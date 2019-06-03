Jaevin Cumberland averaged 17.2 points per game last season at Oakland. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Michigan has missed the mark on another target.

Oakland grad transfer Jaevin Cumberland has signed with Cincinnati and will use his final season of eligibility with the Bearcats.

Cumberland, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound sharp-shooting guard, acknowledged the news by posting a GIF of a dancing Bearcat mascot on his Twitter, which is a private account.

Cumberland took an official visit to Michigan last month and left Ann Arbor with a scholarship offer, but all that took place before former coach John Beilein left for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cumberland told The Detroit News shortly after his visit he was looking to “show my talents on a bigger stage” and there was an “opportunity” for him with the Wolverines, who lost their top three perimeter players and scorers to the NBA Draft — Charles Matthews, Jordan Poole and Ignas Brazdeikis.

Instead, Cumberland will be taking his 17.2 points and 39.9 percent 3-point shooting out of state and heading to Cincinnati where he will join his cousin Jarron Cumberland, who withdrew from the NBA Draft last week. Jaevin Cumberland will be immediately eligible to play for the 2019-20 season.

Cumberland’s decision is just the latest to not go Michigan’s way this offseason. The Wolverines also lost out on William and Mary grad transfer Justin Pierce to North Carolina and are in the process of trying to re-recruit former signee Jalen Wilson, who took an official visit to Kansas last week and has one with North Carolina this week.

With one less option on the board, Michigan still has three available scholarships and roster holes to fill for 2019-20.

