Lionel Messi (Photo: Emilio Morenatti, AP)

FC Barcelona, featuring Argentine standout Lionel Messi, reportedly will play Napoli in an exhibition match on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Michigan Stadium.

According to the Spanish newspaper Sport, this will be one of two matches the teams will play in the U.S. The other will be Aug. 7 in Miami.

A Michigan spokesman on Monday could not confirm that the match in Ann Arbor will take place.

On the agenda for Michigan’s Regents on Thursday is a Relevant Sports request for a liquor license for Aug. 10 at the stadium. State law allows the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to issue a license for the sale of alcohol at campus events like this, per the request made to the Regents. The university also would be expected to provide operation and facilities support, as it does on a typical Michigan football game day.

This will not be a first for Michigan Stadium, which hosted Manchester United and Real Madrid before a record U.S. crowd of 109,318 in 2014 as part of the International Champions Cup. A 2016 ICC match between Real Madrid and Chelsea was played at Michigan Stadium (105,826), and Liverpool FC played Manchester United in an ICC match last summer in Ann Arbor.

The series has also hosted a game at Comerica Park in 2017. Michigan Stadium is not hosting an ICC match this summer.