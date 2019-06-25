CLOSE

Michigan right fielder Jordan Brewer on the laser he threw for the out at third. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Omaha, Neb. — With Vanderbilt’s speedy Austin Martin heading to third, Michigan right fielder Jordan Brewer laced a throw to third.

Brewer said he knew even before the ball was hit his way, he was going to nail Martin at third. With Michigan lead, 7-3, in the bottom of the eighth, the throw prevented Vanderbilt, with one out at the time, from a momentum-building moment. Michigan won the first game of the College World Series championship series, 7-4 at TD Ameritrade Park Monday night.

“I don't think I've yelled that loud on the baseball field in a long time,” Michigan starting pitcher Tommy Henry said of Brewer’s throw. “I mean, just how big of a spot it was, how tough of a throw it was, and how easy he made it look was awesome. Honestly, like when I saw the guy rounding second base, in my head I was saying, ‘Eat it, eat it, eat it,’ but you've got to trust Brewer's arm, and he let it show. So it was a huge moment, a huge momentum swing.

“Yeah, I owe him dinner or something.”

Martin is fast. Brewer knew that and after consulting his play chart, he knew what he was going to do.

““I love doing that,” Brewer said of throwing out a player. “I’d rather do that than hit a home run. It’s just the feeling. You let that go out of your hand, and you’re like, ‘Yes. Perfect.’ I knew as soon as I threw it. I knew before the play was going to happen. I looked at my card, I said, all right, he’s a green runner, he’s fast, he’s going to go to third if the ball is hit to me on the ground.”

It was an enormous emotional boost for the Wolverines.

Michigan coach Erik Bakich called it a ”clutch throw.”

“Because they were mounting a comeback,” he said. “It’s a very good team. They have as explosive of a lineup as there is. To get that throw in that spot, that clutch throw, is no different than a clutch hit that scores a run, because that throw saved a run. That was a huge play to keep the momentum on our side.”

Brewer and Henry communicated after the play.

“Once that happened and then Tommy pointed at me and I said, ‘Tommy, it’s your time. Let’s do it,’” Brewer said. “He did the whole game, and I had his back the whole time, and he had our back, so it was pretty cool.”

Playing coy

Bakich wouldn’t say for sure who will be the starting pitcher in Tuesday night’s game, but it’s possible Jeff Criswell, who came in to make the final pitches in Game 1 will be on the mound.

“He could, yeah,” Bakich said. “I've got to talk to the coaches. He threw nine pitches (Monday), so that's what he did against UCLA (in the Super Regional). He pitched an inning and started the next day, so he's certainly capable. We could go Criswell or we could do a committee type of thing.

“It'll either be a righty or a lefty. We'll let you know.”

Criswell said he wants to start.

“Of course,” Criswell said. “Of course I do.”

UM coach Erik Bakich on the support at the stadium from Michigan fans Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Home crowd

There was a loud contingent of Michigan fans at TD Ameritrade for the opener of the championship series, continuing the considerable support the team has received this postseason. After the Super Regional at UCLA, Bakich joked there were more Michigan fans at those games than at Fisher Stadium in Ann Arbor.

“To see the Michigan fans come out the way they have and support our team through this postseason run — I understand why they don’t come out to Ray Fisher. Sometimes … my wife doesn’t want to come in February or March, I get it.”

Bakich said a number of former Michigan baseball players have made the trip to Omaha.

“For our players, one of the first players we set out to achieve was to add as much value to our storied program that we possibly could,” Bakich said. “Now, to see many members of our program, of our storied program’s history come out and support us, that’s a dream come true, as well.”

