Michigan's Joe Donovan hits a home run in the eighth inning of Game 1. (Photo: Nati Harnik, AP)

Michigan can win its first national championship in baseball since 1962 with a victory over Vanderbilt on Tuesday night in the College World Series. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.

MICHIGAN VS. VANDERBILT

What: Game 2 of best-of-three College World Series finals

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Neb.

Records: Michigan 50-20, Vanderbilt 57-12

Series: Michigan leads 24-18-1

TV: ESPN

MORE COVERAGE

Erik Bakich turns Michigan baseball into 'America's Team'

'Shrink the moment': Kerr, Donovan power Michigan to within one win of College World Series crown

Jordan Brewer's cannon cuts down speedy Austin Martin, kills Vanderbilt's rally hopes

'He battled': Wolverines' Tommy Henry closes collegiate career with command performance

Jimmy Kerr's power surge electrifying Michigan's College World Series run

Juwan Howard among cadre of Michigan coaches cheering baseball team in Omaha

Bad luck? Kerr family member banished from Michigan games in College World Series

'Wanted to be like him': UM's Erik Bakich faces mentor in CWS Finals

'A new day': UM's pitchers ready to throw everything at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt plays it cool, and Michigan is learning to do that, too

'Where am I going?' Michigan baseball's Erik Bakich sights set on title, says he's staying put

Strong homegrown recruiting class in 2016 put UM baseball on brink of 2019 national championship