Omaha, Neb. — Michigan, wearing its 1962 throwback uniforms to commemorate the last team to win a baseball national championship for the program, is now win away from making history of its own.

The Wolverines, one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament, has had an improbable, surprising run and came a step closer with a 7-4 win over Vanderbilt, the No. 2 team in the country, before 24,707 at TD Ameritrade Park in the first game of the best-of-three championship series. The teams will play again Tuesday night.

Michigan's Jimmy Kerr, right, celebrates after hitting a 2-run home run against Vanderbilt during the seventh inning of Game 1 Monday of the College World Series. UM won 7-4, taking a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. (Photo: Nati Harnik, AP)

Senior first baseman Jimmy Kerr, who has had a magical postseason, delivered his 15th home run of the season and seventh of the tournament, in the seventh inning that gave Michigan significant breathing room and all the momentum.

Jordan Brewer, with one out, beat a throw to first in the top of the seventh that Vanderbilt had reviewed. It was close and could have gone either way, but the play stood. Kerr, who had two solo home runs last Friday against Texas Tech to clinch a spot in the championship series, took an 0-2 count and sent a towering shot over right to give the Wolverines a 6-3 lead.

Starting pitcher Tommy Henry, who pitched a brilliant complete-game shutout a week earlier in the Wolverines’ second World Series game, had another impressive performance. He responded in the bottom of the eighth getting the Vanderbilt lineup out in order in the bottom of the seventh, fist-pumping as he walked off the mound. He was working efficiently, having thrown 89 pitches by the end of the seventh and six strikeouts. His offense gave him some additional cushion the top of the eighth when catcher Joe Donovan hit a leadoff home run to expand the lead to four.

Henry gave up a leadoff double in the top of the ninth, then got the first out of the inning before being replaced by Jeff Criswell. Henry went 8⅓ innings and threw 110 pitches and had eight strikeouts.

Michigan broke out their ‘62 throwback uniforms for the series-opening game not long after John Kerr and Dick Honig, members of that ’62 team, spoke to the Wolverines Monday sharing stories of similarities, including how both finished second in the Big Ten before making their postseason runs. Kerr has attended all of Michigan’s tournament games to watch his grandson, Jimmy, during his final season.

It felt like Mardi Gras in the team hotel before the game as the Wolverines were greeted and cheered by family and friends. After all, this has been an unlikely tournament run for a program that was among the final four included in the NCAA Tournament field, and this is the Wolverines first World Series appearance in 35 years. How monumental has this been? A number of Michigan head coaches flew in for the game, including new basketball coach Juwan Howard, softball coach Carol Hutchins, women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico and men’s soccer coach Chaka Daley.

The Wolverines knocked of the No. 1 team in the country, UCLA, in the Super Regional to reach the World Series, and now they face No. 2 Vanderbilt. The Commodores won the national championship in 2014 and were runners up in 2015 — their three most recent trips to Omaha, 2014, 2015 and 2019, they have reached the championship series.

And for Michigan coach Erik Bakich, in his seventh season with the Wolverines, this has been a unique matchup. He was an assistant coach at Vanderbilt for seven seasons working for mentor and close friend, Tim Corbin, and much of what he has built in Ann Arbor was inspired by his time working at Vanderbilt.

But as Bakich said he learned from Corbin, even when facing friends, business is business, and that’s what Michigan got down to Monday night.

In all of their College World Series games, Michigan has scored in the first inning, and it was no different Monday night. The Wolverines took a 2-0 lead when Brewer doubled down the side scored Jesse Franklin — leadoff batter Jordan Nwogu who had reached first on a walk had been thrown out at third — and Blake Nelson scored Brewer on a single to left.

After an efficient seven-pitch performance in the bottom of the first by Tommy Henry, the Wolverines built a 4-0 lead in the second when Ako Thomas struck an RBI double to score Jack Blomgren, and Donovan scored on an RBI from Franklin. Through two innings, Vanderbilt starter Drake Fellows had thrown 51 pitches.

But Vanderbilt pulled within two in the bottom of the second after Henry had struck out two of the first three batters. Ty Duvall singled to left to score Philip Clarke and Harrison Ray, who had reached on a single, scored on a passed ball.

Fellows struck out the side in the third, and then Henry went to work. After giving up a leadoff single, the Wolverines got out of the inning on a double play. Through three innings, Henry had thrown 39 pitches, including 29 strikes and had four strikeouts.

Both teams went scoreless through the third and fourth innings. Vanderbilt added a home run by J.J. Bleday in the bottom of the sixth to pull the Commodores within one. But Michigan responded the next inning with Kerr’s home run in the top of the seventh and Donovan’s in the eighth. Michigan missed an opportunity to add more runs that inning, leaving the bases loaded.

