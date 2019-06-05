This spring and summer, The Detroit News again will be introducing you to some of the lesser-known sports standouts in the area, including from the United Shore Professional Baseball League, Detroit City FC and Detroit Sun FC, among others. Consider this sort of like speed dating, without the dating.
A special appearance this week for “15 Things You Don’t Know About Me” — Jordan Brewer, a junior outfielder for the Michigan baseball team, which won its regional Monday night and will play UCLA in this week's Super Regional.
Brewer, this season's Big Ten player of the year, was drafted in the third round Tuesday by the Houston Astros. He was one of three Michigan players taken in the first three rounds of the MLB Draft.
1. My favorite movie is "Step Brothers."
2. I love snowboarding.
3. I absolutely have to sleep with a fan.
4. I bat righty, throw lefty.
5. I was a three-sport athlete in high school: football, basketball and baseball.
6. I’m a big baby when it comes to needles.
7. I look up to Tim Tebow because I want to impact people like he does with his foundation supporting the special-needs community.
8. I love the outdoors (fishing, hiking … you name it).
9. I am a film major at Michigan and love to create hype videos and recaps of different trips and experiences.
10. I am extremely superstitious, especially during game time.
11. I was originally recruited to Michigan as a football preferred walk-on.
12. I wear No. 22 for my good friend that passed away in high school. #DevoStrong.
13. I am a member of the Pokagon Potawatomi tribe.
14. My favorite food is steak
15. I have a higher vertical (40!) than NBA star Russell Westbrook. Take that, Russell!
Jordan Brewer, 21, went to St. Joseph High School. You can follow him on Twitter @B_R_5_5_Z_Y.
Los Angeles Super Regional
At Jackie Robinson Stadium; best-of-three
MICHIGAN (44-19) VS. UCLA (51-9)
Friday: 9, ESPN2
Saturday: 9, ESPN2
Sunday, if necessary: 9, ESPN2
tpaul@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @tonypaul1984
