It's winner take all when Michigan takes on Vanderbilt on Wednesday night. (Photo: John Peterson, AP)

Michigan takes on Vanderbilt in the third and deciding game of the College World Series on Wednesday night, with the winner emerging as national champion. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.

MICHIGAN VS. VANDERBILT

What: Game 3 of best-of-three College World Series finals

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Neb.

Records: Michigan 50-21, Vanderbilt 58-12

Series: Michigan leads 24-19-1

TV: ESPN

