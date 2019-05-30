Juwan Howard was introduced as Michigan basketball coach on Thursday with a press conference at the Crisler Center. Here are highlights from Howard and UM athletic director Warde Manuel.
Manuel on the banners
Warde Manuel is asked about the Fab Five banners. He says Juwan Howard is here to coach and is “not here to reunite and raise banners.”
Manuel goes on to say that he hopes the Fab Five will be back together in the Crisler Center. “But this is not about the banners,” Manuel says.
“We took them down permanently as a part of expunging the record,” Manuel says.
On the timing
On the timing of the Juwan Howard hire, Warde Manuel says the candidate pool “may have looked different,” had John Beilein left earlier. “But I’m not sure the outcome would have looked different.”
Manuel on this ‘gamble’
Warde Manuel says he didn’t look at hiring Juwan Howard as a risk.
He says he discovered through the interview process that Howard was a “great person and someone I thought would be a great head coach.”
Manuel says: “Let him develop into a head coach of his own. … I’m going to gamble with people who love this place as much as he does.”
Juwan Howard was introduced as the new Michigan basketball coach at Crisler Center.
'Easy call'
Warde Manuel returns to the podium and says, "You can see why it was an easy call" to hire Juwan Howard.
Howard on banners
Juwan Howard is asked about the Fab Five banners. “That’s something that’s on the table that we will definitely revisit,” he says.
'It's going to be a challenge'
Juwan Howard says “it’s going to be a challenge” to maintain the culture and tradition that has been established in the Michigan basketball program: “There will be doubts. There will be a lot of outside voices.”
Howard says his spiritual faith will help him through this process, and he expects his players to stick together.
Howard: No decisions yet on assistants
Juwan Howard says he hasn’t made any decisions yet about assistant coaches, though he has had discussions with candidates.
Howard says he wants his players to “fight together. … It’s all about team. I want us to enjoy each other’s success. … Brotherhood is everything to me.”
Shout out to Fab Five
Juwan Howard recognizes Jimmy King, who is in attendance, and the other members of the Fab Five.
Howard says he never wanted to be a coach, though he says he was always a coach on the floor. He says he started to get the itch to coach while playing in the NBA. He said that’s when he discovered his calling.
Howard: Second biggest accomplishment
Juwan Howard says he is “overjoyed by this new opportunity” to coach Michigan.
He says he will maintain the “Michigan basketball tradition and the Michigan culture.”
Howard says being named UM coach is the second biggest accomplishment for him. The first was getting a degree from Michigan.
Howard: 'Tears of joy'
Juwan Howard says his tears are "tears of joy" as he is introduced as Michigan basketball coach.
Warde Manuel says he became convinced of Howard's "X's and O's" ability after speaking with Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.
Spoelstra was "effusive in his praise of Howard and his coaching ability."
Howard emotional
Juwan Howard gets emotional as Warde Manuel speaks before introducing Howard as head coach.
Manuel thanks the UM basketball alums. Manuel says the basketball alums share their thoughts with him about the program, "even when I don't ask them."
Manuel thanks John Beilein for his 12 years of coaching UM: "He will always remain a friend."
Manuel introduces Howard
Warde Manuel says it's a great day for UM and for the basketball program as he introduces Juwan Howard.
Manuel thanks the Regents for attending the press conference. Manuel said President Schlissel is out of town but spoke with Howard last week.
Mel Pearson, Carol Hutchins and Jim Harbaugh are among the UM head coaches in attendance for the press conference.
Howard a Michigan Man again
Juwan Howard will be introduced as the new head coach of Michigan basketball during a noon press conference on Thursday at the Crisler Center. Get live updates here on what Howard has to say, and come back to detroitnews.com throughout the day for news, analysis, videos and more on Howard.
