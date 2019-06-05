Michigan's Jack Blomgren (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Michigan was among the last teams to make the 64-team NCAA baseball tournament field. So it should be no surprise that the Wolverines share the longest odds of winning the national championship among the 16 teams still standing.

Michigan’s odds are 50-1, tied with Duke for the worst odds, according to SportsBetting.ag.

Vanderbilt is the favorite at 4-1, followed by Arkansas and UCLA, both at 5-1.

Michigan (44-19) continues its quest to make the College World Series this weekend in the Super Regionals against UCLA (51-9). The winner of the best-of-three series will advance to the eight-team CWS.

The Wolverines made the Super Regionals by winning the Corvallis Regional, which also included Creighton, Cincinnati and Oregon State.

National championship odds

Vanderbilt, 4-1

Arkansas, 5-1

UCLA, 5-1

Mississippi State, 6-1

LSU, 10-1

Louisville, 12-1

Texas Tech, 12-1

North Carolina, 15-1

Ole Miss, 15-1

East Carolina, 20-1

Oklahoma State, 20-1

Stanford, 20-1

Auburn, 25-1

Florida State, 25-1

Duke, 50-1

Michigan, 50-1

Los Angeles Super Regional

At Jackie Robinson Stadium; best-of-three

MICHIGAN (44-19) VS. UCLA (51-9)

Friday: 9, ESPN2

Saturday: 9, ESPN2

Sunday, if necessary: 9, ESPN2