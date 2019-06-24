Gaige Garcia, a running back from Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, says he'll play football and wrestle at Michigan in 2020. (Photo: 247Sports)

The commitments keep coming for Michigan football, which added its fifth verbal in the last day on Monday morning.

Gaige Garcia, a two-sport athlete, announced on Twitter he has committed to Michigan.

"It has always been my dream to play big time college football and wrestling," Garcia wrote. "With that being said I am committing to the University of Michigan to play football and wrestle."

Garcia, from Catawissa Southern Columbia school in Pennsylvania is rated two stars by Rivals.com

A 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back, Garcia has a number of Ivy League offers, including Harvard and Yale, and also from Army.

He was a Class 2A state wrestling champion at 195 pounds as a junior, finishing 47-0. He has a 114-6 career record, according to pa-wrestling.com.

The Wolverines added four commitments to the 2020 class during a big recruiting weekend, and for the second straight year, they landed a top safety. Jordan Morant, a four-star safety from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, announced Sunday on Twitter he was committing to Michigan as part of the 2020 class.

Morant is the No. 160 recruit in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, the No. 10 safety in the country, and the No. 5 recruit overall in New Jersey. 247Sports considers Morant the top-ranked safety in the country.

He follows Daxton Hill, the top-ranked safety in the 2019 class, to Ann Arbor.

Morant was one of four commitments to join Michigan's 2020 class Sunday. Three-star linebacker William Mohan of Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., three-star defensive end Aaron Lewis of Williamstown, N.J., and three-star offensive lineman Reece Atteberry of Aurora, Colo., also committed, via Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Mohan is the No. 3 player from New York, according to the 247Sports Composite. He had offers from Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State, among others.

Michigan has 15 commitments in its 2020 class.