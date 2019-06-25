CWS Game 2: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt
The tarp covers the field prior to Game 2 between Vanderbilt and Michigan in the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
The tarp covers the field prior to Game 2 between Vanderbilt and Michigan in the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 25, 2019. John Peterson, AP
Michigan pitcher Isaiah Paige (25) throws against Vanderbilt in the first inning.
Michigan pitcher Isaiah Paige (25) throws against Vanderbilt in the first inning. John Peterson, AP
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer (80) throws against Michigan in the first inning.
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer (80) throws against Michigan in the first inning. John Peterson, AP
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer (80) is greeted by Vanderbilt catcher Philip Clarke (5) after retiring the side against Michigan in the first inning.
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer (80) is greeted by Vanderbilt catcher Philip Clarke (5) after retiring the side against Michigan in the first inning. John Peterson, AP
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer walks off the mound after retiring the side against Michigan in the first inning.
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer walks off the mound after retiring the side against Michigan in the first inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan right fielder Jordan Brewer grabs a fly out by Vanderbilt's Philip Clarke in the second inning.
Michigan right fielder Jordan Brewer grabs a fly out by Vanderbilt's Philip Clarke in the second inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Vanderbilt's Stephen Scott hits a base hit against Michigan in the second inning.
Vanderbilt's Stephen Scott hits a base hit against Michigan in the second inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Vanderbilt's Stephen Scott runs off a base hit against Michigan in the second inning.
Vanderbilt's Stephen Scott runs off a base hit against Michigan in the second inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer (80) walks off the mound in the second inning.
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer (80) walks off the mound in the second inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan pitcher Isaiah Paige, left, talks to catcher Joe Donovan in the third inning.
Michigan pitcher Isaiah Paige, left, talks to catcher Joe Donovan in the third inning. John Peterson, AP
Vanderbilt's Austin Martin (16) can't reach first base as he grounds out, with Michigan first baseman Jimmy Kerr (15) covering, in the third inning.
Vanderbilt's Austin Martin (16) can't reach first base as he grounds out, with Michigan first baseman Jimmy Kerr (15) covering, in the third inning. John Peterson, AP
Michigan designated hitter Jordan Nwogu (42) is helped off the field after being injured trying to reach first base against Vanderbilt in the third inning.
Michigan designated hitter Jordan Nwogu (42) is helped off the field after being injured trying to reach first base against Vanderbilt in the third inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan designated hitter Jordan Nwogu (42) is helped off the field after being injured trying to reach first base against Vanderbilt in the third inning.
Michigan designated hitter Jordan Nwogu (42) is helped off the field after being injured trying to reach first base against Vanderbilt in the third inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan designated hitter Jordan Nwogu (42) is helped off the field after being injured trying to reach first base against Vanderbilt in the third inning.
Michigan designated hitter Jordan Nwogu (42) is helped off the field after being injured trying to reach first base against Vanderbilt in the third inning. John Peterson, AP
Michigan first base coach Michael Brdar tends to Michigan's Jordan Nwogu (42) after he hurt himself trying to reach first base against Vanderbilt in the third inning.
Michigan first base coach Michael Brdar tends to Michigan's Jordan Nwogu (42) after he hurt himself trying to reach first base against Vanderbilt in the third inning. John Peterson, AP
Vanderbilt right fielder JJ Bleday (51) reacts after diving to catch a fly out by Michigan's Jordan Brewer in the fourth inning.
Vanderbilt right fielder JJ Bleday (51) reacts after diving to catch a fly out by Michigan's Jordan Brewer in the fourth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan second baseman Ako Thomas (4) throws out Michigan's Blake Nelson in the fourth inning.
Michigan second baseman Ako Thomas (4) throws out Michigan's Blake Nelson in the fourth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan"s Blake Nelson (10) hits into a single in the fourth inning.
Michigan"s Blake Nelson (10) hits into a single in the fourth inning. John Peterson, AP
Michigan third baseman Blake Nelson (10) steals second base on Vanderbilt shortstop Ethan Paul in the fourth inning.
Michigan third baseman Blake Nelson (10) steals second base on Vanderbilt shortstop Ethan Paul in the fourth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan third baseman Blake Nelson (10) steals second base on Vanderbilt shortstop Ethan Paul in the fourth inning.
Michigan third baseman Blake Nelson (10) steals second base on Vanderbilt shortstop Ethan Paul in the fourth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan pitcher Isaiah Paige is pulled in the fifth inning.
Michigan pitcher Isaiah Paige is pulled in the fifth inning. John Peterson, AP
Michigan pitcher Isaiah Paige (25) reacts to the crowd after being pulled in the fifth inning.
Michigan pitcher Isaiah Paige (25) reacts to the crowd after being pulled in the fifth inning. John Peterson, AP
Vanderbilt's Harrison Ray stretches to third base on a fielding error by Michigan in the fifth inning.
Vanderbilt's Harrison Ray stretches to third base on a fielding error by Michigan in the fifth inning. John Peterson, AP
Vanderbilt's Austin Martin grounds out, allowing an unearned run in the fifth inning.
Vanderbilt's Austin Martin grounds out, allowing an unearned run in the fifth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Vanderbilt's Harrison Ray (2) is greeted after scoring an unearned run in the fifth inning.
Vanderbilt's Harrison Ray (2) is greeted after scoring an unearned run in the fifth inning. John Peterson, AP
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer reacts as he walks off the mound at the end of the fifth inning.
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer reacts as he walks off the mound at the end of the fifth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan pitcher Benjamin Keizer is pulled by head coach Erik Bakich, right, in the sixth inning.
Michigan pitcher Benjamin Keizer is pulled by head coach Erik Bakich, right, in the sixth inning. John Peterson, AP
Michigan's Jack Weisenburger (48) pitches in the sixth inning.
Michigan's Jack Weisenburger (48) pitches in the sixth inning. John Peterson, AP
Vanderbilt's Pat DeMarco scores on a wild pitch in the sixth inning.
Vanderbilt's Pat DeMarco scores on a wild pitch in the sixth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Vanderbilt's Stephen Scott is greeted after scoring on a wild pitch.
Vanderbilt's Stephen Scott is greeted after scoring on a wild pitch. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan pitcher Angelo Smith (40) throws in the sixth inning.
Michigan pitcher Angelo Smith (40) throws in the sixth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer reacts at the end of the sixth inning.
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer reacts at the end of the sixth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Vanderbilt's Philip Clarke celebrates his solo homer with Walker Grisanti (17) in the seventh inning.
Vanderbilt's Philip Clarke celebrates his solo homer with Walker Grisanti (17) in the seventh inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan's Jack Blomgren is greeted by Jesse Franklin (7) after scoring a run in the seventh inning.
Michigan's Jack Blomgren is greeted by Jesse Franklin (7) after scoring a run in the seventh inning. John Peterson, AP
    Former Michigan All-American Zach Putnam is enjoying the Wolverines’ run in the College World Series.

