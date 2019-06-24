Michigan has won three straight games in the College World Series. (Photo: Ryan Soderlin, AP)

Michigan takes on Vanderbilt in Game 1 of the best-of-three College World Series championship finals. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

MICHIGAN VS. VANDERBILT

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Neb.

Records: Michigan 49-20, Vanderbilt 57-11

Series: Michigan leads 23-18-1

TV: ESPN

