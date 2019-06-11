Michigan's team-only baseball cap. (Photo: Angelique S. Chengelis, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — After a photo was posted on Twitter by The Detroit News of Michigan baseball coach Erik Bakich wearing his unique hat with the Great Lakes surrounding the state of Michigan, and Ann Arbor marked by a maize Block M, fans were scrambling to find out how to buy the lid.

Bakich explained this currently is a team-only hat — and there’s also a shirt — but then an idea came to him Tuesday while standing on the Ray Fisher Stadium field after a news conference ahead of this week's College World Series.

The hat will be available to those who purchase season tickets for the 2020 season, “unofficially announced today,” Bakich said, laughing.

He was completely serious and then realized there should probably be a call placed to Michigan marketing now that this offer was going public.

Bakich and the Wolverines leave Wednesday for the College World Series in Omaha, the first time in 35 years the program has made it there. There will be a sendoff at 11:45 a.m. outside of Ray Fisher Stadium at the Wilpon Complex.

The Wolverines open against Texas Tech on Saturday.

The 2020 season ticket offers are available on mgoblue.com. A reserved season ticket is $80 and general admission is $40.

Michigan baseball often has had "team-only" gear. Back at the 2016 U.S. Amateur at Oakland Hills, Michigan golfer Nick Carlson wore one of the hats — given to him by a roommate who was a member of the baseball team — and it also went viral on social media, only for fans to be told the hats weren't for sale.