    Putnam, who helped the Wolverines knock off No. 1 Vanderbilt and David Price in a best-of-three NCAA Tournament regional back in 2007, said he has watched every pitch of every game since the postseason started. That goes all the way back to the Big Ten tournament more than a month ago in the same place the Wolverines are now – in Omaha.

    “I haven’t missed a single pitch I don’t think this postseason, been having a ball watching them play,” said Putnam of the Wolverines, who were 38-16 and unranked heading into the Big Ten tournament before getting hot to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tourney. “I love it. It’s the beauty of the sport. It’s not about how you start but how you finish and these guys have embodied that slogan about as well as anybody.

    “When you watch them in the postseason, they are such a well-balanced team from top to bottom. They play fundamentally sound baseball. Obviously, they pitch. Their ‘Big Three’ pitchers can hang with anybody in the country. Their offense does its job. They are well coached. They are disciplined. It’s been tons of fun watching them.”

    Junior left-hander Tommy Henry (Portage Northern), junior right-hander Karl Kauffmann (Birmingham Brother Rice) and sophomore right-hander Jeff Criswell (Portage Central) make up the Big Three on the mound for the Wolverines. Henry and Kauffmann were second-round picks in the MLB Draft earlier this month.

    More: Erik Bakich turns Michigan baseball into 'America's Team'

    More: Ben Bredeson hits road to support brother, 'phenomenal' Michigan baseball team

    Putnam recalls Michigan’s upset of Price and Vanderbilt well, even though it was a dozen years ago when Chris Fetter – now Michigan’s pitching coach – started and worked seven innings in the 4-3, 10-inning Game 3 victory, which handed Price his lone loss of the season, putting the Wolverines into a Super Regional for the first time in school history.

    Putnam did all he could do in the opener of the Super Regional against then-defending national champion Oregon State, going a strike away from a nine-inning no-hitter before a two-out single gave Oregon State a 1-0 win.

    “Strangely enough, (Erik) Bakich was an assistant coach for that Vanderbilt team,” said Putnam of Erik Bakich, who is now in his seventh year as head coach of Michigan. “These guys have ascended past a level that even my group (42-19, Big Ten champions, NCAA regional champs) reached. We never got there (College World Series) so I can only imagine how good of a feeling it is for those guys.

    “You always hear the broadcasters talk about how they were one of the last teams in the tournament, but I know that these guys believe in themselves. I’ve spent enough time around the team and the coaching staff to know the confidence has always been there, but when you’re one of the last teams to make the tournament I don’t think a lot of people are betting on you to A, go to Omaha and B, be one game away from winning a national title, so it has to be like a dream come true. They’ve earned it. They are a scrappy, gritty baseball club that hasn’t backed down from anybody, and it’s made me proud to be an alum.”

    Putnam knows all about Bakich, Fetter and some of the players since he worked out at Michigan’s facilities during the winter to prepare for the MLB season. He is currently at the Red Sox spring training facility in Fort Myers while recuperating from an injury, hoping to help the World Champion Red Sox during the second half of the season.

    The biggest thing that Putnam has noticed of the NCAA Tournament run, which included a best-of-three Super Regional win over No. 1 UCLA in Los Angeles, is that the Wolverines are playing loose and having fun.

    “The brand of baseball they are playing right now, more than anything it’s loose,” Putnam said. “They are not playing not to lose, and for teams who are kind of in an underdog position coming into a big moment like this, that’s hard to do.

    “They are playing against teams that have been nationally ranked in the top five all year, that have first-rounders all over the place, kind of a pedigree of success. It can be intimidating.

    “You can just tell they are playing loose, stress-free ball. They are not pressing and having a blast. They are just so fun to watch.”

