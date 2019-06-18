Rod Beard's 2019 NBA mock draft 2.0
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery for Rod Beard's NBA mock draft 2.0, which includes Duke's RJ Barrett (5) and Zion Williamson (1).
Go through the gallery for Rod Beard's NBA mock draft 2.0, which includes Duke's RJ Barrett (5) and Zion Williamson (1). Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, F, Duke. No changes here, as the Pelicans are solidly locked in to making Williamson the top pick. There’s no discussion of trading the pick and no talk of taking anyone else, though they are seeking a bounty for Anthony Davis in trade requests.
1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, F, Duke. No changes here, as the Pelicans are solidly locked in to making Williamson the top pick. There’s no discussion of trading the pick and no talk of taking anyone else, though they are seeking a bounty for Anthony Davis in trade requests. Alex Brandon, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, G, Murray State. As solid as Williamson is as the No. 1 pick, Morant also is cemented as the second selection. The Grizzlies are focusing on Morant to take the reins from Mike Conley, who still could be dealt to add pieces ahead of the season to help build on their solid nucleus.
2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, G, Murray State. As solid as Williamson is as the No. 1 pick, Morant also is cemented as the second selection. The Grizzlies are focusing on Morant to take the reins from Mike Conley, who still could be dealt to add pieces ahead of the season to help build on their solid nucleus. Jessica Hill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, wing, Duke. Another iteration of the draft produces the same result for the Knicks, who still could consider trading down, but they may have to take Barrett, just for the playmaking ability, which they’ve lacked. It’s not a bad consolation prize.
3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, wing, Duke. Another iteration of the draft produces the same result for the Knicks, who still could consider trading down, but they may have to take Barrett, just for the playmaking ability, which they’ve lacked. It’s not a bad consolation prize. Richard Shiro, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Los Angeles Lakers: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt. Here’s where things could get interesting. The Lakers have some options and although they could look at De’Andre Hunter, the momentum is shifting to them taking a guard to pair with Lonzo Ball, which leads to Garland, a gifted ball-handler and playmaker.
4. Los Angeles Lakers: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt. Here’s where things could get interesting. The Lakers have some options and although they could look at De’Andre Hunter, the momentum is shifting to them taking a guard to pair with Lonzo Ball, which leads to Garland, a gifted ball-handler and playmaker. Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: De'Andre Hunter, wing, Virginia. The Cavs ended up in a bad spot in the lottery, not getting one of the top players but they still get a chance to fill a need with a good wing in Hunter. They’ll likely field trade offers for this pick — and they’d be right to listen.
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: De'Andre Hunter, wing, Virginia. The Cavs ended up in a bad spot in the lottery, not getting one of the top players but they still get a chance to fill a need with a good wing in Hunter. They’ll likely field trade offers for this pick — and they’d be right to listen. David J. Phillip, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Phoenix Suns: Coby White, PG, North Carolina. The Suns had their hearts set on Garland falling to them, but they’ll have a good fallback option in White, who was one of the most electric point guards in college last season. They’re missing a good point guard and if both Garland and White are gone, they’ll have to rethink the pick.
6. Phoenix Suns: Coby White, PG, North Carolina. The Suns had their hearts set on Garland falling to them, but they’ll have a good fallback option in White, who was one of the most electric point guards in college last season. They’re missing a good point guard and if both Garland and White are gone, they’ll have to rethink the pick. Chuck Burton, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Chicago Bulls: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech. The Bulls won’t expect Culver to be available this far down in the lottery, but they’ll take the best available talent instead of reaching for a point guard, which is their biggest position of need. They can use a two-way wing to add to their roster.
7. Chicago Bulls: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech. The Bulls won’t expect Culver to be available this far down in the lottery, but they’ll take the best available talent instead of reaching for a point guard, which is their biggest position of need. They can use a two-way wing to add to their roster. Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, F, Duke. The Hawks may have three first-round picks at their disposal and they’ll take a calculated risk on Reddish, who didn’t get a chance to show his full potential in his only year at Duke. There are plenty of question marks about what kind of NBA player he’ll be, but it’s good value with the eighth pick.
8. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, F, Duke. The Hawks may have three first-round picks at their disposal and they’ll take a calculated risk on Reddish, who didn’t get a chance to show his full potential in his only year at Duke. There are plenty of question marks about what kind of NBA player he’ll be, but it’s good value with the eighth pick. Gerry Broome, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Washington Wizards: Sekou Doumbouya, wing, France (international). They could take a look at Hayes as an athletic combo big, but they’ll take a chance on Doumbouya, who came into his own in the highest pro league in France. They’d love for one of the top point guards to fall to them, but they’ll go with a wing instead.
9. Washington Wizards: Sekou Doumbouya, wing, France (international). They could take a look at Hayes as an athletic combo big, but they’ll take a chance on Doumbouya, who came into his own in the highest pro league in France. They’d love for one of the top point guards to fall to them, but they’ll go with a wing instead. Limoges CSP
Fullscreen
10. Atlanta Hawks: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas. The Hawks’ second pick in the first round nets them a high-flying and athletic big man in Hayes, who averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds with Texas. He’s the top center on the board and fits well with Cam Reddish in the Hawks’ rebuilding plans.
10. Atlanta Hawks: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas. The Hawks’ second pick in the first round nets them a high-flying and athletic big man in Hayes, who averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds with Texas. He’s the top center on the board and fits well with Cam Reddish in the Hawks’ rebuilding plans. LM Otero, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Brandon Clarke, F, Gonzaga. The Timberwolves won’t find a suitable option with the crop of point guards, but they can use a big forward such as Clarke, PJ Washington or Rui Hachimura at this spot. Give the nod to Clarke, who brings some needed defensive presence.
11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Brandon Clarke, F, Gonzaga. The Timberwolves won’t find a suitable option with the crop of point guards, but they can use a big forward such as Clarke, PJ Washington or Rui Hachimura at this spot. Give the nod to Clarke, who brings some needed defensive presence. Young Kwak, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Charlotte Hornets: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga. There are a few options for the Hornets, including Brandon Clarke, Hachimura and PJ Washington, but they can get the benefit of Hachimura’s outside shooting (42 percent last season) and his physical build. If they’re looking at versatile forwards, he’s the pick.
12. Charlotte Hornets: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga. There are a few options for the Hornets, including Brandon Clarke, Hachimura and PJ Washington, but they can get the benefit of Hachimura’s outside shooting (42 percent last season) and his physical build. If they’re looking at versatile forwards, he’s the pick. Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Miami Heat: Nassir Little, wing, North Carolina. Little isn’t a prolific scorer and at 6-6, he isn’t imposing, but he brings some acumen on the defensive end, aided by a 7-foot-1 wingspan. The Heat will look at other wings in this range, but Little could be most balanced and skilled on both ends.
13. Miami Heat: Nassir Little, wing, North Carolina. Little isn’t a prolific scorer and at 6-6, he isn’t imposing, but he brings some acumen on the defensive end, aided by a 7-foot-1 wingspan. The Heat will look at other wings in this range, but Little could be most balanced and skilled on both ends. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Boston Celtics: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky. The Celtics have three picks in the first round and will do well to get a player of Washington’s talent with their initial selection, because he could be gone by the time their pick comes. He’s a good scorer and rebounder and shot 42 percent from beyond the arc last season.
14. Boston Celtics: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky. The Celtics have three picks in the first round and will do well to get a player of Washington’s talent with their initial selection, because he could be gone by the time their pick comes. He’s a good scorer and rebounder and shot 42 percent from beyond the arc last season. Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
Fullscreen
15. Detroit Pistons: Kevin Porter Jr., guard, Southern California. The Pistons will have a quandary because Porter is regarded as talented — shooting 41 percent from 3 — but the question marks about his work ethic and attitude could have them looking to trade down. Cam Johnson or KZ Okpala fit the bill but they’ll look at smaller wings as well.
15. Detroit Pistons: Kevin Porter Jr., guard, Southern California. The Pistons will have a quandary because Porter is regarded as talented — shooting 41 percent from 3 — but the question marks about his work ethic and attitude could have them looking to trade down. Cam Johnson or KZ Okpala fit the bill but they’ll look at smaller wings as well. Ringo H.W. Chiu, Associated Press