CWS Game 1: Michigan 7, Vanderbilt 4
Michigan's Jimmy Kerr, right, celebrates after hitting a 2-run home run against Vanderbilt during the seventh inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 24, 2019.
Michigan's Jimmy Kerr, right, celebrates after hitting a 2-run home run against Vanderbilt during the seventh inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 24, 2019. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
A bomber flies over the field before the start of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals between Vanderbilt and Michigan in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 24, 2019.
A bomber flies over the field before the start of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals between Vanderbilt and Michigan in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 24, 2019. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Vanderbilt pitcher Drake Fellow (66) prepares to throw against Michigan during the first inning.
Vanderbilt pitcher Drake Fellow (66) prepares to throw against Michigan during the first inning. John Peterson, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jordan Nwogu (42) is tagged out at third base during the first inning.
Michigan's Jordan Nwogu (42) is tagged out at third base during the first inning. John Peterson, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jesse Franklin (7) celebrates after scoring against Vanderbilt during the first inning.
Michigan's Jesse Franklin (7) celebrates after scoring against Vanderbilt during the first inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jordan Brewer slides into home to score against Vanderbilt during the first inning.
Michigan's Jordan Brewer slides into home to score against Vanderbilt during the first inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jordan Brewer, right, celebrates with Christan Bullock (5) after scoring against Vanderbilt during the first inning.
Michigan's Jordan Brewer, right, celebrates with Christan Bullock (5) after scoring against Vanderbilt during the first inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jordan Brewer, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring run against Vanderbilt during the first inning.
Michigan's Jordan Brewer, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring run against Vanderbilt during the first inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry (47) prepares to throw against Vanderbilt during the first inning.
Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry (47) prepares to throw against Vanderbilt during the first inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan catcher Joe Donovan reacts after missing a pop fly by Vanderbilt during the second inning.
Michigan catcher Joe Donovan reacts after missing a pop fly by Vanderbilt during the second inning. John Peterson, AP
Fullscreen
Vanderbilt pitcher Drake Fellow (66) prepares to throw against Michigan during the third inning.
Vanderbilt pitcher Drake Fellow (66) prepares to throw against Michigan during the third inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry (47) prepares to throw against Vanderbilt during the third inning.
Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry (47) prepares to throw against Vanderbilt during the third inning. John Peterson, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry (47) prepares to throw against Vanderbilt during the third inning.
Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry (47) prepares to throw against Vanderbilt during the third inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan catcher Joe Donovan catches a foul ball against Vanderbilt during the third inning.
Michigan catcher Joe Donovan catches a foul ball against Vanderbilt during the third inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan second baseman Ako Thomas (4) looks to bunt against Vanderbilt during the fourth inning.
Michigan second baseman Ako Thomas (4) looks to bunt against Vanderbilt during the fourth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Vanderbilt pitching coach Scott Brown (26) talks with pitcher Drake Fellow (66) during the fourth inning.
Vanderbilt pitching coach Scott Brown (26) talks with pitcher Drake Fellow (66) during the fourth inning. John Peterson, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan second baseman Ako Thomas (4) throws to first base for an out against Vanderbilt during the fourth inning.
Michigan second baseman Ako Thomas (4) throws to first base for an out against Vanderbilt during the fourth inning. John Peterson, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Christan Bullock (5) reacts after striking out against Vanderbilt.
Michigan's Christan Bullock (5) reacts after striking out against Vanderbilt. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jack Blomgren, right, steals second base as Vanderbilt's Harrison Ray, left, leaps high for a throw during the sixth inning.
Michigan's Jack Blomgren, right, steals second base as Vanderbilt's Harrison Ray, left, leaps high for a throw during the sixth inning. John Peterson, AP
Fullscreen
Vanderbilt right fielder JJ Bleday (51) is congratulated by head coach Tim Corbin as he heads for home plate after hitting a home run against Michigan.
Vanderbilt right fielder JJ Bleday (51) is congratulated by head coach Tim Corbin as he heads for home plate after hitting a home run against Michigan. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Vanderbilt right fielder JJ Bleday (51) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against Michigan during the sixth inning.
Vanderbilt right fielder JJ Bleday (51) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against Michigan during the sixth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan pitcher Jack Bredeson (34) reacts after striking out a Vanderbilt batter for the final out during the sixth inning.
Michigan pitcher Jack Bredeson (34) reacts after striking out a Vanderbilt batter for the final out during the sixth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jimmy Kerr, center, is congratulated after hitting a 2-run home run against Vanderbilt during the seventh inning.
Michigan's Jimmy Kerr, center, is congratulated after hitting a 2-run home run against Vanderbilt during the seventh inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Blake Nelson, right, steals second base as the ball gets past Vanderbilt shortstop Ethan Paul, left, during the seventh inning.
Michigan's Blake Nelson, right, steals second base as the ball gets past Vanderbilt shortstop Ethan Paul, left, during the seventh inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan catcher Joe Donovan (0) celebrates after hitting a home run against Vanderbilt during the eighth inning.
Michigan catcher Joe Donovan (0) celebrates after hitting a home run against Vanderbilt during the eighth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Joe Donovan (0) celebrates with Ako Thomas (4) after hitting a home run against Vanderbilt during the eighth inning.
Michigan's Joe Donovan (0) celebrates with Ako Thomas (4) after hitting a home run against Vanderbilt during the eighth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Joe Donovan (0) celebrates with teammate Ako Thomas (4) after his home run against Vanderbilt during the eighth inning.
Michigan's Joe Donovan (0) celebrates with teammate Ako Thomas (4) after his home run against Vanderbilt during the eighth inning. John Peterson, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Joe Donovan (0) celebrates with teammates after his home run against Vanderbilt during the eighth inning.
Michigan's Joe Donovan (0) celebrates with teammates after his home run against Vanderbilt during the eighth inning. John Peterson, AP
Fullscreen

