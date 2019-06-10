NCAA Super Regional: Michigan 4, UCLA 2
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan's Tommy Henry (47) throws to a UCLA batter during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Michigan's Tommy Henry (47) throws to a UCLA batter during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 9, 2019. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Fullscreen
UCLA's Nick Nastrini (30) throws to a Michigan batter during the first inning.
UCLA's Nick Nastrini (30) throws to a Michigan batter during the first inning. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jack Blomgren, back, is out at first base by UCLA's Michael Toglia during the second inning.
Michigan's Jack Blomgren, back, is out at first base by UCLA's Michael Toglia during the second inning. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Fullscreen
UCLA's Mikey Perez, right, slides safely into second base against Michigan's Ako Thomas during the second inning.
UCLA's Mikey Perez, right, slides safely into second base against Michigan's Ako Thomas during the second inning. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Fullscreen
UCLA's Jake Pries, left, celebrates with Jeremy Ydens after he hitting a solo home run during the second inning.
UCLA's Jake Pries, left, celebrates with Jeremy Ydens after he hitting a solo home run during the second inning. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Fullscreen
UCLA's Jake Pries, center, celebrates with teammates after he hitting a solo home run during the second inning.
UCLA's Jake Pries, center, celebrates with teammates after he hitting a solo home run during the second inning. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jack Blomgren, second from left, is greeted by teammates after hitting a a single during the second inning.
Michigan's Jack Blomgren, second from left, is greeted by teammates after hitting a a single during the second inning. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan catcher Joe Donovan, front left, tags out UCLA's Jeremy Ydens, front right, during the fourth inning.
Michigan catcher Joe Donovan, front left, tags out UCLA's Jeremy Ydens, front right, during the fourth inning. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jimmy Kerr, left, dives into first base under the tag attempt by UCLA's Michael Toglia during the fifth inning.
Michigan's Jimmy Kerr, left, dives into first base under the tag attempt by UCLA's Michael Toglia during the fifth inning. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jack Blomgren, front, celebrates with teammates after he scores against UCLA during the fifth inning.
Michigan's Jack Blomgren, front, celebrates with teammates after he scores against UCLA during the fifth inning. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Christan Bullock runs past second base after he hitting a triple against UCLA.
Michigan's Christan Bullock runs past second base after he hitting a triple against UCLA. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Christian Bullock celebrates after hitting a triple against UCLA during the eighth inning.
Michigan's Christian Bullock celebrates after hitting a triple against UCLA during the eighth inning. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Benjamin Keizer, front and Michigan's Joe Donovan celebrate after Michigan defeated UCLA during the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 9, 2019. Michigan won 4-2.
Michigan's Benjamin Keizer, front and Michigan's Joe Donovan celebrate after Michigan defeated UCLA during the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 9, 2019. Michigan won 4-2. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Fullscreen
NCAA Michigan UCLA Baseball
Michigan players celebrate after they defeated UCLA during the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Sunday in Los Angeles. Michigan won 4-2. Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan players celebrate after the CWS-clinching win over UCLA.
Michigan players celebrate after the CWS-clinching win over UCLA. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan players celebrate after they defeated UCLA on Sunday night.
Michigan players celebrate after they defeated UCLA on Sunday night. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Christan Bullock and teammates defeated UCLA on Sunday night.
Michigan's Christan Bullock and teammates defeated UCLA on Sunday night. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Two years ago, coming off his latest NCAA Tournament appearance, Michigan baseball coach Erik Bakich emerged as a leading candidate for the top South Carolina job — in the more baseball-rich Southeastern Conference, at least when comparing it to the Big Ten.

    Bakich, though, surprised many and stayed at Michigan, sharing a hand-written note on Twitter that closed with Bo Schembechler’s famous rallying cry, “Those who stay will be champions.”

    Well, boy, look at Bakich now.

    In his seventh year at Michigan, he has the Wolverines in the College World Series for the first time since 1984. They open against Texas Tech — sound familiar, basketball fans? — in Omaha, Nebraska.

    Led by a rotation that features two of the top 80 picks in last week’s MLB Draft and a potential first-rounder next year, plus the Big Ten player of the year, Bakich, 41, watched his team knock off the top team in the nation, UCLA, on Sunday to advance to the Elite Eight of baseball.

    The story will go that Michigan (46-20), being it was one of the final four at-large teams in the field before it took the regional by storm, then the Super Regional. That’s a debatable narrative, given the talent and resume, including an earlier win over UCLA this season, plus near-misses for the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles.

    But when you’re Big Ten in baseball, you’re always the underdog — UM opened Super Regional play as the longest shot, 50-1, to win the national championship — no matter that the conference’s talent, reputation among the game’s legitimate insiders and facilities get better by the year.

    NEWSLETTERS
    Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox
    We're sorry, but something went wrong
    Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300.
    Delivery:
    Thank you! You're almost signed up for
    Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration.
    More newsletters

    Perhaps that’s what Bakich realized when he stayed at Michigan, signing a new five-year contract that included a $200,000 signing bonus and a $400,000 salary.

    Bakich also has earned $70,000 more this year because of bonuses for making the NCAA Tournament and the College World Series. There’s one more bonus left to achieve: $30,000 for winning it all.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE