introduced as Michigan basketball coach.

Warde Manuel says he became convinced of Howard's "X's and O's" ability after speaking with Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

Spoelstra was "effusive in his praise of Howard and his coaching ability."

#Michigan Juwan Howard: "The last time I had press conference in this building was 1994, when I declared I was leaving this university for the NBA ... let's fast-forward 25 years -- I'm back." — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) May 30, 2019

"Tears of joy": A teary-eyed Juwan Howard opens his presser at Crisler Center. pic.twitter.com/kWK2yumQr4 — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) May 30, 2019

Howard emotional

Juwan Howard gets emotional as Warde Manuel speaks before introducing Howard as head coach.

Manuel thanks the UM basketball alums. Manuel says the basketball alums share their thoughts with him about the program, "even when I don't ask them."

Manuel thanks John Beilein for his 12 years of coaching UM: "He will always remain a friend."

Howard getting emotional after being introduced. pic.twitter.com/s7HyPkZ9Yi — James Hawkins (@jamesbhawkins) May 30, 2019

#Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said university president Mark Schlissel told him he "really enjoyed" his 30-minute conversation with Juwan Howard. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) May 30, 2019

Manuel introduces Howard

Warde Manuel says it's a great day for UM and for the basketball program as he introduces Juwan Howard.

Manuel thanks the Regents for attending the press conference. Manuel said President Schlissel is out of town but spoke with Howard last week.

Mel Pearson, Carol Hutchins and Jim Harbaugh are among the UM head coaches in attendance for the press conference.

AD Warde Manuel: "This is a great day for Michigan basketball and the University of Michigan." — James Hawkins (@jamesbhawkins) May 30, 2019

Howard a Michigan Man again

Juwan Howard will be introduced as the new head coach of Michigan basketball during a noon press conference on Thursday at the Crisler Center. Get live updates here on what Howard has to say, and come back to detroitnews.com throughout the day for news, analysis, videos and more on Howard.

Jimmy King, Terry Mills, Tim McCormick, Jim Harbaugh, Mel Pearson, Saddi Washington, Chris Hunter, Jon Sanderson and several current players among the faces in the crowd for Juwan Howard's introductory presser — James Hawkins (@jamesbhawkins) May 30, 2019

MORE COVERAGE

Juwan Howard faces plenty of immediate challenges as Michigan coach

Cole Bajema reaffirms commitment, 'all in' on Michigan after coaching change

Michigan commit Zeb Jackson transferring to prep powerhouse in Florida

Strength coach Jon Sanderson stays at Michigan under Juwan Howard

Duncan Robinson on Juwan Howard's coaching: 'When he speaks, you listen'

Niyo: Michigan's Juwan Howard no stranger in recruiting game

Beard: More action, less talk is Juwan Howard's recipe for success at Michigan

Wojo: With Juwan Howard, Michigan leaps boldly into the unknown

Jalen Rose: 'No doubt' Juwan Howard's hiring at Michigan will bring Fab Five together

'Feels great to be coming home': Juwan Howard, Michigan agree on five-year deal