Change is good.

At least, that’s Michigan coach Juwan Howard’s view when it comes to the 3-point line being pushed back in men’s college basketball next season.

"I like it,” Howard said on the “Attack Each Day: The Harbaughs’ Podcast” this week. “I think it's the next stage up for preparing the guys for the NBA level line.

“I think it's a nice thing to do. I'm looking forward to trying it out. I think we have some really good shooters on our team. I'm sure they are all chomping at the bit for it."

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel announced last week the 3-point arc will be moved to the international distance of 22 feet, 1.75 inches for Division I in 2019-20. The current 3-point line is 20 feet, 9 inches. The NBA 3-point line ranges from 22 feet in the corners out to 23 feet, 9 inches.

Howard said the deeper arc will help improve offensive spacing and will benefit Michigan’s big men in the paint.

“When you look at inside the 3-point line, when you have a guy who is a post-up player who is unique and has a skill set to be able to play with his back to the basket, it gives him a little bit more space to operate where the paint doesn't seem so clogged up,” Howard said. “When you have guys sitting out there on the 3-point line who are 3-point shooters and can shoot the ball, nowadays you see a lot of people, especially in the NBA level, you're seeing fours and fives shooting two to four 3s a game but some of them can't really shoot the 3 and they're taking it.

“For us and how we're going to play for next season, I can see the 3-point line being very useful. More importantly, I think the players are going to enjoy spending some time behind that 3-point line because we're going to be practicing it a lot and developing our guys into becoming better shooters.”

Under former coach John Beilein, the Wolverines ranked in the top 25 in the nation in attempted 3-pointers nine times and in made 3s eight times over the past 12 seasons.

Last year, though, Michigan ranked 79th nationally in made 3s (287) and shot below 35 percent as a team for the first time since 2010-11.

The Wolverines will enter the 2019-20 campaign without their top two long-range shooters in Jordan Poole (75 made 3s; 36.9 percent) and Ignas Brazdeikis (56 made 3s; 39.2 percent) and will return only one player who shot better than 32 percent from deep in junior forward Isaiah Livers (52 made 3s; 42.6 percent).

Personnel dept.

After one year in Ann Arbor, grad assistant Jay Shunnar announced on Twitter he is following Beilein to Cleveland.

“Happy to be joining @JohnBeilein with @cavs,” Shunnar tweeted. “So lucky to continue my coaching journey under the best to do it.”

Shunnar, an Ann Arbor native, coached varsity boys’ basketball at Ann Arbor Huron High for two years before joining Beilein’s staff last season.

… Former assistant coach DeAndre Haynes found a new landing spot in the Big Ten and was added to Maryland coach Mark Turgeon’s staff on Monday.

"Throughout the hiring process I was very deliberate about finding the right fit for our coaching staff and we hit a home run with DeAndre," Turgeon said in a statement. "DeAndre is one of the brightest up and coming coaches in the business and has gained experience working for some of the most well-respected coaches in the country.”

Haynes, a Detroit native, served on Beilein’s staff the last two seasons but was left looking for a job after he wasn’t retained by Howard.

