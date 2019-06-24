Michigan takes on Vanderbilt in Game 1 of the best-of-three College World Series championship finals. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN VS. VANDERBILT
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Neb.
Records: Michigan 49-20, Vanderbilt 57-11
Series: Michigan leads 23-18-1
TV: ESPN
MORE COVERAGE
Bad luck? Kerr family member banished from Michigan games in College World Series
'Wanted to be like him': UM's Erik Bakich faces mentor in CWS Finals
'A new day': UM's pitchers ready to throw everything at Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt plays it cool, and Michigan is learning to do that, too
'Where am I going?' Michigan baseball's Erik Bakich sights set on title, says he's staying put
Strong homegrown recruiting class in 2016 put UM baseball on brink of 2019 national championship
