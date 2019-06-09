Former Michigan guard Charles Matthews suffered a torn ACL during a workout for the Boston Celtics, his agent told ESPN.

Matthews, who has been preparing for the NBA Draft, is likely to miss all of the 2019-20 season.

Matthews, who left Michigan with one season of eligibility remaining, was considered a possible second-round pick in the draft, which is June 20.

"Injuries are tough, but Charles is an extremely hard worker and will be back stronger than ever," Matthews’ agent, Adam Pensack, told Jonathan Givony of ESPN. "He had a series of outstanding workouts lately and has helped himself. Charles will continue that momentum when he returns to action.”

Matthews averaged 12.2 points and 5.0 rebounds in 34 games for the Wolverines this past season.

Matthews teammates Ignas Brazdeikis and Jordan Poole also left Michigan early for the NBA Draft.

