Rod Beard's 2019 NBA mock draft 3.0
Go through the gallery for Rod Beard's NBA mock draft 3.0, which includes Duke's RJ Barrett (left) and Zion Williamson.
Go through the gallery for Rod Beard's NBA mock draft 3.0, which includes Duke's RJ Barrett (left) and Zion Williamson. Nell Redmond, Associated Press
1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, forward, Duke. Let’s just assume a team could put a trade package together to try to pry the No. 1 pick. What would that look like? Never mind; let’s move on. Sean Rayford, Associated Press
2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, guard, Murray State: The Grizzlies aren’t entertaining trading this pick either, so there’s not much use in trying to rethink this one. He’ll bring excitement to a young squad that’s rebuilding on the fly and will be exciting to watch. Jessica Hill, Associated Press
3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, guard, Duke. The Knicks would get skewered by their rabid fan base if they chose anyone else. Barrett will bring some stability to the backcourt and add a skilled star who will grow with their core. Alex Brandon, Associated Press
4. Los Angeles Lakers: Jarrett Culver, shooting guard, Texas Tech. This is part of the looming trade for Anthony Davis, so this would be the Pelicans’ pick — which ultimately could be moved again in a bigger deal for a veteran star or more picks. If they keep it, Culver fills a need. David J. Phillip, Associated Press
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Darius Garland, guard, Vanderbilt. They could look at De’Andre Hunter at this spot, but they’ll opt for the player with the higher upside in Garland. It’s tough because Collin Sexton looks to be their guard, but they’ll take the best available player over need. Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
6. Phoenix Suns: Coby White, point guard, North Carolina. The Suns will be fortunate to get one of the top point guards before they’re gone. They would take the best available option at wing or guard in this spot. If White adapts to the NBA, the Suns could make a big jump. Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
7. Chicago Bulls: De’Andre Hunter, wing, Virginia. The Bulls miss getting one of the top point guards, but Hunter isn’t a bad consolation prize. He’ll add some size and scoring to a group that struggled to do much of anything well last season. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
8. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, wing, Duke. With their abundance of first-round picks, the Hawks are prime candidates to trade up, possibly as high as No. 3 or 4. If they stay put, they’d love to add an athletic wing in Reddish, who is a surprise to slip this far. Sean Rayford, Associated Press
9. Washington Wizards: Sekou Doumbouya, wing, France (international). The Wizards will have their choice of several wings or big men, but Doumbouya, who came into his own in the highest pro league in France, looks to be the choice. Limoges CSP
10. Atlanta Hawks: Jaxson Hayes, center, Texas. If they keep the picks, the Hawks will round out their roster with a good big man in Hayes, who is very athletic. He’s still developing, but he’ll fit their young roster well. Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Brandon Clarke, forward, Gonzaga. The Timberwolves and their new front office could look to trade the pick to get a comparable talent later, but Clarke is as skilled a two-way player as they’d want at this spot. Jeff Swinger, Associated Press
12. Charlotte Hornets: Goga Bitadze, center, Georgia (international). They’d love to have Hayes available, but Bitadze has a good skill set and he’s the next-best center on the board. If not, they’ll look at Rui Hachimura and PJ Washington. Daniel Dal Zennaro, Associated Press
13. Miami Heat: PJ Washington, forward, Kentucky. Washington can step in and help right away and add some versatility to the big-man mix of Hassan Whiteside, Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk. Another guard to fill the void of Dwyane Wade’s departure is an option. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
14. Boston Celtics: Nassir Little, wing, North Carolina. With their three picks, the Celtics are a good trade target and could move up if they feel they need a better guard option, in case they feel Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier both will depart. Todd Kirkland, Associated Press
15. Detroit Pistons: Cameron Johnson, wing, North Carolina. Whether the Pistons end up trading down or just stay put, Johnson looks to be the best option for them. At 6-foot-9, he has the size they lack and his 46 percent on 3-pointers helps check several boxes for them. Kevin Porter Jr. and Keldon Johnson are other good options. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
16. Orlando Magic: Romeo Langford, wing, Indiana. With such depth at the wing position, the Magic will have a good group from which to pick. There are questions about Langford’s shooting because of a thumb injury, but he’ll get a chance to show how good he is. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
17. Brooklyn Nets: Rui Hachimura, forward, Gonzaga. The Nets reportedly are trading this selection to the Hawks in a deal involving Taurean Prince and Allen Crabbe. The Hawks can draft for depth — and Hachimura is good value at this point. Jeff Swinger, Associated Press
18. Indiana Pacers: Keldon Johnson, wing, Kentucky. The Pacers need to add versatility to their backcourt, after sustaining some big injuries. Johnson can handle and score and fits the bill for them this late in the first round. Nam Y. Huh, Assocaited Press
19. San Antonio Spurs: Kevin Porter Jr., wing, Southern California. There are red flags about Porter’s work ethic after being suspended last season, but the Spurs can afford to take a chance on him, with their organizational strength. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
20. Boston Celtics: Tyler Herro, wing, Kentucky. The Celtics like versatility in the backcourt and can just load up on guards, with the depth they already have on the roster. Herro is a good scorer and can play multiple positions. Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Darius Bazley, wing, Princeton (HS). Bazley has risen in many mock drafts after spurning Syracuse and taking a year to work on his game before entering the draft. He has good size and athleticism to fit the Thunder’s style. Gregory Payan, Associated Press
22. Boston Celtics: Bol Bol, center, Oregon. With three picks, the Celtics can afford to take a risk on Bol, who could be a lottery pick, but has questions about his size and durability after an injury ended his season early at Oregon. Mary Altaffer, Associated Press
23. Utah Jazz: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, wing, Virginia Tech. The Jazz could be looking at some subtle changes in their roster and could use a good combo guard and scorer in Alexander-Walker, who played both spots last season. Ben Margot, Associated Press
24. Philadelphia 76ers: Luguentz Dort, wing, Arizona State. The Sixers might have to replace Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, so they could go in almost any direction in terms of position. Dort is a good option, as is Ty Jerome. Ben Margot, Associated Press
25. Portland Trail Blazers: KZ Okpala, wing, Stanford: The Blazers need a more imposing forward, and Okpala has the size and skill set to fit right in. With their strength in the backcourt, any help from the frontcourt is welcome. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
26. Cleveland Cavaliers: Talen Horton-Tucker, wing, Iowa State. At this point, they could also look at big men, but just getting talent for new coach John Beilein is a priority. Horton-Tucker is a nice versatile piece to add to the mix. Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press
27. Brooklyn Nets: Mfiondu Kabengele, power forward, Florida State. Depending on their plans in free agency, the Nets could make some nice moves in the draft to augment their roster and strengthen their depth. Kabengele is an inside force who can help. Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press
28. Golden State Warriors: Ty Jerome, guard, Virginia. With Klay Thompson out for at least much of the season, they may be looking for depth at the wing spot and Jerome shot 40 percent on 3-pointers and posted 13.6 points and 5.5 assists. He could be a nice piece for their bench. Michael Conroy, Assocaited Press
29. San Antonio Spurs: Matisse Thybulle, wing, Washington. The Spurs traditionally have been good talent developers, and Thybulle could grow into a good two-way player. With a focus on defense, he’ll find a way to get playing time with coach Gregg Popovich. Tony Dejak, Associated Press
30. Milwaukee Bucks: Bruno Fernando, center, Maryland. If the Bucks lose Brook Lopez, Fernando would be a good replacement. He’s a versatile big man who is learning to play on the perimeter, which is a must for the Bucks. Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
    It’s still anybody’s guess where — or if — Michigan’s Jordan Poole, Ignas Brazdeikis and Charles Matthews will be picked in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

    The way ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas sees it, all three Wolverines have shown enough over the year to warrant second-round selections.

    “I think these guys have NBA talent,” Bilas said during a conference call this week. “But they’re going to have to improve a lot from here in order to be really good NBA players in my humble judgment.”

    For Bilas, Poole (6-foot-5, 190 pounds) is the best prospect of the bunch and “that’s maybe saying a little bit with Brazdeikis because he’s a good prospect, too.”

    Poole, 20, has the tools that come with being a shot-maker who can knock down jumpers off the dribble and in catch-and-shoot situations. He shot 83.3 percent from the free-throw line, 51.8 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3-point range, though his shot selection and inconsistency became a topic at times.

    He’s also projected to be the first Wolverine picked by several mock drafts as a mid-second-rounder — at No. 41 to Atlanta by ESPN, at No. 42 to Philadelphia by Bleacher Report and at No. 45 to Detroit by Sports Illustrated.

    “He’s a good creator, I think a good passer,” Bilas said. “He did a good job of seeing open people off of ball screens. I think he could be a secondary ball handler in the NBA and facilitate at times. But he’s a good, solid shooter.

    “I think he’s got a ways to go with his overall game, which you would expect from a young player. He’s one of the better shooters, I think, in this year’s draft and one of the skill players you can find in the second round.”

    As Michigan’s leading scorer last season, Brazdeikis, 20, showed he’s a versatile scorer who can finish through contact at the rim, knock down outside shots (39.2 percent on 3-pointers) and always plays with a competitive edge.

    While Brazdeikis (6-7, 220) faces questions about his defensive fit — his goal during pre-draft workouts was to prove he can be a wing who can guard both smaller, quicker and bigger, stronger players — Bilas said he still has a “good shot” of hearing his name called on draft night.

    Both Sports Illustrated and Bleacher Report predict Brazdeikis to be taken as late second-round pick by New Orleans at No. 57, while ESPN has him going undrafted.

    “He’s another guy that’s got talent, tough-minded. I think he has ability to play in the NBA,” Bilas said. “He can score. He can use either hand. He shot a pretty decent percentage from 3.

    “I think he’s going to continue to get better. One of the things I liked about him a lot is he attacks closeouts, doesn’t shy away from anything.”

    Unlike Poole and Brazdeikis, Matthews, 22, is an older prospect who has a more mature body and hangs his hat on his defense. Matthews’ defensive prowess had generated some buzz before he tore his ACL in a pre-draft workout with the Boston Celtics two weeks ago.

    According to his agent Adam Pensack, Matthews had surgery last week in Chicago and is expected to return “sometime during this upcoming season.”

    Before suffering the injury, though, the biggest concern for Matthews (6-6, 194) was showing he can shoot the deep ball better than his numbers at Michigan (30.9 percent on 3s over two seasons) indicated as a three-and-D player.

    “I was really sad to see that Charles Matthews got injured because I think he would have been drafted. It will be interesting to see whether that injury affects that,” Bilas said. “He’s well-built for an NBA player, so he’s got size, a wingspan of 6-9, 6-10. He can guard multiple positions. I always saw him as being a solid defender. He can switch. He’s got a good motor, plays really hard.

    “Also was a pretty good defensive rebounder, I thought. I think he can improve as a shooter. I thought that was more of a strength of his when he first got to Michigan. He didn’t consistently make shots as I felt he would.”

    Like every potential second-round draft pick, Poole, Brazdeikis and Matthews all have holes in their game. Yet, Bilas said all three will be able to fit in wherever they land and it’s just a matter of “where the numbers and opportunities lie.”

    “All these guys are going to have to prove themselves. None of them are no-brainer NBA starters,” Bilas said. “They each have to find their path. But NBA teams, where those guys are going to be drafted, are looking for the best available player most times, guys that can help them win as opposed to lead them to winning.

    “In the second round, you’re not drafting stars, you’re drafting guys you expect to make your team, you would like to be rotation players, perhaps one day starters. But it’s pretty rare that you get to middle of the second round finding a star-caliber player. It’s not unheard of, but it’s pretty darn rare.”

    NBA Draft

    When: 7 p.m. Thursday

    Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

    TV: ESPN

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

