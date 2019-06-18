Brandon Peters announced will transfer to Illinois where he is expected to compete for starting quarterback. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Brandon Peters, Michigan’s starting quarterback late in the 2017 season, will be a graduate transfer at Illinois, he announced via Instagram Tuesday night.

Peters has two years of eligibility remaining.

"I want to thank the University of Michigan for the opportunity to represent the winged helmet. The memories and friendships that I made along this journey will last a lifetime," Peters wrote on Instagram.

“I am excited to announce that I will be going to grad school and playing my last 2 years at the University of Illinois."

Peters is expected to challenge for the starting job this fall. He will he immediately eligible as a grad transfer.

In 2017, Peters took over as starter from John O'Korn late on the season. Peters was playing well when he was knocked out of the Wisconsin game with a concussion. He was unable to play the next week against Ohio State.

Peters missed a regular-season ending loss to Ohio State but started the Outback Bowl. He threw for 672, four touchdowns and two interceptions in 2017.

Shea Patterson, who transferred to Michigan from Ole Miss, became the starter last season. Dylan McCaffrey was the backup.

