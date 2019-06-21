Michigan's Jesse Franklin celebrates after scoring a run off an RBI double by Jimmy Kerr in the first inning of a College World Series baseball game against Texas Tech in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 21, 2019. (Photo: Nati Harnik, AP)

Omaha, Neb. — The magical postseason ride continues for Michigan as the Wolverines have advanced to the College World Series championship series with a major statement and will play for a national title.

Michigan, making its first appearance in the World Series since 1984, will have a few days rest before facing either Vanderbilt or Louisville when the best two-of-three series begins Monday night at TD Ameritrade Park. The Wolverines haven’t won a baseball national title since 1962 and their only other came in 1953.

Behind a two-home run performance by senior first baseman Jimmy Kerr, the Wolverines mauled Texas Tech, 15-3, on Friday afternoon before 20,944, to remain unbeaten in World Series play. Michigan beat Texas Tech in the opening game and shut out Florida State in the second game before eliminating the Red Raiders, who were making their second straight CWS appearance.

“They’re having a blast playing baseball,” Michigan coach Erik Bakich said of his players after the win. “It’s a great time to be firing on all cylinders. They’re a lot of fun to be around.”

Michigan won its first two games by two runs, beating the Red Raiders, 5-3, in the opener and then Tommy Henry shut out Florida State, 2-0.

"They’ve been awesome at attacking the zone," Bakich said of his pitchers. "Can’t say enough about those guys."

Kerr, whose grandfather John played on the ’62 national title team and whose father, Derek, played on the ’84 World Series team, had two solo home runs — in the bottom of the seventh, then the bottom of the eighth — for 14 this season. Kerr was 4-for-6 in the game for three RBIs. Jesse Franklin batted in four runs for the Wolverines, while Jordan Nwogu had three RBIs to help lead the Wolverines (49-20).

Pitcher Karl Kauffmann went six innings and gave up six hits and three runs and had two strikes on 100 pitches before Jeff Criswell came in. As in the first World Series meeting with Texas Tech, Kauffmann started that 5-3 victory and Criswell came in to finish it off. He was efficient in relief throwing six strikeouts.

Texas Tech started Micah Dallas who suffered his first loss of the season against Michigan in the first game of the College World Series, was bumped from this game early after giving up five hits and four runs. He was pulled early in the second inning after the Wolverines tied the game 3-3, and the Red Raiders would end up using seven pitchers in the beatdown. The Red Raiders didn’t help themselves — they walked in a run, hit a batter to walk in another and allowed a score on a wild pitch.

Michigan struck first taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Kerr ripped the first pitch down the right-field line for a double scoring Franklin from first with two out. The Wolverines added another run with Blake Nelson singled to left scoring Kerr.

But Texas Tech responded in a big way in the top of the second, taking a 3-2 lead — the first time the Wolverines have trailed during the World Series. Kauffmann walked the first batter for the second straight inning and the Red Raiders scored three runs with one out. Kauffman had thrown 52 pitches by the end of the second and got out of the inning on his first strike of the game.

The Wolverines responded quickly in the bottom of the second when Jack Blomgren singled and reached third on an error by the center fielder. Joe Donovan walked and with runners at first and third, Ako Thomas singled in Blomgren to tie it at 3 with no outs. The Red Raiders made a pitching change, as John McMillon, a Tigers 11th-round draft pick, relieved starter Micah Dallas. McMillon struck out the first batter he faced, Nwogu, before walking Franklin to load the bases for Big Ten Player of the Year Jordan Brewer. On a 1-2 pitch, Brewer was hit by the pitch advancing Donovan home for the 4-3 lead. But the Wolverines could do no more, stranding three as Kerr and Nelson both struck out to end the inning.

Michigan built a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the third when Franklin, with two out, doubled to left center with bases loaded scoring Blomgren and Thomas. The inning ended when Brewer, the next batter, struck out leaving runners at second and third. The Wolverines scored two runs in each of the first three innings.

Heading into the bottom of the fourth, Texas Tech made another pitching change as Hunter Dobbins took over. After striking out Kerr, Nelson singled and Christan Bullock walked. Blomgren reached on a fielding error and with bases loaded and one out with Donovan at the plate, a wild pitch scored Nelson giving Michigan a 7-3 lead. Dobbins struck out the final two batters as Michigan stranded runners on second and third.

Kauffmann held the Red Raiders scoreless for the third straight inning and got out of the top of the fifth striking out the last batter with two runners on base. He threw 92 pitches and that was his second strikeout of the game.

The Wolverines had scored in each inning until the bottom of the fifth when they quickly got three out on three batters. Kauffmann responded in the sixth, holding the Red Raiders scoreless. By the end of the inning, he had thrown 100 pitches and given up six hits and thrown two strikeouts.

Texas Tech kept trying to find answers and brought in a fourth pitcher, Ryan Sublette, in the bottom of the sixth. But Michigan built a 10-3 lead when Sublette, working with bases loaded, walked Thomas to bring in Kerr for an 8-3 lead. Nwogu then ripped a double to left center that scored Donovan and Bullock to expand the lead to seven runs. But the Wolverines weren’t done. They added two more runs on a two-run single from Franklin that scored Nwogu and Thomas.

Kerr hit his 13th home run of the season, taking the first pitch to right giving Michigan a 13-3 lead. Texas Tech then walked in a run when Nwogu reached first sending Nelson home to build an 11-run lead. Kerr made it 15-3 with his second home run of the game the following inning

