The commitments keep coming for Michigan football, which added its fifth verbal in the last day on Monday morning.

Gaige Garcia, a two-sport athlete, announced on Twitter he has committed to Michigan.

"It has always been my dream to play big time college football and wrestling," Garcia wrote. "With that being said I am committing to the University of Michigan to play football and wrestle."

Garcia, from Catawissa Southern Columbia school in Pennsylvania is rated two stars by Rivals.com

A 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back, Garcia has a number of Ivy League offers, including Harvard and Yale, and also from Army.

He was a Class 2A state wrestling champion at 195 pounds as a junior, finishing 47-0. He has a 114-6 career record, according to pa-wrestling.com.

The Wolverines added four commitments to the 2020 class during a big recruiting weekend, and for the second straight year, they landed a top safety. Jordan Morant, a four-star safety from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, announced Sunday on Twitter he was committing to Michigan as part of the 2020 class.

2020 Michigan football commitments
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2020 verbal commitments (stars according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted).
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2020 verbal commitments (stars according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). David Guralnick, Detroit News
Reece Atteberry, Eaglecrest (Colo.), OL, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars.
Reece Atteberry, Eaglecrest (Colo.), OL, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Gaige Garcia, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, RB, 5-10, 205 pounds, two stars (Rivals).
Gaige Garcia, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, RB, 5-10, 205 pounds, two stars (Rivals). 247Sports
Matthew Hibner, Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock, TE, 6-4, 230 pounds, three stars.
Matthew Hibner, Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock, TE, 6-4, 230 pounds, three stars. Courtesy of Lake Braddock High School
Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-1, 230 pounds, three stars.
Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-1, 230 pounds, three stars. Tyler Donohue, 247Sports
JD Johnson, Phoenix Pinnacle, QB, 6-4, 215 pounds, four stars.
JD Johnson, Phoenix Pinnacle, QB, 6-4, 215 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Aaron Lewis, Williamstown (N.J.), DE, 6-5, 235 pounds, three stars.
Aaron Lewis, Williamstown (N.J.), DE, 6-5, 235 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @aaron_lewis71
Micah Mazzccua, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, OT, 6-5, 289 pounds, three stars.
Micah Mazzccua, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, OT, 6-5, 289 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @MicahMazzccua
Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern, DE, 6-5.5, 248 pounds, four stars.
Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern, DE, 6-5.5, 248 pounds, four stars. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
William Mohan, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall, athlete, 6-1, 195 pounds, three stars.
William Mohan, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall, athlete, 6-1, 195 pounds, three stars. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, S, 5-11, 212 pounds, four stars.
Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, S, 5-11, 212 pounds, four stars. Twitter: @jordanmorantt
Nick Patterson, San Antonio Christian, TE, 6-3, 225 pounds, three stars.
Nick Patterson, San Antonio Christian, TE, 6-3, 225 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @Nick_Patt80
Osman Savage, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-2, 225 pounds, four stars.
Osman Savage, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-2, 225 pounds, four stars. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Andre Seldon, Belleville, CB, 5-9, 154 pounds, four stars.
Andre Seldon, Belleville, CB, 5-9, 154 pounds, four stars. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, three stars.
Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, three stars. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, OT, 6-6, 300 pounds, four stars.
Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, OT, 6-6, 300 pounds, four stars. Twitter: @zak_zinter
    Morant is the No. 160 recruit in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, the No. 10 safety in the country, and the No. 5 recruit overall in New Jersey. 247Sports considers Morant the top-ranked safety in the country.

    He follows Daxton Hill, the top-ranked safety in the 2019 class, to Ann Arbor.

    Morant was one of four commitments to join Michigan's 2020 class Sunday. Three-star linebacker William Mohan of Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., three-star defensive end Aaron Lewis of Williamstown, N.J., and three-star offensive lineman Reece Atteberry of Aurora, Colo., also committed, via Twitter.

    The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Mohan is the No. 3 player from New York, according to the 247Sports Composite. He had offers from Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State, among others.

    Michigan has 15 commitments in its 2020 class.

