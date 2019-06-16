College World Series: Michigan 5, Texas Tech 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan's Jordan Nwogu celebrates after scoring against Texas Tech in the first game of the College World Series on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Omaha, Neb. Michigan won, 5-3.
Michigan's Jordan Nwogu celebrates after scoring against Texas Tech in the first game of the College World Series on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Omaha, Neb. Michigan won, 5-3. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan pitcher Jeff Criswell reacts after the last out against Texas Tech.
Michigan pitcher Jeff Criswell reacts after the last out against Texas Tech. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan closing pitcher Jeff Criswell (17) and Jimmy Kerr exchange high-fives.
Michigan closing pitcher Jeff Criswell (17) and Jimmy Kerr exchange high-fives. Nati Harnik, Asssociated Press
Fullscreen
Texas Tech's Cameron Warren hits a double against Michigan in the sixth inning.
Texas Tech's Cameron Warren hits a double against Michigan in the sixth inning. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Texas Tech's Cody Masters reacts after being thrown out at first by Michigan pitcher Karl Kauffmann in the sixth.
Texas Tech's Cody Masters reacts after being thrown out at first by Michigan pitcher Karl Kauffmann in the sixth. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jordan Nwogu scores on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Brewer as Texas Tech catcher Braxton Fulford, right, waits for the throw in the first inning.
Michigan's Jordan Nwogu scores on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Brewer as Texas Tech catcher Braxton Fulford, right, waits for the throw in the first inning. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jordan Brewer connects for a base hit against Texas Tech in the third inning.
Michigan's Jordan Brewer connects for a base hit against Texas Tech in the third inning. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jack Blomgren steals second base against Texas Tech second baseman Brian Klein.
Michigan's Jack Blomgren steals second base against Texas Tech second baseman Brian Klein. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Texas Tech starting pitcher Micah Dallas delivers against Michigan in the third inning.
Texas Tech starting pitcher Micah Dallas delivers against Michigan in the third inning. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jimmy Kerr runs the bases after hitting a two-RBI triple against Texas Tech in the third inning.
Michigan's Jimmy Kerr runs the bases after hitting a two-RBI triple against Texas Tech in the third inning. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jesse Franklin (7) and Jordan Brewer celebrate after scoring on Jimmy Kerr's two-run triple.
Michigan's Jesse Franklin (7) and Jordan Brewer celebrate after scoring on Jimmy Kerr's two-run triple. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jesse Franklin (7) and Jordan Brewer celebrate after scoring on Jimmy Kerr's two-RBI triple against Texas Tech.
Michigan's Jesse Franklin (7) and Jordan Brewer celebrate after scoring on Jimmy Kerr's two-RBI triple against Texas Tech. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jimmy Kerr celebrates at third base after hitting a two-run triple.
Michigan's Jimmy Kerr celebrates at third base after hitting a two-run triple. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jimmy Kerr celebrates after scoring against Texas Tech.
Michigan's Jimmy Kerr celebrates after scoring against Texas Tech. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jimmy Kerr celebrates after scoring against Texas Tech.
Michigan's Jimmy Kerr celebrates after scoring against Texas Tech. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan starting pitcher Karl Kauffmann works in the fourth inning.
Michigan starting pitcher Karl Kauffmann works in the fourth inning. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jesse Franklin pumps his fist as he scores.
Michigan's Jesse Franklin pumps his fist as he scores. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan starting pitcher Karl Kauffmann oumps his fist as he walks off the mound following the seventh inning.
Michigan starting pitcher Karl Kauffmann oumps his fist as he walks off the mound following the seventh inning. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Omaha, Neb. – Every time Jesse Franklin steps into the batter’s box, he uses his cleats to scrape a pattern in the dirt and glances at the foul pole in right field.

    As Jordan Brewer sprints toward his position in right field each inning, he has something goofy to say to second baseman Ako Thomas, and often tries to knock the senior’s glove off his hand.

    Several of Michigan’s pitchers have taken to meditation sessions before games.

    Every player developed a particular strategy to stay loose as Michigan shocked the college baseball world by making the NCAA tournament, winning the Corvallis Regional, and knocking off top-ranked UCLA in the Super Regional. That sense of calm was on display again Saturday afternoon as the Wolverines took care of business against Texas Tech, dismissing the Red Raiders 5-3 in the opening game of the College World Series.

    “It’s the same game, even though there are 25,000 people here,” Franklin said. “Everyone has developed a routine throughout the year to get locked in, stay focused, and play their best.”

    Despite their lack of experience on the big stage, the Wolverines didn’t succumb to the pressure that devours even veteran teams on college baseball’s biggest stage. Michigan didn’t commit a single error. Starter Karl Kauffmann didn’t walk any batters over seven innings. Four of UM’s five runs came with two outs.

    Such an effort wouldn’t have been possible less than a month ago, according to head coach Erik Bakich. On May 22, the Wolverines dropped their opening game in the Big Ten tournament, 2-1, when Ohio State scratched across two runs in the eighth. Bakich noticed his hitters pressing, his pitchers aiming.

    “They were puckered up,” Bakich said. “For a program who hasn't been here and hasn't navigated its way through the postseason, we needed something to happen to ignite a hot streak.”

    That moment came one day later, when Jordan Nwogu’s two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the ninth gave Michigan a 5-4 win over No. 20 Illinois. Staring the end of their season in the eyes, the Wolverines didn’t blink. And they haven’t looked back since.

    That calm nature would come in handy several more times as Michigan’s improbable run continued, perhaps none more so than June 2. The Wolverines led Creighton 7-4 heading into the ninth inning, just three outs away from a Super Regional berth. But the Blue Jays scored seven runs in the final frame to force another game the following day.

    There was no rousing speech after the game, no late-night pick-me-up session. Catcher Joe Donovan said the Wolverines simply went to bed. They’d built up so much confidence in the proceeding weeks, there was no need to console one another.

    Michigan walloped Creighton 17-6 the next day.

    “Earlier in the season if we would have blown that ninth-inning lead, I don't know if we come back and respond the next day and put up 17 runs,” Bakich said. “But that's all confidence. That's all belief. Total credit to the kids for just being able to get up off the mat and get back in the fight.”

    Michigan has gone out of its way to help its players stay level-headed, teaching the players breathing techniques and adding those mediation sessions. Those are helpful, but it’s the individual calming techniques each player has, combined with the shared confidence gained through adversity, that has the Wolverines treating a nationally-televised game in front of 24,000 fans the same as it would a fall scrimmage.

    After all, as Brewer notes, “It’s a kid’s game.”

    “We played loose and we had fun out there,” Franklin said. “That’s what I’ve noticed with this team. We don’t really get nervous. It’s just loose and free kind of feeling with everyone in this group. That helps a lot.”

    Michigan vs. Florida State

    What: Michigan’s second game in the College World Series

    When: Monday, 7 p.m.

    Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Neb.

    TV: ESPN

    Records: Michigan 47-20, Florida State 42-21

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE