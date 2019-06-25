Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson is in Omaha, Nebraska, to support the baseball team, which includes his brother, Jack. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Omaha, Neb. — No way Ben Bredeson was going to miss this.

Bredeson, a Michigan football co-captain last season and the starting left guard, jumped in the car Monday night with three friends after the Wolverines defeated Vanderbilt in the first game of the College Baseball World Series best-of-three championship, and made the 10-hour drive from Ann Arbor to be here for Tuesday night's game.

The Wolverines are a win from their third national championship in program history, and first since 1962. His older brother, Jack, is a pitcher in his final season at Michigan.

Along with younger brother, Max, and parents, Deb and Mike, Ben Bredeson was part of the fan sendoff for the Wolverines at the team hotel.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s awesome,” Ben Bredeson said Tuesday. “We’ve gone to just about every game the last three years at home. So being able to see, not only Jack’s career end in this way, but the season that they’ve had end this way has been phenomenal.”

When Bredeson was a freshman at Michigan, pitchers Tommy Henry, who started and won Monday night’s game, and Karl Kauffmann, who started the first and third games of the World Series last week, lived across the hall in West Quad. Harrison Salter also was down the hall, and Bredeson went to high school with Dominic Clementi at Arrowhead High in Wisconsin. And, with a brother on the team, he got to know all of the players.

“They’ve welcomed me in and I’ve been able to build a connection with a lot of the guys,” Bredeson said.

Because Bredeson has seen so many baseball games, he has always known of their special bond and camaraderie. This team prides itself on playing loose.

“They’re a phenomenal group, and they’ve always had a blast together,” Bredeson said. “That’s what I’ve always seen. Watching them has been a ton of fun. Seeing them here just playing and having a great time, it’s been awesome to watch.”

