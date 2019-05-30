The Wolverines open this fall at Michigan Stadium against Middle Tennessee State on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. It will he carried on the Big Ten Network, per a release Thursday. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan will kick off the season with a night game for the second year in a row.

The Wolverines open this fall at Michigan Stadium against Middle Tennessee State on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. It will he carried on the Big Ten Network, per a release Thursday.

Three other Michigan games were announced with kickoff times and networks. The Wolverines will face Army on Sept. 7 at Michigan Stadium at noon on Fox.

Michigan’s first road game of the season Sept. 21 at Wisconsin will kickoff at noon on Fox. The regular-season finale against Ohio State on Nov. 30 will air on Fox at noon.

Michigan’s home game against Notre Dame on Oct. 26 will be on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 but kickoff has not yet been determined. Michigan’s game at Illinois on Oct. 12 also will be carried by ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 with the time not yet decided.

Michigan had played five night games at Michigan Stadium. The first was against Notre Dame on Sept. 10, 2011. The Wolverines have twice played Notre Dame at Michigan Stadium at night, including 2013.

The Wolverines played Michigan State in a night game in 2017, and they played Wisconsin last year.

Michigan 2019 schedule

Sat., Aug. 31, Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m. (BTN)

Sat., Sept. 7, Army, noon (Fox)

Sat., Sept. 21, at Wisconsin, noon (Fox)

Sat., Sept. 28, Rutgers

Sat., Oct. 5, Iowa

Sat., Oct. 12, at Illinois

Sat., Oct. 19, at Penn State

Sat., Oct. 26, Notre Dame (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)

Sat., Nov. 2, at Maryland

Sat., Nov. 16, Michigan State

Sat., Nov. 23, at Indiana

Sat., Nov. 30, Ohio State, noon (Fox)