Fullscreen
16. Orlando Magic: Romeo Langford, wing, Indiana. One of the good wings in the draft likely will fall to the Magic, who are remaking their roster. Langford’s length and 6-11 wingspan make him a good gamble, but the Magic can have their choice of wings if they’re not satisfied about his shooting or questions about his motivation.
16. Orlando Magic: Romeo Langford, wing, Indiana. One of the good wings in the draft likely will fall to the Magic, who are remaking their roster. Langford’s length and 6-11 wingspan make him a good gamble, but the Magic can have their choice of wings if they’re not satisfied about his shooting or questions about his motivation. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
17. Brooklyn Nets: Keldon Johnson, wing, Kentucky. According to reports, the Nets are trading this pick to the Hawks in a deal to involving Taurean Prince and Allen Crabbe. If that’s the case, it would be a good draft haul for the Hawks, who get a nice two-way, versatile piece for their wing corps.
17. Brooklyn Nets: Keldon Johnson, wing, Kentucky. According to reports, the Nets are trading this pick to the Hawks in a deal to involving Taurean Prince and Allen Crabbe. If that’s the case, it would be a good draft haul for the Hawks, who get a nice two-way, versatile piece for their wing corps. Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
Fullscreen
18. Indiana Pacers: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, guard, Virginia Tech. After an injury-riddled season, the Pacers need to get some depth in their backcourt and Alexander-Walker is a good addition. He has good size for a shooting guard and he’ll help almost immediately along with Victor Oladipo.
18. Indiana Pacers: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, guard, Virginia Tech. After an injury-riddled season, the Pacers need to get some depth in their backcourt and Alexander-Walker is a good addition. He has good size for a shooting guard and he’ll help almost immediately along with Victor Oladipo. Mic Smith, Associated Press
Fullscreen
19. San Antonio Spurs: Talen Horton-Tucker, guard, Iowa State. He didn’t have eye-popping numbers at Iowa State in his freshman year but he could be another piece to the Bulls’ talent collection. He shot just 31 percent on 3-pointers last season, but with more playing time, he could develop nicely.
19. San Antonio Spurs: Talen Horton-Tucker, guard, Iowa State. He didn’t have eye-popping numbers at Iowa State in his freshman year but he could be another piece to the Bulls’ talent collection. He shot just 31 percent on 3-pointers last season, but with more playing time, he could develop nicely. Orlin Wagner, Assocaited Press
Fullscreen
20. Boston Celtics: Bol Bol, center, Oregon. Bol has the talent to go in the top 10, but with so many teams looking for forwards, he could fall some. With three picks, the Celtics can take a gamble on him, though he just had a small sample size of games at Oregon. If things pan out, they will have hit another lottery jackpot.
20. Boston Celtics: Bol Bol, center, Oregon. Bol has the talent to go in the top 10, but with so many teams looking for forwards, he could fall some. With three picks, the Celtics can take a gamble on him, though he just had a small sample size of games at Oregon. If things pan out, they will have hit another lottery jackpot. Mary Altaffer, Asspcoated Press
Fullscreen
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Cameron Johnson, wing, North Carolina. After another disappointing playoff loss, the Thunder will need to add some pieces but with little cap space, it’ll be tricky. Johnson could be one of the best shooters in the draft and with his good size at 6-9, he could be picked much higher.
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Cameron Johnson, wing, North Carolina. After another disappointing playoff loss, the Thunder will need to add some pieces but with little cap space, it’ll be tricky. Johnson could be one of the best shooters in the draft and with his good size at 6-9, he could be picked much higher. Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
Fullscreen
22. Boston Celtics: Tyler Herro, guard, Kentucky. Some mock drafts have Herro going as high as the lottery and others have him falling to the 20s. The Celtics could take their chances with their three draft picks, if he’s still around at this point. He’s a good shooter and with his potential, he could pay off.
22. Boston Celtics: Tyler Herro, guard, Kentucky. Some mock drafts have Herro going as high as the lottery and others have him falling to the 20s. The Celtics could take their chances with their three draft picks, if he’s still around at this point. He’s a good shooter and with his potential, he could pay off. Julie Bennett, Associated Press
Fullscreen
23. Utah Jazz: Darius Bazley, forward, Princeton High School (Sharonville, Ohio): After sitting out a year to become eligible for this year’s draft, Bazley has plenty of question marks, but a high upside that many teams higher in the first round could consider using a pick to test. He has good size and is a decent shooter, which has him vaulting up draft boards.
