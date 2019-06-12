Four-star recruit Jalen Wilson is going to be wearing blue next season.
It’s just not going to have any maize to go with it.
Wilson, a former Michigan signee, announced Wednesday on Twitter he is committing to Kansas. He picked the Jayhawks over North Carolina and Michigan.
Wilson’s second college choice comes roughly one month after he decommitted from the Wolverines following former coach John Beilein’s jump to the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.
Shortly after Beilein’s sudden departure, Wilson, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound wing, requested his release from his letter of intent, reopened his recruitment and took official visits to Kansas and North Carolina.
"(I'm going) to go to a place that's in need for a versatile wing and the schools that are on me heavy are schools that need a wing,” Wilson said last month during an Instagram Live interview. “That's what I'm really going off now — schools that are in need of me.”
Wilson, who averaged 18.1 points and 7.5 rebounds last season at Denton (Texas) Guyer, is ranked the nation’s No. 50 prospect in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Dating back to 2000, Wilson would’ve ranked No. 11 among Michigan's highest-rated recruits.
Wilson’s decision leaves four-star combo guard Cole Bajema as Michigan’s lone 2019 signee and leaves the Wolverines with three open scholarships for the 2019-20 season.
jhawkins@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @jamesbhawkins
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.