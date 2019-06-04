Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan football team better have its collective head up come Sept. 21 when the Wolverines face Wisconsin in Madison. So says ESPN.com in a piece "Game to beware for each Top 25 college football team."
The Wolverines lead the series 51-15-1 against their Big Ten rival but haven't won in Camp Randall since 2001 when they defeated the Badgers 20-17. Last season, UM won handily 38-13 at Michigan Stadium while Wisconsin prevailed 24-10 in Madison in 2017.
Kickoff is noon. The game will be televised on Fox.
The Wolverines bring a new offensive coordinator in Josh Gattis while the Badgers' have traditionally relied on a stout defense, which lends to a compelling storyline.
"A revamped offense gets its first major test, against the Badgers' defense on the road in Madison," ESPN's Dan Murphy writes. "The true season-defining games won't come for the Wolverines until they face rivals later in the year, but if you're looking for a slightly different Saturday to circle on the calendar, this one will either rev up the hype machine again or create cause for concern."
Michigan football schedule
Aug. 31: Middle Tennessee, 7:30 (BTN)
Sept. 7: Army, noon (Fox)
Sept. 21: at Wisconsin, noon (Fox)
Sept. 28: Rutgers
Oct. 5: Iowa
Oct. 12: at Illinois
Oct. 19: at Penn State
Oct. 26: Notre Dame (ABC, ESPN or ESPN2)
Nov. 2: at Maryland
Nov. 16: Michigan State
Nov. 23: at Indiana
Nov. 30: Ohio State, noon (Fox)
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.