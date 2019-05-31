This spring and summer, The Detroit News again will be introducing you to some of the lesser-known sports standouts in the area, including from the United Shore Professional Baseball League, Detroit City FC and Detroit Sun FC, among others. Consider this sort of like speed dating, without the dating.
A special appearance this week for “15 Things You Don’t Know About Me” — Jeff Criswell, a sophomore right-handed pitcher for the Michigan baseball team, which was set to open NCAA Tournament play Friday night against Creighton at Oregon State.
Criswell was first-team All-Big Ten this season, going 6-1 with a 2.76 ERA.
1. I was born and raised in Portage, Mich. I attended the rival high school of teammates and pitchers Tommy Henry and Ben Keizer.
2. My sister Natalie was a record-setting swimmer at Bowling Green State University.
3. My mother has written several books for the American Girl company.
4. My father played professional baseball in the Oakland A’s organization.
5. My favorite hobbies are fishing and going to the beach.
6. I played high school basketball against current Michigan basketball player Isaiah Livers.
7. My family and I love to travel during our time away from baseball.
8. My major is sport management in the School of Kinesiology.
9. I share a birthday with my good friend and teammate Jordan Nwogu1.
10. My favorite MLB team is the Detroit Tigers
11. I mainly listen to country music, preferably Kenny Chesney.
12. My favorite movie is "Good Will Hunting."
13. My favorite TV show is "Friends."
14. Growing up I played the trombone and the cello.
15. My favorite place to eat in Ann Arbor is Mr. Spots or Dimo’s Deli & Donuts.
Jeff Criswell, 20, grew up in Portage, in west Michigan. You can follow him on Twitter at @JeffCriswell5.
Corvallis Regional
At Goss Stadium, Corvallis, Ore.
FRIDAY
Game 1: Michigan (41-18) vs. Creighton (38-11), 4 p.m.
Game 2: Cincinnati (30-29) vs. Oregon State (36-18-1), 10 p.m.
SATURDAY
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
SUNDAY
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
MONDAY
Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (if necessary)
Starkville Regional
At Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
FRIDAY
Game 1: Southern (32-22) vs. Mississippi State (46-13), 1 p.m.
Game 2: Central Michigan (46-12) vs. Miami (39-18), 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
SUNDAY
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
MONDAY
Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (if necessary)
