Denton (Texas) Guyer guard Jalen Wilson originally signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Michigan. When John Beilein left UM to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wilson reopened his recruitment. (Photo: Paul Moseley, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Paul Moseley, Fort Worth Star-Te)

Four-star recruit Jalen Wilson is going to be wearing blue next season.

It’s just not going to have any maize to go with it.

Wilson, a former Michigan signee, announced Wednesday on Twitter he is committing to Kansas. He picked the Jayhawks over North Carolina and Michigan.

Wilson’s second college choice comes roughly one month after he decommitted from the Wolverines following former coach John Beilein’s jump to the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

Shortly after Beilein’s sudden departure, Wilson, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound wing, requested his release from his letter of intent, reopened his recruitment and took official visits to Kansas and North Carolina.

"(I'm going) to go to a place that's in need for a versatile wing and the schools that are on me heavy are schools that need a wing,” Wilson said last month during an Instagram Live interview. “That's what I'm really going off now — schools that are in need of me.”

Wilson, who averaged 18.1 points and 7.5 rebounds last season at Denton (Texas) Guyer, is ranked the nation’s No. 50 prospect in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Dating back to 2000, Wilson would’ve ranked No. 11 among Michigan's highest-rated recruits.

Wilson’s decision leaves four-star combo guard Cole Bajema as Michigan’s lone 2019 signee and leaves the Wolverines with three open scholarships for the 2019-20 season.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins