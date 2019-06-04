Michigan junior Tommy Henry was drafted in the second round Monday. (Photo: Richard Dole, Michigan athletics)

This spring and summer, The Detroit News again will be introducing you to some of the lesser-known sports standouts in the area, including from the United Shore Professional Baseball League, Detroit City FC and Detroit Sun FC, among others. Consider this sort of like speed dating, without the dating.

A special appearance this week for “15 Things You Don’t Know About Me” — Tommy Henry, a junior left-hander for the Michigan baseball team, which won its regional Monday night and will play UCLA in this week's Super Regional.

Henry was drafted in the second round Monday night by the Arizona Diamondbacks, just moments after Michigan's regional-clinching victory over Creighton.

1. If I’m listening to music, there’s a 99% chance it’s Drake.

2. In high school, I played basketball and baseball.

3. If I could choose one super power, it would be to teleport. I can’t stand being in the car for too long.

4. I have never had a pet (unless my sister’s hermit crabs count).

5. My favorite animal is an elephant. I rode an elephant once and it was a gentle beast. I have always loved them since.

6. If I’m not on the baseball field, I am probably on a golf course.

7. Everyone from my high school/hometown calls me by my nickname Turk. No one at home calls me Tommy. The name originated from an “ice breakers” game on the first day of middle school. Each student had to match an animal with our first initial. So instead of saying something maybe more classic like “Tiger-Tommy,” I went with “Turkey-Tommy,” and the variation of “Turk” stuck with me!

8. LeBron James is my favorite athlete.

Buy Photo Tommy Henry in high school. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

9. If I could go any place right now, I think it would be Hawaii. I’ve never been and I’ve only heard amazing things.

10. One of my favorite movies is "Creed."

11. I have two older sisters. They both graduated from the University of Michigan.

12. I probably eat Chipotle five to six times a week.

13. My dad played football at WMU, then with the Seattle Seahawks for a year.

14. Chocolate-chip cookie dough is my go-to ice-cream flavor.

15. I want to visit all seven continents before I die.

Tommy Henry, 21, went to Portage Northern High School.

Los Angeles Super Regional

At Jackie Robinson Stadium; best-of-three

MICHIGAN (44-19) VS. UCLA (51-9)

Friday: 9, ESPN2

Saturday: 9, ESPN2

Sunday, if necessary: 9, ESPN2

