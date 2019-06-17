LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Omaha, Neb. — Michigan's improbable run through the NCAA Tournament continued with a 2-0 victory of Florida State in the College World Series Monday night.

Jesse Franklin belted a solo run in the game's second at-bat, and that proved to be all the offense Tommy Henry needed.

The junior continued his hot stretch with a dominant complete-game shutout, striking out 10 and keeping Florida State's dangerous offense off the board. Henry allowed just three hits and set a program record for single-season strikeouts with 126.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 2, Florida State 0

The Wolverines put plenty of runners on base but had trouble bringing them in. Michigan (48-20) stranded seven baserunners and struck out a season-high 17 times. But Franklin's early bomb and a two-out RBI single by first baseman Jimmy Kerr in the fifth inning were enough thanks to Henry's career night.

Michigan's next game is Friday at 2 p.m.

Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry reacts after pitching a complete game against Florida State in an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 17, 2019. Henry shut out Florida State in the 2-0 win.
Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry reacts after pitching a complete game against Florida State in Monday's NCAA College World Series game in Omaha, Neb. Henry blanked Florida State in the 2-0 win. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan's Jesse Franklin (7), is greeted at the dugout after he hit a solo home run against Florida State in the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 17, 2019.
Michigan's Jesse Franklin (7) is greeted at the dugout after he hit a solo home run against Florida State in the first inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry winds up for a delivery against Florida State in the first inning.
Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry winds up for a delivery against Florida State in the first inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Florida State starting pitcher Cj Van Eyk (15) delivers against Michigan in the first inning.
Florida State starting pitcher Cj Van Eyk delivers against Michigan in the first inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry (47) delivers against Florida State in the first inning.
Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry delivers against Florida State in the first inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan center fielder Jesse Franklin leaps for but misses a ball hit by Florida State's Mike Salvatore for a double in the first inning.
Michigan center fielder Jesse Franklin dives for but misses a ball hit by Florida State's Mike Salvatore for a double in the first inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan's Jordan Brewer, right, steals second base against Florida State shortstop Mike Salvatore (16) in the third inning.
Michigan's Jordan Brewer, right, steals second base against Florida State shortstop Mike Salvatore (16) in the third inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan starting pitcher Tommy Henry throws to first in a pickoff-attempt in the fifth inning.
Michigan starting pitcher Tommy Henry throws to first on a pickoff attempt in the fifth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan's Jordan Nwogu scores against Florida State on a single by Jimmy Kerr in the fifth inning.
Michigan's Jordan Nwogu scores against Florida State on a single by Jimmy Kerr in the fifth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan's Jordan Nwogu, center, is greeted at the dugout after he scored on a single by Jimmy Kerr in the fifth inning.
Michigan's Jordan Nwogu, center, is greeted at the dugout after he scored on a single by Jimmy Kerr in the fifth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan's Jimmy Kerr is congratulated by Blake Nelson, right, and Michigan's Ako Thomas, left, after he hit an RBI single that scored Jordan Nwogu in the fifth inning.
Michigan's Jimmy Kerr is congratulated by Blake Nelson, right, and Michigan's Ako Thomas, left, after he hit an RBI single that scored Jordan Nwogu in the fifth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Florida State coach Mike Martin, second left, talks to his players on the mound in the fifth inning.
Florida State coach Mike Martin, second left, talks to his players on the mound in the fifth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Florida State left fielder Tim Becker (37) drops a foul ball hit by Michigan's Christan Bullock in the eighth inning.
Florida State left fielder Tim Becker (37) drops a foul ball hit by Michigan's Christan Bullock in the eighth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry reacts after pitching a complete game against Florida State in an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 17, 2019.
Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry reacts after pitching a complete game against Florida State. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry, right, is hugged by catcher Joe Donovan after pitching a complete game against Florida State.
Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry, right, is hugged by catcher Joe Donovan after pitching a complete game against Florida State. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry (47) throws against Florida State in the ninth inning.
Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry throws against Florida State in the ninth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
    College World Series schedule

    At Omaha, Nebraska; Double Elimination; x-if necessary

    Saturday

    Game 1 — Michigan 5, Texas Tech 3

    Game 2 — Florida State 1, Arkansas 0

    Sunday

    Game 3 — Vanderbilt 3, Louisville 1

    Game 4 — Mississippi State 5, Auburn 4

    Monday

    Game 5 — Texas Tech 5, Arkansas 4

    Game 6 — Michigan 2, Florida State 0

    Tuesday

    Game 7 — Louisville (49-17) vs. Auburn (38-27), 2 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

    Game 8 — Vanderbilt (55-11) vs. Mississippi State (52-13), 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

    Wednesday

    Game 9 — Texas Tech (45-19) vs. Florida State (42-22), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

    Thursday

    Game 10 — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

    Friday, June 21

    Game 11 — Michigan (48-20) vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

    Game 12 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

    Saturday, June 22

    x-Game 13 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

    x-Game 14 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

    CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES 

    (Best-of-three)

    Monday, June 24: Pairings TBD, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

    Tuesday, June 25: Pairings TBD, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

    x-Wednesday, June 26: Pairings TBD, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

    Dan Hoppen is a freelance writer.

