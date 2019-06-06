Jabri Abdur-Rahim (Photo: 247Sports)

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, a four-star wing from Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J., has received a scholarship offer from new Michigan coach Juwan Howard.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Howard and Michigan!” Abdur-Rahim wrote on Twitter.

Abdur-Rahim (6-5, 185 pounds) is ranked the No. 1 player in New Jersey and the No. 11 small forward in the nation for the 2020 class by the 247Sports Composite.

Abdur-Rahim has also been offered by many of the nation’s top programs, including Michigan State, Virginia, Kansas, Georgia and Arizona.