Oliver Martin (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Oliver Martin, who would have been a redshirt sophomore receiver at Michigan this fall, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report Wednesday on 247Sports.

This decision by the four-star receiver out of Iowa City West was also confirmed by the Des Moines Register, his home state newspaper. After redshirting his first season, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Martin played in seven games last fall and had 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown last season.

According to the Register, there is a strong possibility Martin will transfer to Iowa, which is only 10 minutes from his family's home. Martin would have to sit out this season per NCAA transfer rules.

Michigan is deep at receiver this fall with Nico Collins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Tarik Black, Ronnie Bell and early-enrollee freshman Mike Sainristil.