23. Utah Jazz: Darius Bazley, forward, Princeton High School (Sharonville, Ohio): After sitting out a year to become eligible for this year’s draft, Bazley has plenty of question marks, but a high upside that many teams higher in the first round could consider using a pick to test. He has good size and is a decent shooter, which has him vaulting up draft boards. Gregory Payan, Associated Press
Fullscreen
24. Philadelphia 76ers: Luguentz Dort, guard, Arizona State. The Sixers still have some decisions to make about their roster construction in taking another shot at a longer run in the playoffs. They can just stockpile talent and Dort is a good two-way player who could help them immediately.
24. Philadelphia 76ers: Luguentz Dort, guard, Arizona State. The Sixers still have some decisions to make about their roster construction in taking another shot at a longer run in the playoffs. They can just stockpile talent and Dort is a good two-way player who could help them immediately. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
25. Portland Trail Blazers: KZ Okpala, wing, Stanford. The Blazers have been looking for an imposing wing to help their lineup and after a good playoff run, they can see where some of the weak spots are. Wing could be one and Okpala could be a steal for them this late in the first round. He still has some developing to do, but they won’t need to rely on him much immediately.
25. Portland Trail Blazers: KZ Okpala, wing, Stanford. The Blazers have been looking for an imposing wing to help their lineup and after a good playoff run, they can see where some of the weak spots are. Wing could be one and Okpala could be a steal for them this late in the first round. He still has some developing to do, but they won’t need to rely on him much immediately. Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
26. Cleveland Cavaliers: Goga Bitadze, center, Serbian league. The Cavs are just looking to add talent, given that they’re not expected to be a contender anytime soon. Bitadze is a talented big man who could get some early playing time and look to make an impact. He could go much earlier but is a good value pick here.
26. Cleveland Cavaliers: Goga Bitadze, center, Serbian league. The Cavs are just looking to add talent, given that they’re not expected to be a contender anytime soon. Bitadze is a talented big man who could get some early playing time and look to make an impact. He could go much earlier but is a good value pick here. Daniel Dal Zennaro, Associated Press
Fullscreen
27. Brooklyn Nets: Mfiondu Kabengele, F, Florida State. The Nets could use a couple of pieces in the draft — unless they hit the jackpot in free agency — and could have a vastly different roster by the time July roles around. Until then, they’ll just try to accumulate talent in the draft and figure the rest out later.
27. Brooklyn Nets: Mfiondu Kabengele, F, Florida State. The Nets could use a couple of pieces in the draft — unless they hit the jackpot in free agency — and could have a vastly different roster by the time July roles around. Until then, they’ll just try to accumulate talent in the draft and figure the rest out later. Elise Amendola, Associated Press
Fullscreen
28. Golden State Warriors: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland. Depth at the center position is their biggest need and because they won’t be able to invest much salary in it, they’ll try to improve through the draft. Fernando is a talented big man who can rebound well. His defense and footwork could improve but he could help the Warriors.
28. Golden State Warriors: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland. Depth at the center position is their biggest need and because they won’t be able to invest much salary in it, they’ll try to improve through the draft. Fernando is a talented big man who can rebound well. His defense and footwork could improve but he could help the Warriors. Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
29. San Antonio Spurs: Matisse Thybulle, guard, Washington. The Spurs traditionally have been good talent developers and Thybulle could become a good two-way player with some time. With a focus on defense, he’ll find a way to get playing time with coach Gregg Popovich.
29. San Antonio Spurs: Matisse Thybulle, guard, Washington. The Spurs traditionally have been good talent developers and Thybulle could become a good two-way player with some time. With a focus on defense, he’ll find a way to get playing time with coach Gregg Popovich. Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
Fullscreen
30. Milwaukee Bucks: Daniel Gafford, center, Arkansas. The Bucks always can add talented big men and Gafford showed that he can play inside, with 16.9 points and 8.7 rebounds, shooting 66 percent from the field. He’s athletic around the rim and his defense can add to their already scary interior.
30. Milwaukee Bucks: Daniel Gafford, center, Arkansas. The Bucks always can add talented big men and Gafford showed that he can play inside, with 16.9 points and 8.7 rebounds, shooting 66 percent from the field. He’s athletic around the rim and his defense can add to their already scary interior. Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    For most NBA Draft prospects, there’s usually a point during their college career where they feel ready to make the jump to the pros.

