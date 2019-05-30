Michigan right-hander Karl Kauffmann will start Friday night against Creighton. (Photo: Eric Bronson, University of Michigan)

This spring and summer, The Detroit News again will be introducing you to some of the lesser-known sports standouts in the area, including from the United Shore Professional Baseball League, Detroit City FC and Detroit Sun FC, among others. Consider this sort of like speed dating, without the dating.

A special appearance this week for “15 Things You Don’t Know About Me” — Karl Kauffmann, a junior right-handed pitcher for the Michigan baseball team, which opens NCAA Tournament play Friday night against Creighton at Oregon State.

Kauffmann will get the start, carrying an 8-6 record and 2.86 ERA into the game.

1. I was born in Grosse Pointe and lived in Fraser for the first part of my life. I currently reside in Bloomfield Hills.

2. I am an only child, but my cousins and friends are like my siblings. I am extremely close with all of my family, and they are the most important aspect of my life.

3. I enjoy spending free time outdoors, either on a lake fishing or boating, playing golf, and going to concerts.

4. I am a fringe pro cornhole player. My father and I will take on anyone, anywhere!

5. My father also attended Michigan and graduated as an aerospace engineer.

6. My mother is a saint and is the most generous person I know. My parents were also high school sweethearts.

7. I am a die-hard Kid Rock fan.

8. I am currently studying sport management with an entrepreneurship minor.

9. I attended Brother Rice, the greatest high school in Metro Detroit.

10. I currently have a mullet for “Mullet May,” which was started by golfer Rickie Fowler. This also turned into my getting anointed as the best “bed head” on the team and noticed during team breakfasts.

Karl Kauffmann and Michigan open NCAA Tournament play in the Oregon State region, and open against Creighton. (Photo: University of Michigan)

11. I can count the number of home Michigan football games I have missed on two hands. My parents have had season tickets for 25-plus years and we are regulars in Section 37.

12. On the UM campus, I live at the White Street Castle, the finest residence in Ann Arbor.

13. I was a “lifer” at the Academy of Sacred Heart, having went there from kindergarten through eighth grade.

14. My favorite Michigan athlete growing up was Mario Manningham, and I used to run his famous stop-and-goes in my backyard until my Dad couldn’t throw anymore.

15. My favorite song right now is “If I Know Me” by Morgan Wallen. I used to hate country music but my cousin, Jana, got me hooked and now it’s all I listen to.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

Karl Kauffmann, 21, was born in Grosse Pointe and played in high school at Birmingham Brother Rice. You can follow him on Twitter at @KaptinKauf17.

Previous installments

UM baseball's Jordan Nwogu can't stand two of the world's best foods

USPBL's Matthew Dallas afraid of the dark, but not Jack In The Box tacos

USPBL's Todd Weiss doesn't discriminate between 'Bachelor,' 'Bachelorette'

Wait, how many baseballs can USPBL's Luis Contreras hold in one hand?

Corvallis Regional

At Goss Stadium, Corvallis, Ore.

FRIDAY

Game 1: Michigan (41-18) vs. Creighton (38-11), 4 p.m.

Game 2: Cincinnati (30-29) vs. Oregon State (36-18-1), 10 p.m.

SATURDAY

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

SUNDAY

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

MONDAY

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (if necessary)

Starkville Regional

At Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

FRIDAY

Game 1: Southern (32-22) vs. Mississippi State (46-13), 1 p.m.

Game 2: Central Michigan (46-12) vs. Miami (39-18), 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

SUNDAY

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

MONDAY

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (if necessary)

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984