Associated Press
Published 8:10 p.m. ET June 7, 2019 | Updated 8:40 p.m. ET June 7, 2019
Did Michigan coach Juwan Howard reel back four-star recruit Jalen Wilson to becoming a Michigan commit again?
We'll find out next week.
Wilson announced on his Twitter feed Friday night that he would announce where he was going to school this coming fall on at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12.
Many reports have said Wilson, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward, has narrowed his schools to North Carolina, Kansas and Michigan.
Wilson, who averaged 18.1 points and 7.5 rebounds this past season at Denton (Texas) Guyer, is ranked the nation’s No. 50 prospect in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Dating back to 2000, he ranked No. 11 among Michigan's highest-rated recruits.