    But for Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis, that feeling hit well before he ever set foot in Ann Arbor.

    “To be perfectly honest, I felt like I was prepared for the next level five years ago but that's just the mentality that I have,” Brazdeikis told The Detroit News in a phone interview Tuesday. “I'm very confident and I definitely felt coming into Michigan that I was ready for this level.

    "As I was playing, I felt so comfortable on the court and I felt so good. I just knew that I'm meant to be a professional.”

    That belief only continued to grow during his lone season with the Wolverines. Brazdeikis, 20, started all 37 games, shot 39.2 percent from 3-point range and averaged a team-high 14.8 points — the first Michigan freshman to do so since Trey Burke in 2011-12.

    He shined against some of the nation’s top programs — highlighted by his 18-point showing at Villanova, 24-point outburst against North Carolina and 20 points in 22 minutes at Michigan State — and racked up plenty of accolades, including Big Ten freshman of the year, all-conference second team and Associated Press All-America honorable mention honors.

    Throughout the year, Brazdeikis said he developed into a pro, crediting former coach John Beilein for improving his IQ level and offensive decision-making and former assistant Luke Yaklich for pushing him toward of his goal of becoming “a two-way elite player.”

    But despite all the strides that helped shape him into Beilein's only one-and-done player at Michigan, Brazdeikis has spent the last month showcasing to NBA teams that there’s even more to his game.

    “We had a lot of great ball handlers on the team and I felt like I wasn't really given the opportunity to play in a ball screen as much and show off my handling and my perimeter skills,” Brazdeikis said. “But in these (pre-draft) workouts, it's much easier. It's six guys and you just go at each other and I'm mostly playing against guards.

    “That's actually catering toward me because I have the skills to do that and I think I'm showing a lot of NBA teams I can handle the ball amongst the best, I can make plays amongst the best and that I am a perimeter player.”

    Brazdeikis said he worked out with 13 NBA teams — his last one was Monday with Beilein and the Cleveland Cavaliers — and each one “showed a lot of interest.”

    He added the NBA’s deeper 3-point line has helped improve his jumper at all three levels and he feels he has continued to become more consistent at making the right play and right reads.

    "I think mostly (in workouts) I was showing that I'm a three and that I can play a three and guard smaller guys, guard bigger guys,” said Brazdeikis, who checked in at 6-foot-7.25 and 220 pounds at the NBA Combine last month.

    “I was showing that I'm positionless and showing that I have the perimeter skills and the shot and everything to play with those kinds of players. I think I definitely proved that.”

    Early on this past season, Brazdeikis’ name began to surface as a late first-round draft pick in several mock drafts after his impressive start. However, much has changed since then.

    Several major publications’ most recent two-round mock drafts, like ESPN and NBADraft.net, don’t even have him listed. Sports Illustrated has Brazdeikis pegged as a late second-rounder and one of the last few picks at No. 57, while Bleacher Report ranks him No. 44 among the publication's top 50 draft prospects.

    “It really doesn't affect me,” said Brazdeikis, who added he’s “very confident” with what he’s heard about his draft range. “All I care about is what all these NBA teams think about me and what I think about myself.

    “I’m going to prove a lot of people wrong but also prove myself right because I've always thought of myself as being the best player and I think I'm beginning to show that. It definitely inspires me to show that I can do anything and that I can achieve anything.”

    Come Thursday, that will be a lifelong dream Brazdeikis has had since he was 6 years old — hearing his name called on draft night while being surrounded by his friends and family back home in Ontario.

    “I'm a big guy on visualization,” Brazdeikis said. “I'm not even kidding, I visualize this stuff every single day. I write it down on pieces of paper and everything. For it to actually happen is going to be no surprise.”

    NBA Draft

    When: 7 p.m. Thursday

    Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

    TV: ESPN

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE