Wisconsin will be the first major test for new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and the Wolverines on Sept. 21, accorinding to ESPN.

Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan football team better have its collective head up come Sept. 21 when the Wolverines face Wisconsin in Madison. So says ESPN.com in a piece "Game to beware for each Top 25 college football team."

The Wolverines lead the series 51-15-1 against their Big Ten rival but haven't won in Camp Randall since 2001 when they defeated the Badgers 20-17. Last season, UM won handily 38-13 at Michigan Stadium while Wisconsin prevailed 24-10 in Madison in 2017.

Kickoff is noon. The game will be televised on Fox.

The Wolverines bring a new offensive coordinator in Josh Gattis while the Badgers' have traditionally relied on a stout defense, which lends to a compelling storyline.

"A revamped offense gets its first major test, against the Badgers' defense on the road in Madison," ESPN's Dan Murphy writes. "The true season-defining games won't come for the Wolverines until they face rivals later in the year, but if you're looking for a slightly different Saturday to circle on the calendar, this one will either rev up the hype machine again or create cause for concern."

Michigan football schedule

Aug. 31: Middle Tennessee, 7:30 (BTN)

Sept. 7: Army, noon (Fox)

Sept. 21: at Wisconsin, noon (Fox)

Sept. 28: Rutgers

Oct. 5: Iowa

Oct. 12: at Illinois

Oct. 19: at Penn State

Oct. 26: Notre Dame (ABC, ESPN or ESPN2)

Nov. 2: at Maryland

Nov. 16: Michigan State

Nov. 23: at Indiana

Nov. 30: Ohio State, noon (Fox)