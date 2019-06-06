Riley Bertram is a freshman infielder for Michigan. (Photo: Steve Dipaolas, Michigan athletics)

This spring and summer, The Detroit News again will be introducing you to some of the lesser-known sports standouts in the area, including from the United Shore Professional Baseball League, Detroit City FC and Detroit Sun FC, among others. Consider this sort of like speed dating, without the dating.

A special appearance this week for “15 Things You Don’t Know About Me” — Riley Bertram, a freshman infielder for the Michigan baseball team, which won its regional Monday night and will play UCLA in this week's Super Regional.

Bertram had seven hits in the regional, after having just three all season before that.

1. I have three older brothers named Drew, Ryan and Josh.

2. I plan to major in economics because I really enjoy math and things like tabulating my slugging percentage.

3. My favorite music artist is Garth Brooks. After seeing him live at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where the Pacers play. He is a great entertainer.

4. I have a one-year old niece, Kiera — she is adorable and puts a smile on my face each time I see her!

5. I put Sriracha sauce on everything … everything. Yes, that too.

6. I played basketball and baseball in high school.

7. My favorite food is my mother’s pot roast. Ever since I was a child, it's been the best.

Riley Bertram had seven hits in the NCAA regional. (Photo: Steve Dipaola, Michigan athletics)

8. I thoroughly enjoy pedicures and massages and am not afraid to put that out there.

9. I am from the beautiful state of Indiana!

10. I attend the BEST UNIVERSITY IN THE WORLD!

11. I crashed into a deer last year, nearly totaling my mother’s car. That was not fun and I don’t recommend it to others.

12. I am a die-hard Colts and Pacers fan due to my love of sports and being from the state of Indiana.

13. Derek Jeter is my favorite athlete. I vividly remember watching him make the “Jeter play” when I was 7 years old and I have been hooked ever since.

14. You can find me at Chipotle because it’s the best food out there.

15. Will Ferrell is my favorite actor and I’ll watch anything with him in it.

Riley Bertram, 19, is from Zionsville, Indiana, and attended Zionsville High School. You can find him on Twitter @Riley_Bertram12.

