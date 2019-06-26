Michigan takes on Vanderbilt in the third and deciding game of the College World Series on Wednesday night, with the winner emerging as national champion. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN VS. VANDERBILT
What: Game 3 of best-of-three College World Series finals
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Neb.
Records: Michigan 50-21, Vanderbilt 58-12
Series: Michigan leads 24-19-1
TV: ESPN
MORE COVERAGE
Bring it on: 'Resilient' Michigan embraces deciding Game 3 after first CWS loss
'Just like any other game': Michigan's Kauffmann unfazed by CWS championship contest
Wolverines keep things on even keel with national title on the line
Wojo: Wolverines back to the brink — just how they like it
'So fun to watch': Ex-UM All-American Zach Putnam sees the key to Wolverines' success
Erik Bakich turns Michigan baseball into 'America's Team'
Ben Bredeson hits road to support brother, 'phenomenal' Michigan baseball team
Jimmy Kerr's power surge electrifying Michigan's College World Series run
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.