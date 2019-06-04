LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan football team better have its collective head up come Sept. 21 when the Wolverines face Wisconsin in Madison. So says ESPN.com in a piece "Game to beware for each Top 25 college football team."

The Wolverines lead the series 51-15-1 against their Big Ten rival but haven't won in Camp Randall since 2001 when they defeated the Badgers 20-17. Last season, UM won handily 38-13 at Michigan Stadium while Wisconsin prevailed 24-10 in Madison in 2017.

Kickoff is noon. The game will be televised on Fox.

The Wolverines bring a new offensive coordinator in Josh Gattis while the Badgers' have traditionally relied on a stout defense, which lends to a compelling storyline.

"A revamped offense gets its first major test, against the Badgers' defense on the road in Madison," ESPN's Dan Murphy writes. "The true season-defining games won't come for the Wolverines until they face rivals later in the year, but if you're looking for a slightly different Saturday to circle on the calendar, this one will either rev up the hype machine again or create cause for concern."

Michigan football schedule

Aug. 31: Middle Tennessee, 7:30 (BTN)

Sept. 7: Army, noon (Fox)

Sept. 21: at Wisconsin, noon (Fox)

Sept. 28: Rutgers

Oct. 5: Iowa

Oct. 12: at Illinois

Oct. 19: at Penn State

Oct. 26: Notre Dame (ABC, ESPN or ESPN2)

Nov. 2: at Maryland

Nov. 16: Michigan State

Nov. 23: at Indiana

Nov. 30: Ohio State, noon (Fox)

