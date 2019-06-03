Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard introduced in Ann Arbor
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

New Michigan head coach Juwan Howard (left) holds his old jersey with athletic director Warde Manuel on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
New Michigan head coach Juwan Howard (left) holds his old jersey with athletic director Warde Manuel on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard enters the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Thursday, May 30, 2019 as he becomes the University of Michigan Men's basketball coach.
Buy Photo
Juwan Howard enters the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Thursday, May 30, 2019 as he becomes the University of Michigan Men's basketball coach. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard gets a hug from his wife Jenine at the Crisler Center.
Buy Photo
Juwan Howard gets a hug from his wife Jenine at the Crisler Center. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard shakes hands as he enters the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Buy Photo
Juwan Howard shakes hands as he enters the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard wipes away a tear as he speaks of how much the University of Michigan means to him during his introduction as the team's new coach.
Buy Photo
University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard wipes away a tear as he speaks of how much the University of Michigan means to him during his introduction as the team's new coach. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
UM Athletic Director Warde Manuel and new men's basketball coach Juwan Howard wait for the event to begin.
Buy Photo
UM Athletic Director Warde Manuel and new men's basketball coach Juwan Howard wait for the event to begin. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard walks off the stage after speaking to the news media at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor
Buy Photo
Juwan Howard walks off the stage after speaking to the news media at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard enters the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor as he becomes the University of Michigan Men's basketball coach.
Buy Photo
Juwan Howard enters the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor as he becomes the University of Michigan Men's basketball coach. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard smiles during his introduction as Michigan's new men's basketball coach, Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Mich. The former member of the Fab Five has a five-year contract that will pay him $2 million in his first year. The former Miami Heat assistant coach replaces John Beilein, who left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Juwan Howard smiles during his introduction as Michigan's new men's basketball coach, Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Mich. The former member of the Fab Five has a five-year contract that will pay him $2 million in his first year. The former Miami Heat assistant coach replaces John Beilein, who left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard embraces former Michigan basketball player Tim McCormick during the event.
Buy Photo
Juwan Howard embraces former Michigan basketball player Tim McCormick during the event. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Former player Jimmy King speaks to the news media at the Crisler Center.
Buy Photo
Former player Jimmy King speaks to the news media at the Crisler Center. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard is already emotional with anticipation as her waits to be introduced to the crowd inside Crisler Center while sitting with his sons (from left) Jace and Jett Howard and his wife Jenine Howard in Ann Arbor on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Buy Photo
New University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard is already emotional with anticipation as her waits to be introduced to the crowd inside Crisler Center while sitting with his sons (from left) Jace and Jett Howard and his wife Jenine Howard in Ann Arbor on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
UM Jim Harbaugh attended a ceremony introducing Juwan Howard.
Buy Photo
UM Jim Harbaugh attended a ceremony introducing Juwan Howard. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard wipes away tears at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor while sitting with his family.
Juwan Howard wipes away tears at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor while sitting with his family. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Fullscreen
UM Athletic Director Warde Manuel (left) hugs new University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard.
Buy Photo
UM Athletic Director Warde Manuel (left) hugs new University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel talks about new men's basketball coach Juwan Howard.
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel talks about new men's basketball coach Juwan Howard. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard is introduced at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard is introduced at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard points to other Michigan coaches as they welcome Howard at the Crisler Center.
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard points to other Michigan coaches as they welcome Howard at the Crisler Center. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Retired NBA and former Michigan player Jimmy King, left, embraces Jace Howard before Jace's father Juwan is introduced as Michigan's new men's basketball coach.
Retired NBA and former Michigan player Jimmy King, left, embraces Jace Howard before Jace's father Juwan is introduced as Michigan's new men's basketball coach. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard smiles as he speaks to the news media at the Crisler Center.
Buy Photo
Juwan Howard smiles as he speaks to the news media at the Crisler Center. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    When John Beilein announced he was leaving Michigan for the Cleveland Cavaliers, I was as shocked as anyone. But once the dust settled, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel had to make the most important decision of his four-year tenure.

    In 2014, after interim athletic director Jim Hackett fired football coach Brady Hoke, Jim Harbaugh was Michigan fans’ first, second and third choice – a unicorn who checked every box: a former Michigan quarterback, Big Ten MVP and NFL star who went on to great success coaching college and the pros. The question was if Hackett could pull Harbaugh in. When he did so, against considerable odds, the fanbase went crazy.

    Manuel faced completely different circumstances. Unlike the football program, which had bottomed out, the basketball program has never been healthier. That’s thanks to Beilein, whose peers named him the cleanest coach in the country, and Bill Martin, the athletic director who hired him and upgraded the facilities to keep him. Further, basketball had no unicorn candidate out there, just a bunch of guys who checked some boxes, but not all.

    Manuel looked at candidates at the top of the college and pro ranks. But getting them would require a fortune in salary, plus expensive buyouts for some, and they still might not fit Michigan’s culture – if they decided to come at all.

    On the other hand, Manuel considered candidates who got the culture, but didn’t have the experience. LaVall Jordan, Beilein’s former assistant, had just completed his second season at Butler, but finished last in his league. You also had Beilein’s great assistant coaches, Saddi Washington and Luke Yaklich, but they have never been head coaches.

    Then there was Juwan Howard, a member of the Fab Five, which captured the nation’s imagination when all five started as freshman on their way to the NCAA championship game. A great defensive player, Howard played 19 years in the NBA, before putting in six years as an assistant coach with the NBA’s Miami Heat.

    This impressed me, because Howard already had piles of money. He didn’t need the time-consuming, pressure-packed, and largely thankless job of carrying a clipboard on the bench for 82 games a year. But he paid his dues and is now considered a top defensive coach.

    NEWSLETTERS
    Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox
    We're sorry, but something went wrong
    Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300.
    Delivery:
    Thank you! You're almost signed up for
    Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration.
    More newsletters

    More: Ex-Oakland guard Jaevin Cumberland spurns Michigan, transfers to Cincinnati

    More: 'Who wouldn’t be happy about that?' UM players embrace the arrival of Juwan Howard

    Some fans fear Howard won’t maintain Beilein’s high ethical standards. After all, Michigan’s program lost years to an NCAA investigation and probation because some Michigan players broke the rules – including Howard’s teammate Chris Webber, who admitted under oath to accepting cash from booster Ed Martin.

    Former FBI special agent Greg Stejskal led the investigation into Martin. He told me the FBI turned up no evidence that Howard took any money.

    Stejskal also spoke to the Michigan basketball team before every season. Although his warnings were not very well received by many of Howard’s teammates, Howard was the only starter who always thanked him. Howard has always been considered a class act.

    Any way you sliced it, Manuel was going to have to take a chance. Given his options, it looks like Howard could well be the safest bet on the table.

    Only time will tell if Howard can compete while keeping it clean. But that was true of John Beilein 12 years ago – and that worked out pretty well.

    John U. Bacon, a former Detroit News sports writer, is the author of six national bestsellers. His next book, “Overtime: Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines at the Crossroads of College Football,” comes out Sept. 3.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE