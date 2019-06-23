William Mohan (Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports)

Michigan has its 11th commitment to the 2020 football recruiting class with the addition of three-star linebacker William Mohan of Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Mohan, in Ann Arbor this weekend for Michigan’s big official visit weekend, announced his commitment Sunday via Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Mohan is the No. 3 player from New York, according to the 247Sports Composite. He had offers from Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State, among others.