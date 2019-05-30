LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ann Arbor — The torch has been passed from one great to another.

A week after being named John Beilein’s successor, Juwan Howard was formally introduced as the 17th coach in Michigan men’s basketball history Thursday at Crisler Center.

Howard signed a five-year deal on May 22 that will begin at $2 million annually, with a base salary of $400,000.

The hiring brought an end to a 10-day national coaching search to replace Beilein, the program’s all-time winningest coach who left for the NBA, and brought Howard back to the same place he starred from 1991-94.

Howard was emotional from the start of the press conference, wiping away tears, and needing a moment to compose himself before addressing the crowd.

"Tears of joy," he said.

"Last time I had a press conference in this building, was 1994," said Howard. still wiping away tears. "I declared that I was going to the NBA. I felt like I was letting down my teammates, because I didn't do what I came here to do ... to bring a championship to this university. A university I care so much about. I guess you can see that now. ...  Now, let's fast forward 25 years later: I'm back."

Howard, 46, was a member of Michigan’s Fab Five — the star-studded recruiting class along with Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson — and helped lead the Wolverines to two national championship games and an Elite Eight appearance.

Following his three-year career where he became one of seven Michigan players to reach 1,500 points and 700 rebounds, Howard went on to be a first-round pick, All-Star and two-time champion over his 19-year NBA career.

Since retiring in 2013, Howard spent six seasons as an assistant coach with the Miami Heat before athletic director Warde Manuel came calling and offered him his first head-coaching job.

With his return to Ann Arbor after a 25-year stay in the NBA, Howard inherits a program coming off back-to-back 30-win seasons and will be tasked with carrying on the standard of success Beilein set over his 12-year tenure.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel made it clear that he wanted Howard as his coach.

"I stand here today with my choice." 

New Michigan head coach Juwan Howard (left) holds his old jersey with athletic director Warde Manuel on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
New Michigan head coach Juwan Howard (left) holds his old jersey with athletic director Warde Manuel on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Juwan Howard enters the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Thursday, May 30, 2019 as he becomes the University of Michigan Men's basketball coach.
Juwan Howard enters the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Thursday, May 30, 2019 as he becomes the University of Michigan Men's basketball coach. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Juwan Howard gets a hug from his wife Jenine at the Crisler Center.
Juwan Howard gets a hug from his wife Jenine at the Crisler Center. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Juwan Howard shakes hands as he enters the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Juwan Howard shakes hands as he enters the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard wipes away a tear as he speaks of how much the University of Michigan means to him during his introduction as the team's new coach.
University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard wipes away a tear as he speaks of how much the University of Michigan means to him during his introduction as the team's new coach. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
UM Athletic Director Warde Manuel and new men's basketball coach Juwan Howard wait for the event to begin.
UM Athletic Director Warde Manuel and new men's basketball coach Juwan Howard wait for the event to begin. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Juwan Howard walks off the stage after speaking to the news media at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor
Juwan Howard walks off the stage after speaking to the news media at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Juwan Howard enters the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor as he becomes the University of Michigan Men's basketball coach.
Juwan Howard enters the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor as he becomes the University of Michigan Men's basketball coach. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Juwan Howard smiles during his introduction as Michigan's new men's basketball coach, Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Mich. The former member of the Fab Five has a five-year contract that will pay him $2 million in his first year. The former Miami Heat assistant coach replaces John Beilein, who left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Juwan Howard smiles during his introduction as Michigan's new men's basketball coach, Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Mich. The former member of the Fab Five has a five-year contract that will pay him $2 million in his first year. The former Miami Heat assistant coach replaces John Beilein, who left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers. Carlos Osorio, AP
Juwan Howard embraces former Michigan basketball player Tim McCormick during the event.
Juwan Howard embraces former Michigan basketball player Tim McCormick during the event. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Former player Jimmy King speaks to the news media at the Crisler Center.
Former player Jimmy King speaks to the news media at the Crisler Center. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
New University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard is already emotional with anticipation as her waits to be introduced to the crowd inside Crisler Center while sitting with his sons (from left) Jace and Jett Howard and his wife Jenine Howard in Ann Arbor on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
New University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard is already emotional with anticipation as her waits to be introduced to the crowd inside Crisler Center while sitting with his sons (from left) Jace and Jett Howard and his wife Jenine Howard in Ann Arbor on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
UM Jim Harbaugh attended a ceremony introducing Juwan Howard.
UM Jim Harbaugh attended a ceremony introducing Juwan Howard. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Juwan Howard wipes away tears at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor while sitting with his family.
Juwan Howard wipes away tears at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor while sitting with his family. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
UM Athletic Director Warde Manuel (left) hugs new University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard.
UM Athletic Director Warde Manuel (left) hugs new University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel talks about new men's basketball coach Juwan Howard.
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel talks about new men's basketball coach Juwan Howard. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard is introduced at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard is introduced at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard points to other Michigan coaches as they welcome Howard at the Crisler Center.
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard points to other Michigan coaches as they welcome Howard at the Crisler Center. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Retired NBA and former Michigan player Jimmy King, left, embraces Jace Howard before Jace's father Juwan is introduced as Michigan's new men's basketball coach.
Retired NBA and former Michigan player Jimmy King, left, embraces Jace Howard before Jace's father Juwan is introduced as Michigan's new men's basketball coach. Carlos Osorio, AP
Juwan Howard smiles as he speaks to the news media at the Crisler Center.
Juwan Howard smiles as he speaks to the news media at the Crisler Center. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
