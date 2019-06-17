Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry (47) reacts after finishing off his complete-game gem against Florida State in the College World Series. (Photo: Nati Harnik, Associated Press)

Omaha, Neb. — Michigan's improbable run through the NCAA Tournament continued with a 2-0 victory of Florida State in the College World Series Monday night.

Jesse Franklin belted a solo run in the game's second at-bat, and that proved to be all the offense Tommy Henry needed.

The junior continued his hot stretch with a dominant complete-game shutout, striking out 10 and keeping Florida State's dangerous offense off the board. Henry allowed just three hits and set a program record for single-season strikeouts with 126.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 2, Florida State 0

The Wolverines put plenty of runners on base but had trouble bringing them in. Michigan (48-20) stranded seven baserunners and struck out a season-high 17 times. But Franklin's early bomb and a two-out RBI single by first baseman Jimmy Kerr in the fifth inning were enough thanks to Henry's career night.

Michigan's next game is Friday at 2 p.m.

College World Series schedule

At Omaha, Nebraska; Double Elimination; x-if necessary

Saturday

Game 1 — Michigan 5, Texas Tech 3

Game 2 — Florida State 1, Arkansas 0

Sunday

Game 3 — Vanderbilt 3, Louisville 1

Game 4 — Mississippi State 5, Auburn 4

Monday

Game 5 — Texas Tech 5, Arkansas 4

Game 6 — Michigan 2, Florida State 0

Tuesday

Game 7 — Louisville (49-17) vs. Auburn (38-27), 2 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 8 — Vanderbilt (55-11) vs. Mississippi State (52-13), 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Wednesday

Game 9 — Texas Tech (45-19) vs. Florida State (42-22), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday

Game 10 — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Friday, June 21

Game 11 — Michigan (48-20) vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 12 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, June 22

x-Game 13 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

x-Game 14 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-three)

Monday, June 24: Pairings TBD, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 25: Pairings TBD, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Wednesday, June 26: Pairings TBD, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dan Hoppen is a freelance writer.