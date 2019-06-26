Michigan's Matthew Schmidt (9), Isaiah Paige (25) and Jack Blomgren (2) react after the Wolverines were defeated by Vanderbilt, 8-2, in Game 3 of the College World Series Finals. (Photo: Nati Harnik, AP)

Omaha, Neb. — This wasn’t how Michigan envisioned its fairy tale postseason run ending. This was never the last page in the Wolverines’ minds. Ever.

The Wolverines had been in multiple back-against-the-wall moments during the NCAA Tournament, faced down elimination in the NCAA Regional and Super Regional against the top-ranked team in the country, and were unfazed by the prospects of an even series in the best-of-three College World Series national championship.

But Vanderbilt had something to say about how the final chapter would be written in the deciding game Wednesday night at TD Ameritrade Park. The Commodores, national champions in 2014 and runner-up in 2015, gave coach Tim Corbin another national title with a 8-2 win over the Wolverines.

Michigan’s magical season ended with a 50-22 record in Erik Bakich’s seventh season. It was the Wolverines’ first trip to the College World Series since 1984 and were playing for the program’s first national championship since 1962. They wore their blue jerseys from this season with the throwback pants and stirrups commemorating the 1962 national championship team, hoping to blend the successes of both memorable seasons.

That the Wolverines reached this moment was remarkable. With their season on the line on May 23 against Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament — ironically played at this ballpark — Jordan Nwogu hit a walk-off two-run double to beat the Illini. A loss that day likely would have kept Michigan out of the NCAA Tournament. Instead, it was one of the final four teams in the field.

So after dropping the second game of the championship series to Vanderbilt, led by Kumar Rocker’s 11 strikeouts, Bakich and his players were not rattled.

“It only seems fitting that our team would go to three games,” Bakich said. “Just seems like we’re comfortable in that spot.”

The Wolverines also were upbeat and confident after Tuesday night’s loss in large part because of their belief in pitchers Karl Kauffmann and Jeff Criswell. Kauffmann and Criswell had combined for two wins in the World Series.

The Wolverines were aggressive at the start, with three straight singles off Vanderbilt starter Mason Hickman. Jordan Brewer gave Michigan the 1-0 lead scoring Ako Thomas. With leadoff hitter Nwogu sidelined with the strained quad suffered in Game 2, Thomas moved from batting ninth to fill that spot. But Hickman, who had thrown nine pitches giving up those three singles, settled down and struck out the next three batters. Michigan stranded two.

Hickman got stronger as the game wore on. He threw 101 pitches in six innings, striking out 10 and giving up four hits. Michigan had one hit after that first-inning barrage in the fourth then went three innings without a hit until Jesse Franklin doubled in the eighth. The Wolverines added a run that inning on an RBI double from Blake Nelson.

In the bottom of the second, Vanderbilt tied the game on a leadoff home run from Pat DeMarco, his seventh of the season. It was the seventh home run Kauffmann had given up this season. Kauffmann responded striking out the next three batters. He had four strikeouts through two innings.

The Commodores built a 4-1 lead in the third as Kauffmann struggled with two outs. He gave up a walk, then a single and another walk to load the bases for DeMarco. Kauffmann, thinking he got the strikeout of DeMarco at 1-2, gave up an RBI hit to break the tie. Stephen Scott then scored two runs on a single to center for the three-run lead.

Michigan missed an opportunity in the fourth stranding the bases loaded. The Wolverines had stranded six at that point.

Kauffmann walked the first batter of the fourth before Criswell took over. But Vanderbilt added two runs off Criswell to expand the lead, 6-1.

