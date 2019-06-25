Michigan can win its first national championship in baseball since 1962 with a victory over Vanderbilt on Tuesday night in the College World Series. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN VS. VANDERBILT
What: Game 2 of best-of-three College World Series finals
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Neb.
Records: Michigan 50-20, Vanderbilt 57-12
Series: Michigan leads 24-18-1
TV: ESPN
MORE COVERAGE
Erik Bakich turns Michigan baseball into 'America's Team'
'Shrink the moment': Kerr, Donovan power Michigan to within one win of College World Series crown
Jordan Brewer's cannon cuts down speedy Austin Martin, kills Vanderbilt's rally hopes
'He battled': Wolverines' Tommy Henry closes collegiate career with command performance
Jimmy Kerr's power surge electrifying Michigan's College World Series run
Juwan Howard among cadre of Michigan coaches cheering baseball team in Omaha
Bad luck? Kerr family member banished from Michigan games in College World Series
'Wanted to be like him': UM's Erik Bakich faces mentor in CWS Finals
'A new day': UM's pitchers ready to throw everything at Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt plays it cool, and Michigan is learning to do that, too
'Where am I going?' Michigan baseball's Erik Bakich sights set on title, says he's staying put
Strong homegrown recruiting class in 2016 put UM baseball on brink of 2019 national championship
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.