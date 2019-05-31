Michigan pitcher Jeff Criswell is from Portage. (Photo: Daryl Marshke, Michigan athletics)

This spring and summer, The Detroit News again will be introducing you to some of the lesser-known sports standouts in the area, including from the United Shore Professional Baseball League, Detroit City FC and Detroit Sun FC, among others. Consider this sort of like speed dating, without the dating.

A special appearance this week for “15 Things You Don’t Know About Me” — Jeff Criswell, a sophomore right-handed pitcher for the Michigan baseball team, which was set to open NCAA Tournament play Friday night against Creighton at Oregon State.

Criswell was first-team All-Big Ten this season, going 6-1 with a 2.76 ERA.

1. I was born and raised in Portage, Mich. I attended the rival high school of teammates and pitchers Tommy Henry and Ben Keizer.

2. My sister Natalie was a record-setting swimmer at Bowling Green State University.

3. My mother has written several books for the American Girl company.

4. My father played professional baseball in the Oakland A’s organization.

5. My favorite hobbies are fishing and going to the beach.

6. I played high school basketball against current Michigan basketball player Isaiah Livers.

7. My family and I love to travel during our time away from baseball.

8. My major is sport management in the School of Kinesiology.

Jeff Criswell and the Michigan Wolverines were to open NCAA Tournament play Friday. (Photo: Michigan athletics)

9. I share a birthday with my good friend and teammate Jordan Nwogu1.

10. My favorite MLB team is the Detroit Tigers

11. I mainly listen to country music, preferably Kenny Chesney.

12. My favorite movie is "Good Will Hunting."

13. My favorite TV show is "Friends."

14. Growing up I played the trombone and the cello.

15. My favorite place to eat in Ann Arbor is Mr. Spots or Dimo’s Deli & Donuts.

Jeff Criswell, 20, grew up in Portage, in west Michigan. You can follow him on Twitter at @JeffCriswell5.

Corvallis Regional

At Goss Stadium, Corvallis, Ore.

FRIDAY

Game 1: Michigan (41-18) vs. Creighton (38-11), 4 p.m.

Game 2: Cincinnati (30-29) vs. Oregon State (36-18-1), 10 p.m.

SATURDAY

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

SUNDAY

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

MONDAY

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (if necessary)

Starkville Regional

At Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

FRIDAY

Game 1: Southern (32-22) vs. Mississippi State (46-13), 1 p.m.

Game 2: Central Michigan (46-12) vs. Miami (39-18), 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

SUNDAY

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

MONDAY

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (if necessary)

