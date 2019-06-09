Virginia high school tight end prospect Matthew Hibner has committed to Michigan. (Photo: Twitter/247Sports)

Michigan now has 10 commitments to the 2020 class with the Sunday of Lake Braddock (Va.) High tight end Matthew Hibner.

“I am extremely excited to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Michigan! Thanks to every Coach who believed in me and recruited me” he wrote on Twitter.

Hibner is the No. 19 player in Virginia and No. 42 tight end in the nation according to 247Sports. He is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect also had offers from Air Force, Arizona State, Army and Brown.