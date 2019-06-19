Michigan has a large group of recruiting visitors coming to Ann Arbor this weekend. Many of them will be on official visits, some on unofficials.

The importance of these recruiting visits led Michigan commits Braiden McGregor and J.J. McCarthy to plan trips to campus themselves to aid in the recruiting efforts.

The highest ranked (according to the 247Sports Composite) recruit taking an official this weekend is Littleton (Colo.) Columbine offensive tackle Andrew Gentry, a top 50 prospect in the country. Gentry visited Michigan unofficially in May. It is believed BYU is the team to beat for the 6-foot-8, 310-pound Gentry.

Jordan Morant, a four-star safety from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, will be one of a number of visitors to Michigan this weekend. (Photo: Twitter: @jordanmorantt)

San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) J Serra Catholic's Jeffrey Persi is another big-framed tackle at 6-foot-7, 265 pounds. He took an unofficial visit to Michigan in the spring and gave a glowing review afterward. Persi has 21 offers, but Oklahoma and UCLA are believed to be the two schools the Wolverines are competing with.

According to some sources, Andrew Raym is the No. 1 guard in the country. The Broken Arrow (Okla.) native, like Gentry and Persi, has previously been to campus for an unofficial visit. A one-time Oklahoma commit, the Sooners are still one of Michigan's competitors here, but Georgia is also in the mix.

There will be some offensive playmakers joining those big bodies up front this weekend.

The Wolverines are still without a running back commit, but will have Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy's Blake Corum and Fayetteville (N.C.) Pine Forest's D.J. Jones on campus. Word is, Michigan has a big lead for Corum as they have commitments from several of his teammates. Jones has previously been to Ann Arbor, and Michigan is working against North Carolina to get him out of state.

At wide receiver, Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton’s Brenden Rice, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, will be on campus with the Wolverines competing against many west coast schools for him. Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East’s A.J. Henning is a four-star speedster who visited unofficially in May with McCarthy. The Wolverines appeared to be in good position following that visit, but official visits to Georgia and Penn State, plus his continued interest in Notre Dame has made this recruitment a real race.

At tight ends, Windsor (Ontario) Holy Names’ Theo Johnson will be on campus for an unofficial visit. Johnson has long considered the Wolverines and camped in Ann Arbor last summer, but has now blossomed into a recruit with options across the country. Penn State, Georgia, and others are in the mix for him.

Olney (Md.) Our Lady Good Counsel defensive end Kris Jenkins will be on campus for the first time. His father, Kris Jenkins Sr. is from Belleville and played at Maryland before a long career in the NFL. Jenkins, a 6-foot-4, 239-pound prospect, is also considering the Terps, as well as Penn State, Northwestern and others.

His teammate, outside linebacker Mitchell Melton, is also taking his official visit to Michigan this weekend. Notre Dame appears to be Michigan’s strongest competitor in this race. Melton is a versatile prospect who also could play on the edge.

Michigan would love to add to their secondary class. Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall’s William Mohan is a top target at viper and Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s highly ranked Jordan Morant is a top target at safety. The 247Sports Crystal Ball favors Michigan for both, but there is some Penn State buzz for Morant as well.

More information

Jordan Morant profile

Andrew Gentry profile

Andrew Raym profile

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.