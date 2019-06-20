NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, poses for photographs with Michigan's Jordan Poole after the Golden State Warriors selected him as the 28th pick overall Thursday. (Photo: Julio Cortez, AP)

Michigan’s Jordan Poole waited all his life to hear his name called in the NBA Draft.

Poole didn’t have to wait as long as many had anticipated on Thursday night before he was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 28 overall pick.

Poole, who was projected to go anywhere from middle of the second round to undrafted, became the 10th Wolverine to be selected in the NBA Draft since 2011 under coach John Beilein, joining Darius Morris (2011), Trey Burke (2013), Tim Hardaway Jr. (2013), Nik Stauskas (2014), Mitch McGary (2014), Glenn Robinson III (2014), Caris LeVert (2016), D.J. Wilson (2017) and Moritz Wagner (2018).

LIVE UPDATES: NBA DRAFT

Poole also became the eighth first-round pick since 2013 under Beilein and 28th in program history. It marked the fourth straight draft a Wolverine was taken in the first round.

"Just being able to work so hard for this particular moment, this opportunity in my life, I have so much support through the coaching staff, my family," said Poole, who attended the draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and sat in the stands.

"I just felt like being able to be in this situation, I made the right decision."

Poole was one of three Wolverines who declared for the draft, along with Ignas Brazdeikis and Charles Matthews, and was viewed as the best prospect of the trio.

Poole, 20, has an enticing offensive skill set thanks to his potential as a shot-maker and shot-creator. As a sophomore, he averaged 12.8 points, three rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3-point range.

While he faced questions about his decision-making and inconsistency at times, the 6-foot-5 guard still remained an intriguing prospect even though he was viewed as someone who would need to spend time maturing and developing his guard skills in the G-League.

More: Michigan's Poole stands out, but Brazdeikis, Matthews also 'have NBA talent'

But given the serious injuries Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant suffered in the NBA Finals, as well as Durant's uncertain future with the Warriors, Poole enters a situation where he'll have a chance to make an immediate impact as the newest "Splash Brother" — or "Splash Nephew."

"I'm definitely a little young, but I'm 'splash' something for sure," Poole said. "I'm going to have to bring that drip to the league."

Earlier this week, ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas called Poole "one of the better shooters in this year’s draft."

"He had 12 games where he had three or more 3s this season, so he can really space the floor," Bilas said during ESPN's telecast. "Just skilled across the board. He's still a young player that has a lot of growth in him and obviously Golden State values his shooting very much."

According to Spotrac, Poole will receive a guaranteed two-year deal worth a projected $4 million. Last year's No. 28 overall pick, Golden State's Jacob Evans, signed a two-year deal worth a guaranteed $3.57 million.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins